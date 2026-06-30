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NBC Offers Viewers a 'Trigger Warning' Before Reporting the SCOTUS Ruling on Title IX

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 30, 2026
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If you ever wonder why so many people are so consumed by leftist ideology, look no further than the dead legacy media. 

As Twitchy reported earlier today, this morning, the Supreme Court handed a huge victory to sanity, ruling that biological males should not be allowed to compete against biological females. In upholding the principles of Title IX, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote: 

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'A man does not have a legal right to compete against women just because he believes that he is a woman ... Men and boys with gender dysphoria are not women or girls, even if they believe that they are. Sex is an immutable 'biological' characteristic ... To use language to obscure reality—to show 'indifference regarding the truth'— is to lie to the public and cease to treat our fellow citizens as equals.'

It's almost sad that we have to say this about such an expression of common sense and truth, but ... KA-BOOM!

Thomas is the best Justice of this writer's lifetime, and it's not even close. 

Meanwhile, over at NBC News, they were very worried that some of their viewers might be traumatized by the terms 'biological male' and 'biological female.' Here is Craig Melvin, going so far as to issue a viewer advisory and actual trigger warning for repeating those terms that SCOTUS used in its decision. 

Is it any wonder that people who regularly consume such tripe are completely broken, in many cases irreparably? 

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Our only question for Melvin is which terms he would prefer over those biologically accurate ones. Does he want to use the hateful slur 'cis'?

And NBC is more than happy to cater to and foster their delusion. 

And this was actually NBC News, not the loons over at MS NOW, which had to be cast aside from the mother ship because of how crazy left they are. 

That is now their official position. 

They should throw it up on the masthead.

Of course, we are not surprised. This is the same network that is still calling Tim McBride, Dylan Mulvaney, and Brett Kavanaugh's would-be assassin 'women.'

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And they wonder why everyone mocks and distrusts them. 

LOL. 

Apparently, we can include Melvin in that category.

We think that post is referring to the chyron on the screen, but she's correct. No one is banned from any sports, not even people who 'identify' as trans. Men just can't cheat by competing against women

Yikes. Good point. 

But we're still not going to cater to them by denying reality, and no one else should either. 

It's not controversial. But it's the legacy media that bears much of the responsibility for trying to make it so. 

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Step One in getting the help they need? 

Stop watching NBC News. 

============================================

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