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Q and A Time: John Fetterman Takes a 'P-Hustle' Victory Lap as the Only Remaining Sane Democrat

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File


Elected Democrats and the radical leftists in the media are currently running a Chinese fire drill, trying both to distance themselves from Graham Platner and erase all of their social media history where they lovingly embraced the Maine Senate candidate with a Nazi tattoo and a penchant for getting rape-y. 

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We have to imagine that John Fetterman is watching all of this to great satisfaction and amusement. Fetterman is the ONLY prominent Democrat who was willing to criticize Platner for his current and past transgressions. Now that the wheels have come off the Platner Express, we'll understand if the Pennsylvania Senator wants to rub it in a little bit. 

Yesterday afternoon, as yet another accusation dropped against Platner, Fetterman reminded everyone that his political instincts (and sense of common decency) are far better than anyone else's in his party. He also gave Platner a fitting new nickname: 

P-Hustle. LOL. We like that. It is just the right combination of reminding everyone that Platner has always been a charlatan, while also associating him with another person who's been in the news for all the wrong reasons: Sean 'P Diddy' Combs.

And yes, the latest news about P-Hustle is indeed gross. And, no, we have probably not heard the worst about him yet. 

As we've said on many occasions, never challenge a Democrat to go lower. They will accept the challenge every time. 

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It's going to get REALLY interesting if Platner refuses to drop out, as his campaign manager has been indicating. 

It's not a particularly high bar. Yet, Fetterman seems to be the only one who can ever clear it. 

We're not suggesting that more Democrats should have strokes, but ... maybe more Democrats should have strokes? 

He actually might be the Democrats' best option right now. 

But the reason he is the best option is also the reason that Democrats' big money will never back him, and the hardcore leftists who own the party will never vote for him. 

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The only funnier nickname we've seen comes from our colleague at RedState, Brad Slager, who calls Platner 'Der Oysterfuhrer.'

If Trump ever hosts a WWE event on the South Lawn (and he just might), Fetterman absolutely should compete. 

It's one of the many reasons that Democrats want to expel Fetterman. 

There seems to be a trend among the left's favorite darling politicians. Not a good one. 

Yikes. 

OK, that's pretty gross. 

While we don't agree with the way he votes, it is kind of astonishing that Fetterman remains the only Democrat rational enough -- and brave enough -- to speak out against an obvious scumbag like Platner. 

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They say that in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. 

And in the party of batpoop insanity, just by being a decent, sane man, John Fetterman is king. 

============================================

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DEMOCRAT PARTY JOHN FETTERMAN MAINE PENNSYLVANIA GRAHAM PLATNER

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