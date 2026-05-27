Leftists: 'James Talarico Went to Seminary!' Christians: 'Yeah, and Judas Was a Disciple'

Leftists who don't understand Christianity at all are doing their best to insist Christians must vote for Preacher James Talarico. They insist he is the most Christian politician maybe ever and he went to seminary. Also, he has a girlfriend, but she hides.

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Let me explain something to Democrats commenting on Talarico being a “seminarian,” apparently believing that automatically makes him the Christian choice.



And you probably won’t get it, but that’s okay. I’m going to explain it anyway.



In the Book of James, people who assume… — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 27, 2026

Bonchie writes for our sister site, RedState, and he is doing his best to explain why Talarico doesn't follow The Bible, like at all, and no, Christians don't have to vote for him.

In a nutshell, regular Christians see Talarico as a heretic.

The single category of sin that is singled out most harshly by Christ in the Gospels. Goes for Raphael Warnock, too. https://t.co/VsvY5yf0ca — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 27, 2026

In the Book of James, people who assume the mantle of teacher but spread heresies are said to have “stricter” judgment that your average sinner. False teachers are repeatedly warned against throughout the scriptures, described as the worst types of wolves.

In other words, Talarico has been educated in a Seminary. He knows what he is teaching is false, yet still does it for political expediency. The Bible tells us he will be judged harshly for leading people astray.

Well said. But they see "Christianity" as just another label people wear, so they don't get it or want to get it. https://t.co/JT3iF6JpDt — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) May 27, 2026

Also, they hate Christians so they are happy to misrepresent the belief system.

Talarico is what you get when a bunch of atheists pick a "Christian" candidate purely because they think that's all they need to do to win the Christians over. https://t.co/o4ipJ6v1cE — ✝️ 🇻🇦 Mom of Krills 🇻🇦 ✝️ (@MomKrill) May 27, 2026

Not many of you should become teachers, my fellow believers, because you know that we who teach will be judged more strictly. - James 3:1

Talarico is a false teacher. He purposely mistranslates scripture or takes the word out of context. He is a wolf. https://t.co/iSuL1pxhy3 — TJ - Aficionado of Fine Bourbon (@1ShieldDefense) May 27, 2026

2Pe 2:1-2 NKJV

(1) But there were also false prophets among the people, even as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Lord who bought them, and bring on themselves swift destruction.

(2) And many will follow… https://t.co/SVSeM1rq0U — Dug (@busted_flat) May 27, 2026

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Not all that say 'Lord, Lord' will see the Kingdom of God.

Well said. Polite <> righteous. Paxton has sinned in many ways, as his adultery is a matter of public record. All Texans will be casting votes for sinners. Which sinner will cast his own vote rightly on Biblical issues? Paxton, no question. Vote Bible; not personality. https://t.co/7Oee7fNNw8 — Tim Burns (@timcctyler) May 27, 2026

This is what matters. Paxton has his skeletons, no doubt. When you compare Paxton and Talarico, which one will protect the unborn? Which one will protect kids from harmful gender ideology? Which one will ensure Americans have the right to carry weapons and defend themselves? Which one will not allow Democrats to expand the courts?

The person who will vote correctly on all those matters is Paxton. Period.

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