Chuck Todd Tells Us Trump's a Noisy but Not Active President (Remember What He Said About Biden?)

President Donald Trump will turn 80 years old next month, and the Democrats and some of their media water carriers are trying to sound alarms about the fact that he has an occasional appointment with a doctor. In other words, Trump is just like everybody else his age and even far younger. However, we are again supposed to believe that this is yet another crisis.

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Back when presidential cognition was actually a problem, we were expected to look the other way. Any evidence to the contrary, including what was in the Hur report, was dismissed as an attempt to feed a Republican narrative about Biden:

Feb. 8, 2024

NBC News;



Chuck Todd;

"Hur report ‘feeds a narrative’ on Biden’s age and mental competency"



Chuck went into Joe Biden Political Protection Mode



Showing no alarm over Joe Biden's poor mental state; the danger, who then, was making decisions. https://t.co/y83m94TTzv pic.twitter.com/4THGbzQVSS — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 29, 2025

Now that Trump is back in office the media's big pivot continues, with Chuck Todd attempting to remind people that noise does not equate to activity:

"He is not an active president. Because he’s a noisy president it comes across as active to people." -- @chucktodd on Trump pic.twitter.com/gEDswTp9eH — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 26, 2026

Every time we turn around, Trump is in a different country, state or strolling around the White House grounds talking to reporters but sure, Chuck.

Chuck hasn’t left his house in many months since losing his job, and now has the hubris to say Trump isn’t active. This is Baghdad Bob level material here. https://t.co/PEcbdenkE6 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 27, 2026

None of these "journalists" could keep up with Trump, which is what makes this attempted narrative even more ridiculous.

When people repeat the word "right?" they're usually trying to convince you of something implausible. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) May 26, 2026

That's a lot like when a journalist starts a question with "a lot of people are saying," which is just a way to insert their personal opinions without saying so.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

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