Anti-ICE Dems Block DHS Funding Again As Synagogue in Michigan Is Attacked

Doug P. | 3:11 PM on March 12, 2026
Meme screenshot

Earlier today a man drove a car into a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan when he was engaged by armed security. The vehicle burst into flames and it's not yet known if the attacker had an explosive device or if the gas tank ignited.

Fortunately, nobody other than the attacker was killed thanks to a quick response:

Prayers for everyone who was at the synagogue.

That's just one of the several attacks that have either been attempted or have taken place around the country in the last couple of weeks. 

Right around the same time the as yet unidentified person was attacking a synagogue, the Democrats were again doing their thing to block DHS funding because they want to tie the hands of ICE to protect their most cherished demographic: Illegal aliens: 

That test vote failed: 

Just think about what we're seeing from the Dems:

Maddening. 

*****

