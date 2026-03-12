Anti-ICE Dems Block DHS Funding Again As Synagogue in Michigan Is Attacked

Earlier today a man drove a car into a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan when he was engaged by armed security. The vehicle burst into flames and it's not yet known if the attacker had an explosive device or if the gas tank ignited.

Fortunately, nobody other than the attacker was killed thanks to a quick response:

Temple Israel Synagogue Shooting Update:



— The suspects body was badly burned, he's confirmed dead after being killed by security

—He rammed his car into the building, had a rifle, got in a shootout, the car was on fire



"69% of ALL religious motivated hate crimes target Jews." pic.twitter.com/IMcACpnvBN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

INCREDIBLE. 🙏



NO Kids and NO staff were injured whatsoever in the Temple Israel shooting.



"No victims other than one of our lead security people was hit by the car and was taken to the hospital for treatment, he should be okay."



A miracle. God bless the security guards. pic.twitter.com/H55FuG3hs0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 12, 2026

Prayers for everyone who was at the synagogue.

That's just one of the several attacks that have either been attempted or have taken place around the country in the last couple of weeks.

Right around the same time the as yet unidentified person was attacking a synagogue, the Democrats were again doing their thing to block DHS funding because they want to tie the hands of ICE to protect their most cherished demographic: Illegal aliens:

HAPPENING SOON: The U.S. Senate is set to hold another test vote today to advance a bill ending the 27-day partial shutdown at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) — the longest funding lapse in the agency's history.



Harris Faulkner: “It is likely to fail and extend the… pic.twitter.com/Ev8xsAyOs9 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 12, 2026

That test vote failed:

Senate again blocks DHS funding measure on test vote. Vote was 51-46. But needed 60 yeas — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 12, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Senate Democrats just BLOCKED bill to reopen DHS amid TERROR threats — 51-46 vote!



Fetterman sided with GOP (YEA).



Democrats BETRAY America AGAIN! 😡



TSA agents unpaid, HUNDREDS no-shows/quits causing CHAOS at airports with endless lines.



GOP: NUKE the… pic.twitter.com/hn4Po8Ql9S — 🇺🇸 America First Feed (@America1stFeed) March 12, 2026

Just think about what we're seeing from the Dems:

Another terror attack happening right now in the United States and Democrats are holding DHS funding hostage to protect illegal immigrants.



Pass it on. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 12, 2026

Maddening.

