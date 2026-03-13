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Abigail Spanberger BODIED for Leaving KEY POINT Out of Post About ODU Shooting That Cost Veteran His Life

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Abigail Spanberger is truly one of the worst governors we have ever seen.

Now, full disclosure, this editor abhors her as she was once her representative, but even beyond personal and petty vindictiveness (which this editor will gladly own), Spanberger just sucks at her job. It's obvious she is not qualified for this gig and was only pushed through because Democrats thought they could sell her as some moderate Kamala Harris.

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Which they did. Sadly.

Hey, don't just take our word for it ... check out how she posted about the Islamist attack on ODU yesterday:

She continues:

What do you guys notice? Oh, she didn't bother to mention that the monster who killed Shah was an Islamist terrorist who had tried to join ISIS? Who was freed by some leftist judge and should never have been walking the streets? 

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Oopsie.

Calling Abigail a mewling cretin is an insult to other mewling cretins out there.

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