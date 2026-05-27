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Chuck Todd Tells Us Trump's a Noisy but Not Active President (Remember What He Said About Biden?)

Doug P. | 10:13 AM on May 27, 2026
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President Donald Trump will turn 80 years old next month, and the Democrats and some of their media water carriers are trying to sound alarms about the fact that he has an occasional appointment with a doctor. In other words, Trump is just like everybody else his age and even far younger. However, we are again supposed to believe that this is yet another crisis.

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Back when presidential cognition was actually a problem, we were expected to look the other way. Any evidence to the contrary, including what was in the Hur report, was dismissed as an attempt to feed a Republican narrative about Biden: 

Now that Trump is back in office the media's big pivot continues, with Chuck Todd attempting to remind people that noise does not equate to activity:

Every time we turn around, Trump is in a different country, state or strolling around the White House grounds talking to reporters but sure, Chuck. 

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None of these "journalists" could keep up with Trump, which is what makes this attempted narrative even more ridiculous. 

That's a lot like when a journalist starts a question with "a lot of people are saying," which is just a way to insert their personal opinions without saying so. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats. 

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