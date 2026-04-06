MEAN Girl Gymnast Learns the HARD WAY That Bragging About Blocking Riley Gaines Is NOT a Great Look

Imagine being so thin-skinned and emotionally fragile that seeing someone like your post or video causes you to not only block them, but brag about blocking them for cheap, lame, political points.

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It's one thing to block someone if they are harassing you; we get that.

But just for liking your video?

C'mon, Tess McCracken ... lighten up a little.

Crazy concept, I know, but I still like your video lol. Being a fully grown adult and blocking someone for simply having different political beliefs is wild. pic.twitter.com/d1JZHpUNFc — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 6, 2026

Wild.

Weak.

Pathetic.

And not great because, of course, McCracken has locked down her account.

.@tess_mccracken your post isn’t cute or cool. It’s lame.



Now you’ve locked your account and you’re probably boo-hooing that Riley attacked you (she didn’t).



You blocked a person who liked your push up video because her politics are different than yours. You’re the mean girl. pic.twitter.com/58f8GDu64J — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) April 6, 2026

Exactly.

Would the block have counted if you didn't post about it? https://t.co/bBiuQYFZUB pic.twitter.com/vEPOJynv5W — Leftism (@LeftismForU) April 5, 2026

Fair point. Hey, if she didn't want the attention, then she probably shouldn't have posted about blocking Gaines and bragging about it. Which tells us she did want the attention until she realized she was not the good guy here.

Tess McCracken has made her profile private after bragging she blocked @Riley_Gaines_ for liking her athletic post.



Tess another brain washed young woman unaware Riley Gaines work is protecting her future accomplishments from being tarnished by men. pic.twitter.com/l5biPg3yZf — The Pepsi Cowboy 🤠 (@nWoKevinHash) April 6, 2026

It's wild, eh? The most dangerous group of people for women has become women who protect mentally ill men dressing up as women so they can perform in women's sports, even if that means real women get hurt.

And again, she thought bragging about this block was a good thing.

Let that sink in.

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