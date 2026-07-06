Señor Sedicioso Seis: Mark Kelly Gets ROASTED on X for His Choice of World Cup Apparel



Someone might want to remind Senator Mark Kelly which country he represents in Washington, DC. Based on his choice of attire at last night's World Cup watch party in Arizona, he seems to have forgotten.

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Then again, this is the same man who has openly encouraged sedition in the United States Armed Forces, so perhaps his kit selection was perfectly on brand.

Lots of people out in Tucson to watch Mexico take on England. Tucson and La Rosa sure know how to do the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/XFqZLXC7Xv — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 6, 2026

Obviously, the United States was not playing last night, but it begs the question: when the US Men's National Team takes on Belgium tonight, what colors will Kelly be wearing? Will it be black, yellow, and red?

It is also worth mentioning that Kelly has no familial ties to Mexico. He was born in New Jersey, and his family is Irish. Is his blatant pandering by wearing 'El Tri' last night his admission that his state is overrun with illegal Mexican citizens?

Whatever the excuse, X unloaded on Kelly's nationalism -- for another country -- with both barrels.

I'm happy for the Mexican people to support their club. And anybody who has Mexican heritage. I think that's cool.



But you are not Mexican. Mexico is a huge rival of United States in soccer. Everybody knows this. I don't know who advised you to put on a Mexican jersey as an… — HJCinLA (@Real__State) July 6, 2026

... American politician but it's a horrible look.

So is telling American servicemembers to disobey their Commander-in-Chief.

Surprised you weren’t wearing an Iran jersey, senator. https://t.co/KsokwoQ36h — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 6, 2026

If China had made it into the World Cup, he definitely would have been wearing that one.

Cartel Kelly wearing his employer's jersey. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) July 6, 2026

He does seem to be pretty perturbed that the United States military is interdicting so much of that cartel drug traffic.

Seditious six member roots for Mexico



Is anyone shocked? https://t.co/269dBApqRe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2026

Nope. Not even a little bit.

This pandering loser doesn't understand the conviviality of the World Cup.



If he wore a USA jersey proudly, the Mexican fans would embrace him.



Read the room: Japan, Germany, USA, Mexico, etc. All fans love and respect each other for their pride.



Not this coward @CaptMarkKelly https://t.co/QeHJYVyC00 — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) July 6, 2026

Not a single Mexican fan would have minded if he wore a Team USA jersey.

(Granted, they might not have appreciated it if he wore the three lions of England, but he is not the Senator from Liverpool any more than he is the Senator from Guadalajara.)

But he only panders and cheers for countries that are not this one.

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Simping for the Mexican illegal vote? — Tinker 🇺🇸 (@TinkerTYJ) July 6, 2026

That checks out.

What makes Kelly's pandering to a foreign narco-nation even more delicious is that Mexico lost to England last night ... in Mexico's historic Estadio Azteca, which almost never happens.

Your foreign team lost traitor, lol. pic.twitter.com/g3Hu7wnEsq — KarlwithaK 🇺🇲🍊✝️ (@kdietz525) July 6, 2026

Maybe Kelly is just a bad luck charm.

Losers just like you. pic.twitter.com/izo1PzHoaV — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) July 6, 2026

As usual, democrats backed the wrong team, LOL! — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) July 6, 2026

They always do. Because whether in sports, military operations, or international politics, they always root for the country that is not the USA.

You're a disgrace for a senator. Mexico knows their cartel scouts hide in OUR Arizona mountains and, here you are, wearing the jersey of the nation that refuses to go after cartel that trafficks little kidnapped and sold children into our nation. pic.twitter.com/lokMDuwQXI — Anna Mae (@MaeOfFable) July 6, 2026

Whew. Tough crowd.

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Tough, but accurate and fair.

Scott Jennings summed up Kelly's pandering as only Scott Jennings can:

Modern Democratic Party: wear another country’s jersey and post a photo of yourself taking a photo of yourself. https://t.co/UM8t7mwWum — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 6, 2026

If there are two traits that encapsulate today's Democrats, they are unhinged anti-Americanism and unbridled narcissism.

Congratulations to Mark Kelly for embodying them both to perfection.





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