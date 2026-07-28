Senator John Fetterman to Democrats: 'If You Don’t Want Me, Just Say So'

All eyes on John Fetterman!

NBC News: As Republicans invite him to defect, Fetterman wonders if Democrats still want him in the party



“If the Democratic caucus doesn’t want me, they could just let me know,” a frustrated Fetterman told NBC News, lamenting “the very anti-Israel party that we’re becoming.”… — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 28, 2026

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Newsflash: the Democrats do not want Fetterman in their party any longer and have plans to primary him.

The ugly truth is that Dems really need to win 52 Senate seats in November to have a real majority. Fetterman cannot be trusted.



This probably requires flipping Texas, Alaska, Maine, North Carolina, and Ohio. Very high bar. https://t.co/rXSI2ajS9t — Hunter📈🌈📊 (@StatisticUrban) July 28, 2026

Good luck with that.

I think there's a 50-50 chance Fetterman switches parties before the end of the year. https://t.co/eWnMNpznUu — Chaz Nuttycombe (@ChazNuttycombe) July 28, 2026

I told the senator this many times. His path is to run for the Democratic nomination for president. https://t.co/y82KW39v3j — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) July 28, 2026

Fetterman has no path left in the Democrat Party.

For what it's worth, his wife probably leaves him if he become a Republican. https://t.co/kwL4Fb5fqk — Underwood Dem 🇺🇸🚣🏻 (@Undercrat) July 28, 2026

Honestly, it's surprising she has stayed this long.

Sounds like Fetterman getting ready to exit the Dems… https://t.co/23RYeigmCO — Politics1.com (@Politics1com) July 28, 2026

Not likely, but not impossible that the Dems take the Senate and Fetterman changes parties and flips it back. https://t.co/ZRJm2bURbj — Chris Cooper (@chriscooperwcu) July 28, 2026

That would be epic.

In Lititz today, Senator Dave McCormick was asked about the possibility of Fetterman switching parties. He says he has never asked Fetterman about his party status.



"He votes with his party 90% of the time, but he's a very principled person, and I trust him." @fox43 https://t.co/YWSMR0s5Xs pic.twitter.com/OSl6s1hc9Z — James Corrigan (@RealCorrigan) July 28, 2026

Come to the light.

Speaking for all Democrats: No, we don’t still want Fetterman in the party. If he loses his next race, he has a great future on FOX News. — Ted (@teddunne) July 28, 2026

You should be less worried about who wants him and focus on what the people that elected him want. They wanted a democrat, not someone trying to be popular and get attention in congress. Do the job your were elected for and the values you ran on. — nunna (@factoverfeelers) July 28, 2026

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He votes with the Democrats 90 percent of the time. He is doing what the Democrats elected him to do. The only beef with him is he supports Israel. That's the one reason he is on the outs with some Democrats. That's sick.

He might go independent, but he still votes with Dems 90% of the time. I'd hope the GOP would be smart enough to say no. — Common Sense Fusionist (@AndIllWhisperNo) July 28, 2026

Dems should be offering Giselle a boatload of cash or appointment to his Senate seat to leave him and trash him publicly. I suspect that would create a sudden vacancy. — 🫶🏾 (@DaDogGod) July 28, 2026

She'd do it. She's a snake.

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