Tuberville Sounds Alarm on Mamdani's Ramadan Iftar as Threat—Mamdani Plays It off as Just Breaking Bread

justmindy
justmindy | 3:42 PM on March 12, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Zohran Mamdani needs to come down off his cross. The wood will be needed for upcoming Passion plays for Easter. That's what Christians celebrate and Mamdani would never allowed to be celebrated because separation of Church and State or something. What he really wants is separation of Christianity from the State, but he wants Islam all up in it. 

Also, this wasn't just 'breaking bread'. Had he invited guests over for a meal, there would be no complaints. He specifically had guests sitting on the floor, guests did one of Islam's daily prayers and it was very clear he was inviting attendees to participate in his religion. 

Also, this. There are not kids in America going hungry.

Mamdani doesn't need to do the hand signal, but he definitely agrees with the ideology, as well. It's sickening.

That's quite a visual.

Actually lots of 'someones'.

Mamdani thinks the rest of our stupid.

He won't call it out because he agrees with them.

