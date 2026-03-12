Tuberville Sounds Alarm on Mamdani's Ramadan Iftar as Threat—Mamdani Plays It off as Just Breaking Bread

Zohran Mamdani needs to come down off his cross. The wood will be needed for upcoming Passion plays for Easter. That's what Christians celebrate and Mamdani would never allowed to be celebrated because separation of Church and State or something. What he really wants is separation of Christianity from the State, but he wants Islam all up in it.

Let there be as much outrage from politicians in Washington when kids go hungry as there is when I break bread with New Yorkers. https://t.co/IibwxE1SDr — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 12, 2026

When the left says we can’t have religion involved in politics, they really just mean Christianity. pic.twitter.com/AfWrW9Hpnc — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) March 12, 2026

Also, this wasn't just 'breaking bread'. Had he invited guests over for a meal, there would be no complaints. He specifically had guests sitting on the floor, guests did one of Islam's daily prayers and it was very clear he was inviting attendees to participate in his religion.

these people live in an alternate reality only possible to inhabit if you were raised with money, and never actually met a poor person. america spends something like $100 billion a year on food stamps. we are facing many problems, but our kids are not "going hungry." https://t.co/TNLQRpWGih — Mike Solana (@micsolana) March 12, 2026

Also, this. There are not kids in America going hungry.

You do not break bread with New Yorkers. You may break bread with individuals who, like your wife, identify as “New York based,” but that’s not the same. And you are not a New Yorker either. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) March 12, 2026

One of your friends did an ISIS hand signal, schmuck. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 12, 2026

Don't break bread with ISIS supporters pic.twitter.com/Fxvu7IBclx — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) March 12, 2026

Mamdani doesn't need to do the hand signal, but he definitely agrees with the ideology, as well. It's sickening.

That's quite a visual.

You SHOULD have "broken bread" with CHIEF AARON EDWARDS , but no, you broke bread with ANTISEMETIC TERRORIST SYMPATHEISERS instead!

RESIGN you and your wife are disgraces. pic.twitter.com/US2SAwVKdc — Lord Brian Urso, Lead Guitarist of Gideons Mob (@TheMobRules73) March 12, 2026

You broke bread with someone who supports this 👇https://t.co/mvCBdGFC8R — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) March 12, 2026

Actually lots of 'someones'.

You misspelled terror affiliated Syrian. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) March 12, 2026

You broke bread with a man who literally sides with terrorists and literally said destroying the west was his goal next to your wife who literally likes pro-terrorism posts on social media. — MAGAPatriotNY (@TrumpPatriotNY) March 12, 2026

Mamdani thinks the rest of our stupid.

When are you going to call out Islamic terrorists, or your position as Ayatollah of City Hall prevents you condemning your foot soldiers. Palestinian resistance and Muslim power are your words not ours. pic.twitter.com/Nm2WbLMObF — Gene Mikhov (@genegmb) March 12, 2026

He won't call it out because he agrees with them.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

