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MEAN Girl Gymnast Learns the HARD WAY That Bragging About Blocking Riley Gaines Is NOT a Great Look

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:05 PM on April 06, 2026
Sarah D.

Imagine being so thin-skinned and emotionally fragile that seeing someone like your post or video causes you to not only block them, but brag about blocking them for cheap, lame, political points.

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It's one thing to block someone if they are harassing you; we get that.

But just for liking your video?

C'mon, Tess McCracken ... lighten up a little.

Wild.

Weak.

Pathetic.

And not great because, of course, McCracken has locked down her account. 

Exactly.

Fair point. Hey, if she didn't want the attention, then she probably shouldn't have posted about blocking Gaines and bragging about it. Which tells us she did want the attention until she realized she was not the good guy here.

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FuzzyChimp
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It's wild, eh? The most dangerous group of people for women has become women who protect mentally ill men dressing up as women so they can perform in women's sports, even if that means real women get hurt.

And again, she thought bragging about this block was a good thing.

Let that sink in.

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'DUMBEST Person Alive': Jim Sciutto Gets the Western Wall WRONG in Gaslight-on-Steroids Easter Thread

WHOA. This Explains SO Much: Check Out Who Eric Swalwell Has Been PAYING to Watch His Kids (NannyGate!)

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