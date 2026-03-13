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She Called Them COCKROACHES: No Biggie, Just Mamdani's Wife Drawing Pretty Pictures for Antisemite's Book

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

So we know nothing should surprise us these days, but New York City electing a man whose wife is openly antisemitic, going so far as to like pro-October 7th posts on X ... the same city attacked by terrorists 25 years ago ... 

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That should surprise everyone.

Especially when said wife has created illustrations for an openly Jew-hater like Susan Abulhawa.

Check this out from Jon Levine:

We're starting to see a theme with Mamdani's missus.

Woof.

One look at the illustrations tells us everything we need to know.

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Right.

Because you know, illustrators often do work for books sight unseen and for authors they've never heard of. That totally reads.

Does anyone else feel like they're taking crazy pills? Yes.

Shew, we're glad it's not just us.

NYC ... really?

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