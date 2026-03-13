Abigail Spanberger BODIED for Leaving KEY POINT Out of Post About ODU Shooting That Cost Veteran His Life

Abigail Spanberger is truly one of the worst governors we have ever seen.

Now, full disclosure, this editor abhors her as she was once her representative, but even beyond personal and petty vindictiveness (which this editor will gladly own), Spanberger just sucks at her job. It's obvious she is not qualified for this gig and was only pushed through because Democrats thought they could sell her as some moderate Kamala Harris.

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Which they did. Sadly.

Hey, don't just take our word for it ... check out how she posted about the Islamist attack on ODU yesterday:

Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed today in his classroom at Old Dominion University.



A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn’t just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) March 13, 2026

She continues:

I am grateful for his example, deeply saddened by his death, and praying for his family. Amid this tragedy, I thank the brave students, first responders, and law enforcement officers who responded quickly to today’s horrific attack. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) March 13, 2026

What do you guys notice? Oh, she didn't bother to mention that the monster who killed Shah was an Islamist terrorist who had tried to join ISIS? Who was freed by some leftist judge and should never have been walking the streets?

Do you feel any guilt for being a part of the party that is shutting down the Department of Homeland Security? — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 13, 2026

Yet you just BANNED state law enforcement from working with DHS agents.



You’re a disgrace. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2026

He was murdered by a ISIS terrorist. Why can’t you say that? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 13, 2026

Oopsie.

How was he killed, and by whom? — Pam D (@soirchick) March 13, 2026

Why won't you condemn Muslim terrorism? — Victoria Manning (@HoneyBadger_USA) March 13, 2026

Who killed him, Abigail, you mewling cretin. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) March 13, 2026

Calling Abigail a mewling cretin is an insult to other mewling cretins out there.

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Related:

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Now We KNOW What Rashida Tlaib Was Trying to Get in Front of With Her Fake Prayers for MI Synagogue

Of COURSE: James Talarico Removed THIS From His Campaign Site Proving He's Trying to Pull a Spanberger

Steven Crowder Taking ABC and Their Iran 'Slopaganda' APART Point-by-DAMNING-Point Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

The DESPERATE Way Eric Swalwell Is Trying to SPIN 'Fake Residency' Story, WOW, It MUST Be REALLY Bad

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