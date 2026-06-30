NBC Offers Viewers a 'Trigger Warning' Before Reporting the SCOTUS Ruling on Title IX



If you ever wonder why so many people are so consumed by leftist ideology, look no further than the dead legacy media.

As Twitchy reported earlier today, this morning, the Supreme Court handed a huge victory to sanity, ruling that biological males should not be allowed to compete against biological females. In upholding the principles of Title IX, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote:

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'A man does not have a legal right to compete against women just because he believes that he is a woman ... Men and boys with gender dysphoria are not women or girls, even if they believe that they are. Sex is an immutable 'biological' characteristic ... To use language to obscure reality—to show 'indifference regarding the truth'— is to lie to the public and cease to treat our fellow citizens as equals.'

It's almost sad that we have to say this about such an expression of common sense and truth, but ... KA-BOOM!

Thomas is the best Justice of this writer's lifetime, and it's not even close.

Meanwhile, over at NBC News, they were very worried that some of their viewers might be traumatized by the terms 'biological male' and 'biological female.' Here is Craig Melvin, going so far as to issue a viewer advisory and actual trigger warning for repeating those terms that SCOTUS used in its decision.

INSANE: NBC’s Craig Melvin offers a trigger warning for trans people watching...



“Just a quick note here. The terms that we’re using here during our reporting, biological male, biological female, the high court put those terms in quotations in their decision and their dissent.… pic.twitter.com/Hx15swCfJ6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 30, 2026

Is it any wonder that people who regularly consume such tripe are completely broken, in many cases irreparably?

Our only question for Melvin is which terms he would prefer over those biologically accurate ones. Does he want to use the hateful slur 'cis'?

This whole trans movement boils down to a group of people who can't accept reality. Instead of them dealing with this themselves, they demand that the rest of society lie about reality, lest they get hurty feelings. — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) June 30, 2026

And NBC is more than happy to cater to and foster their delusion.

So embarrassing https://t.co/Zy45WSNzkc — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 30, 2026

And this was actually NBC News, not the loons over at MS NOW, which had to be cast aside from the mother ship because of how crazy left they are.

That is now their official position.

They should throw it up on the masthead.

"I apologize for quoting people saying factual stuff."



"News" network. https://t.co/aTzi5I4ErE — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 30, 2026

Of course, we are not surprised. This is the same network that is still calling Tim McBride, Dylan Mulvaney, and Brett Kavanaugh's would-be assassin 'women.'

NBC still has reporting up that says a woman was sentenced for an assassination plot against a Supreme Court Justice! @NBCNews . I don't forget NBC. That is false! https://t.co/L6KU4tQQuR https://t.co/TVLmasi8Yp — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) June 30, 2026

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And they wonder why everyone mocks and distrusts them.

“Those of you who are mentally ill may not want to watch this segment of our show.” https://t.co/uyC3fEZgf4 — Commonsense Dog (@dbeeswax) June 30, 2026

LOL.

Apparently, we can include Melvin in that category.

The headline is incorrect. Female athletes who identify as transgender will continue to be allowed to compete in girl's sports. Male athletes who identify as transgender will not be allowed to compete in girl's sports. https://t.co/Qw38LUbo2P — The Bewilderness ( Rose Grant) 🕸️ Femisaurus 🐰🐱 (@tehbewilderness) June 30, 2026

We think that post is referring to the chyron on the screen, but she's correct. No one is banned from any sports, not even people who 'identify' as trans. Men just can't cheat by competing against women.

Yes, always a good idea to avoid angering the trans folks, they tend to get a little shooty when angered — GermanJP (@GermanJP916) June 30, 2026

Yikes. Good point.

But we're still not going to cater to them by denying reality, and no one else should either.

The year is 2026 and the word biological is somehow controversial. How did we get here? — Your Mom (@AFKHuckleBerry) June 30, 2026

It's not controversial. But it's the legacy media that bears much of the responsibility for trying to make it so.

Quick tip: if accurate language triggers you, you are in a cult. (Seriously. Get help. You deserve a better life.) https://t.co/1ieuDRdark — Why Lie (@TheNewBacklash) June 30, 2026

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Step One in getting the help they need?

Stop watching NBC News.





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