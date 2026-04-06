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Nate Silver Gets Into PISSING Match With X Higher-Up Nikita Bier Over 'Engagement Bubble' Post and OOF

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on April 06, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Nate Silver shared a political ecosystem 'bubble' graph showing who has had the most engagement in 2026. Of course, the bubbles are completely insane (it claims Adam Kinzinger is neutral and Candace Owens is on the Right), so we're not entirely sure why he decided to share it, but here we are.

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And as you already know, if you're here reading, it's only gotten worse since people started dragging him for this:

Now, the dragging was pretty bad before ...

Then somehow, the post got X's Nikita Bier's attention and yeah:

HOOBOY.

Silver defended himself:

And then he went on and on and on:

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For whatever reason, Silver continued digging:

Bier's reply:

Oof.

He's so mad. 

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Heh.

Pretty sure this did NOT go the way Silver thought it would.

Or should.

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Related:

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