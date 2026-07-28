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Senator John Fetterman to Democrats: 'If You Don’t Want Me, Just Say So'

justmindy
justmindy | 10:11 AM on July 28, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

All eyes on John Fetterman!

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Newsflash: the Democrats do not want Fetterman in their party any longer and have plans to primary him. 

Good luck with that. 

Fetterman has no path left in the Democrat Party.

Honestly, it's surprising she has stayed this long.

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That would be epic.

Come to the light. 

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He votes with the Democrats 90 percent of the time. He is doing what the Democrats elected him to do. The only beef with him is he supports Israel. That's the one reason he is on the outs with some Democrats. That's sick. 

She'd do it. She's a snake.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

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