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'DUMBEST Person Alive': Jim Sciutto Gets the Western Wall WRONG in Gaslight-on-Steroids Easter Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on April 06, 2026
Meme

CNN's Jim Sciutto spent Easter Sunday in Jerusalem's Old City and took to X to highlight the closure of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to Christian worshippers, while also noting long-standing restrictions at the Al Aqsa Mosque for Muslims.

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He made a point of contrasting that with limited access still being granted at the Western Wall for Jews — groups of 50 at a time, with strict time limits at the tunnels. 

What he left out entirely? 

Deliberately?

The barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles raining down on Israel in recent days, the active war launched by Hamas on October 7, and the fact that Israeli authorities have imposed similar safety caps across holy sites to protect lives during Passover and Easter amid nonstop threats from Iran and its terror proxies. 

Classic CNN context drop, right on a major Christian holiday, to promote what feels like an anti-Israel/anti-America narrative.

Yeah, we know, you're as shocked as we are.

*eye roll*

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He's lying because that's what CNN does.

Seriously.

Sciutto tried to pretend he knew better (we're still not convinced he did):

Seems others are also not buying it:

But but but ... 

Yeah, there's a reason.

Just so awful.

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This. ^

Please stop willfully inciting ppl against Israel.

That's not too much to ask, Jim.

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