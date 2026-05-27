Obama Bro Lectures Christians on 'Internet Caricatures' — While Talarico's Own Sermons Do the Talking

It feels like the Obama years all over again. Here comes Jon Favreau, one of Obama's pod bros, to tell Christians how Christians should behave.

Feels like a good time to repost a relevant piece. If you think Ken Paxton's odiousness makes James Talarico any better as a choice, then you don't understand why - as a Christian - I consider Talarico to be morally worse: a false counselor hiding behind claimed Christian virtue… — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 27, 2026

Advertisement

Jeff Blehar wrote an article on why he, as a Christian, wouldn't be voting for Talarico. Favreau was not happy about that.

A core tenet of Christianity is, of course, hating strangers based on their internet caricatures https://t.co/c5GY7PdnV3 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 27, 2026

Apparently, Favreau thinks Christians are Amish and lacking access to the internet. Christians can see what Talarico has actually said. Christians can see his sermons and what he has said while out campaigning. Christians can make their decisions on those things.

Jon Favreau, who worked for the Obama team who claimed that Mitt Romney personally killed a women with brain cancer, is here to lecture us on the dangers of believing “internet caricatures” built up using… James Talerico’s own words that are recorded on video https://t.co/7E4vMlzyKc — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 27, 2026

If there is anyone who knows about turning political candidates into 'caricatures', it's Favreau.

Here’s a core tenet of Christianity on those who lead others astray:



It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones. https://t.co/oOVG3JZw95 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) May 27, 2026

His own words broadcast wide on social media reflects an "internet caricature"??



You only wish that were true. https://t.co/fz2WMsQtjy — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) May 27, 2026

It’s going to be months of mocking Christian culture… https://t.co/I3jw9JPdjM — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) May 27, 2026

That's all the Democrats do anymore.

Caricatures? There are videos of his nonsense https://t.co/7yRcxnprFP — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 27, 2026

What right have you to take His precepts in your mouth, seeing as you hate instruction? https://t.co/c4JHbNTnbw — Random_Toku_Dude (@TokuDude) May 27, 2026

Favreau thinks Christians should ignore everything Talarico has said in the past.

“Caricature”



He’s on video saying insane things. https://t.co/uVORn91PeC — Japanese Deer Island (@GreenOnionDuck) May 27, 2026

Give them time. Next, they'll say those videos were deep-fakes.

We've seen the videos. You're being intellectually dishonest. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) May 27, 2026

Are you under the impression that all the freely available Talarico sermons are doctored or fake? Does he not really believe any of the multiple heresies he has espoused on camera? — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) May 27, 2026

Advertisement

Favreau should really clarify his stance on this.

Every single time.

A core tenet of Christianity is to keep watch for false prophets and teachers. It very specifically mentions people who lead children astray. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 27, 2026

Don't confuse Jon with actual Scripture.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.