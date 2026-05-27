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Obama Bro Lectures Christians on 'Internet Caricatures' — While Talarico's Own Sermons Do the Talking

justmindy
justmindy | 12:25 PM on May 27, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

It feels like the Obama years all over again. Here comes Jon Favreau, one of Obama's pod bros, to tell Christians how Christians should behave.

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Jeff Blehar wrote an article on why he, as a Christian, wouldn't be voting for Talarico. Favreau was not happy about that.

Apparently, Favreau thinks Christians are Amish and lacking access to the internet. Christians can see what Talarico has actually said. Christians can see his sermons and what he has said while out campaigning. Christians can make their decisions on those things. 

If there is anyone who knows about turning political candidates into 'caricatures', it's Favreau.

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That's all the Democrats do anymore.

Favreau thinks Christians should ignore everything Talarico has said in the past. 

Give them time. Next, they'll say those videos were deep-fakes.

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Favreau should really clarify his stance on this.

Every single time.

Don't confuse Jon with actual Scripture. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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2026 ELECTIONS CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY JAMES TALARICO

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