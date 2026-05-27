Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar)
While James Talarico Courts Texas Christians, His Church Library Grooms With Pornographic...
VIP
Anti-ICE Deadbeats Digging Up Blocks to Build a Wall Sums Up These Agitating...
'Principles? We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Principles': Bulwark Crew Embraces Nazis for the...
Chuck Todd Tells Us Trump's a Noisy but Not Active President (Remember What...
The Democrat Big Tent Just Got Bigger: Nazi Tattoos, Fake Doctors, and Now...
Twitch Tantrum: Hasan Piker Brands Fox News Researchers 'Stalkers' for Tuning Into His...
Chris Murphy Went on The View to Again Make It Clear Who He's...
VIP
Jaxson Overreaction: The View’s Sunny Hostin Says NFL Star’s Trump Intro Felt Like...
Scott Jennings Reminds Dems on CNN That James Talarico’s Bizarre Beliefs Clash With...
Iran Steals California's Playbook: Strait of Hormuz Tolls Renamed 'Environmental Fees'
Dem Joe Cunningham Says His Party Needs to Talk Less Like Professors and...
Oregon Petition to Ban Hunting and Fishing Reaches Threshold to Be Added to...
VIP
‘The Terrorists Are in Control’: Protesters Set Up Barricades Outside ICE Facility

Leftists: 'James Talarico Went to Seminary!' Christians: 'Yeah, and Judas Was a Disciple'

justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 AM on May 27, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Leftists who don't understand Christianity at all are doing their best to insist Christians must vote for Preacher James Talarico. They insist he is the most Christian politician maybe ever and he went to seminary. Also, he has a girlfriend, but she hides.

Advertisement

Bonchie writes for our sister site, RedState, and he is doing his best to explain why Talarico doesn't follow The Bible, like at all, and no, Christians don't have to vote for him.

In a nutshell, regular Christians see Talarico as a heretic

In the Book of James, people who assume the mantle of teacher but spread heresies are said to have “stricter” judgment that your average sinner. False teachers are repeatedly warned against throughout the scriptures, described as the worst types of wolves. 

In other words, Talarico has been educated in a Seminary. He knows what he is teaching is false, yet still does it for political expediency. The Bible tells us he will be judged harshly for leading people astray.

Recommended

Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Also, they hate Christians so they are happy to misrepresent the belief system.

Advertisement

Not all that say 'Lord, Lord' will see the Kingdom of God.

This is what matters. Paxton has his skeletons, no doubt. When you compare Paxton and Talarico, which one will protect the unborn? Which one will protect kids from harmful gender ideology? Which one will ensure Americans have the right to carry weapons and defend themselves? Which one will not allow Democrats to expand the courts? 

The person who will vote correctly on all those matters is Paxton. Period.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY PRO-LIFE TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar)
Doug P.
While James Talarico Courts Texas Christians, His Church Library Grooms With Pornographic LGBTQ Books
justmindy
Scott Jennings Reminds Dems on CNN That James Talarico’s Bizarre Beliefs Clash With Mainstream Texans
Warren Squire
'Principles? We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Principles': Bulwark Crew Embraces Nazis for the Dem Supermajority
justmindy
Chuck Todd Tells Us Trump's a Noisy but Not Active President (Remember What He Said About Biden?)
Doug P.
Twitch Tantrum: Hasan Piker Brands Fox News Researchers 'Stalkers' for Tuning Into His Public Broadcast
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar) Doug P.
Advertisement