Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on March 12, 2026
Meme

ABC News spreads scary fake news in a scary report claiming the FBI has warned California police that Iran has plans to launch a drone attack on the state.

Karoline Leavitt quickly corrects their reporting.

ABC News is wrong.

Scares the Hell out of people needlessly.

And the mainstream media wonders why the only two things less popular than them are the Democratic Party and Ebola.

Steven Crowder takes their 'slopaganda' apart point by point:

Post continues:

... report seemingly aimed at causing panic in America.

3. Karoline Leavitt comes out with a post claiming that ABC intentionally omitted fact this was all based off of ONE SINGLE UNVERIFIED report.

4. Screenshots of initial FBI memo prove Leavitt correct and that ABC did in fact omit they were running their entire report off of unverified information.

We feel SHOCKED. Ok, not really.

Honestly, we'd be more shocked if they didn't get it wrong, just once.

Scary, ain't it?

It's wild how Democrats aren't capable of understanding how dangerous their policies are for this country. They really think they're the good guys, which is just bizarre.

============================================================

