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Señor Sedicioso Seis: Mark Kelly Gets ROASTED on X for His Choice of World Cup Apparel

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey


Someone might want to remind Senator Mark Kelly which country he represents in Washington, DC. Based on his choice of attire at last night's World Cup watch party in Arizona, he seems to have forgotten. 

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Then again, this is the same man who has openly encouraged sedition in the United States Armed Forces, so perhaps his kit selection was perfectly on brand. 

Obviously, the United States was not playing last night, but it begs the question: when the US Men's National Team takes on Belgium tonight, what colors will Kelly be wearing? Will it be black, yellow, and red? 

It is also worth mentioning that Kelly has no familial ties to Mexico. He was born in New Jersey, and his family is Irish. Is his blatant pandering by wearing 'El Tri' last night his admission that his state is overrun with illegal Mexican citizens? 

Whatever the excuse, X unloaded on Kelly's nationalism -- for another country -- with both barrels. 

... American politician but it's a horrible look.

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So is telling American servicemembers to disobey their Commander-in-Chief. 

If China had made it into the World Cup, he definitely would have been wearing that one. 

He does seem to be pretty perturbed that the United States military is interdicting so much of that cartel drug traffic. 

Nope. Not even a little bit. 

Not a single Mexican fan would have minded if he wore a Team USA jersey. 

(Granted, they might not have appreciated it if he wore the three lions of England, but he is not the Senator from Liverpool any more than he is the Senator from Guadalajara.)

But he only panders and cheers for countries that are not this one.

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That checks out. 

What makes Kelly's pandering to a foreign narco-nation even more delicious is that Mexico lost to England last night ... in Mexico's historic Estadio Azteca, which almost never happens. 

Maybe Kelly is just a bad luck charm. 

They always do. Because whether in sports, military operations, or international politics, they always root for the country that is not the USA. 

Whew. Tough crowd. 

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Tough, but accurate and fair. 

Scott Jennings summed up Kelly's pandering as only Scott Jennings can: 

If there are two traits that encapsulate today's Democrats, they are unhinged anti-Americanism and unbridled narcissism. 

Congratulations to Mark Kelly for embodying them both to perfection. 

============================================

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CONGRESS MARK KELLY MEXICO USA WORLD CUP

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