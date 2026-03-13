She Called Them COCKROACHES: No Biggie, Just Mamdani's Wife Drawing Pretty Pictures for Antisemite's Book

So we know nothing should surprise us these days, but New York City electing a man whose wife is openly antisemitic, going so far as to like pro-October 7th posts on X ... the same city attacked by terrorists 25 years ago ...

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That should surprise everyone.

Especially when said wife has created illustrations for an openly Jew-hater like Susan Abulhawa.

Check this out from Jon Levine:

NEW from me



Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, provided illustrations for a book compiled by Susan Abulhawa — who has called Jews "rootless parasites" , "cockroaches" "rabid demons" — and many other names pic.twitter.com/NVtFP79vBf — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 12, 2026

We're starting to see a theme with Mamdani's missus.

While Susan Abulhawa often couches her insults as directed against "Israel" or "Zionists" — she sometimes lets the mask slip as she did here



Zohran Mamdani's wife provided illustrations for Abulhawa's recent book pic.twitter.com/5KF8aKzOhn — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 13, 2026

Woof.

The number of X posts from Susan Abulhawa on the subject of Jews/Zionists/Israel is very considerable



Zohran Mamdani's wife provided illustrations for Abulhawa's recent book pic.twitter.com/erOCXfRIXh — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 13, 2026

One look at the illustrations tells us everything we need to know.

A Spox for Mayor Mamdani said the following:



"As is common for freelance illustrators, the First Lady was commissioned to illustrate an excerpt of Abulhawa's book by an outside publisher. She has never engaged with or met Susan Abulhawa, nor had she seen the tweets in question." — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 13, 2026

Right.

Because you know, illustrators often do work for books sight unseen and for authors they've never heard of. That totally reads.

Does anyone else feel like they're taking crazy pills? Yes.

Shew, we're glad it's not just us.

NYC ... really?

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