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Harry Sisson's Revisionist Sports History About Colin Kaepernick Gets Community Note Nuked

Doug P. | 12:54 PM on May 27, 2026
Meme screenshot

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart's introduction of President Trump at a recent rally caused more hyperventilation among the TDS crowd. On Fox News, Will Cain said the following: 

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This leads us to the reaction from Democrat cheerleader Harry Sisson.

Whenever somebody in the Left's stable of paid online liars weighs in accusing somebody else of spreading propaganda, you can be reasonably sure that they are ironically spreading propaganda. Sisson's claim about Colin Kaepernick earned a good Community Note drubbing: 

"This is false. Colin Kaepernick first kneeled in the 2016 preseason. He went on to start 11 games in the 2016 regular season, playing in 12. He finished the year 1-10 as a starter."

Has this guy never watched football in the past or is he lying again? "All of the above" is of course a possible choice. 

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Sisson's fumble was just returned by the other team for a touchdown. 

To explain it a different way...

Bless his heart!

*****

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