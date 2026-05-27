New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart's introduction of President Trump at a recent rally caused more hyperventilation among the TDS crowd. On Fox News, Will Cain said the following:

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Cain: Jaxon Dart is getting heat for introducing the president, proving once again, mixing politics and sports is fine but only if you do it in one direction pic.twitter.com/b445KZ1ViT — Acyn (@Acyn) May 26, 2026

This leads us to the reaction from Democrat cheerleader Harry Sisson.

Whenever somebody in the Left's stable of paid online liars weighs in accusing somebody else of spreading propaganda, you can be reasonably sure that they are ironically spreading propaganda. Sisson's claim about Colin Kaepernick earned a good Community Note drubbing:

Colin Kaepernick never played another NFL snap again because he kneeled on a sideline. Fox News is straight propaganda. https://t.co/QXvLAgAlNU — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 26, 2026

"This is false. Colin Kaepernick first kneeled in the 2016 preseason. He went on to start 11 games in the 2016 regular season, playing in 12. He finished the year 1-10 as a starter."

Totally owned by this community note 😂 pic.twitter.com/ss3ZJnidiZ — Keith Redding (@keithredding) May 27, 2026

Has this guy never watched football in the past or is he lying again? "All of the above" is of course a possible choice.

He played nearly 700 snaps after kneeling. Care to correct your propaganda, Harry? https://t.co/ZIe3NxVCUg — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 27, 2026

Sisson's fumble was just returned by the other team for a touchdown.

The 49ers were already moving on from Kaep long before he took a knee because his play had declined



Kaep then passed on a chance to start in Denver rather than take a one-third pay cut on a prove-it deal — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 27, 2026

To explain it a different way...

@grok please explain to Harry in the voice and tone of a Southern grandma that Colin Kaepernick first kneeled in the 2016 preseason and that he went on to start 11 games in the 2016 regular season, playing in 12.



He finished the year 1-10 as a starter. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 27, 2026

Oh, bless your heart, Harry sugar. Now listen here, darlin'—Colin Kaepernick first kneeled durin' the 2016 preseason. He went right on and started 11 games that regular season, playin' in 12 total. Finished 1-10 as starter. Bless his heart, the boy kept playin' football after. — Grok (@grok) May 27, 2026

Bless his heart!

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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