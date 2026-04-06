'DUMBEST Person Alive': Jim Sciutto Gets the Western Wall WRONG in Gaslight-on-Steroids Easter Thread

CNN's Jim Sciutto spent Easter Sunday in Jerusalem's Old City and took to X to highlight the closure of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to Christian worshippers, while also noting long-standing restrictions at the Al Aqsa Mosque for Muslims.

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On this Easter Sunday in the Old City, sadly no access for worshippers to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. pic.twitter.com/NEQL92PSAe — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 5, 2026

He made a point of contrasting that with limited access still being granted at the Western Wall for Jews — groups of 50 at a time, with strict time limits at the tunnels.

The Western Wall remains open, though limited to 50 worshippers at a time. pic.twitter.com/UqgWNJt5Nm — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 5, 2026

What he left out entirely?

Deliberately?

The barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles raining down on Israel in recent days, the active war launched by Hamas on October 7, and the fact that Israeli authorities have imposed similar safety caps across holy sites to protect lives during Passover and Easter amid nonstop threats from Iran and its terror proxies.

Classic CNN context drop, right on a major Christian holiday, to promote what feels like an anti-Israel/anti-America narrative.

Yeah, we know, you're as shocked as we are.

*eye roll*

Why are you lying? Are you trying to get an invite to the next regime party at the Iranian Embassy in London?https://t.co/8aQdzi4d7i — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 5, 2026

He's lying because that's what CNN does.

OMG, you are like the dumbest person alive today — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) April 5, 2026

Seriously.

That's not the Wall, you depraved liar. — 𝕐𝕒𝕜𝕠𝕧𝕠𝕝𝕗 (@Yakovolf) April 5, 2026

Sciutto tried to pretend he knew better (we're still not convinced he did):

Here’s the access point to the Wall itself - in groups of 50. pic.twitter.com/Mn09Xzkg9h — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 5, 2026

Seems others are also not buying it:

This is literally at the Wall right now. Please stop spreading misinformation. pic.twitter.com/Q0kacolMYE — Seth Plaut (@SethPlaut) April 5, 2026

Yet you show no people at the actual wall. — Yaakov Strasberg (@YaakovStras) April 5, 2026

But but but ...

Yeah, there's a reason.

CNN deserves a Community Note on nearly every story, but it's especially egregious when their reporters purposefully post misinformation that was clearly designed to incite hatred for Israel. https://t.co/tH8EU3oJc9 pic.twitter.com/SQaySU8vps — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 6, 2026

Just so awful.

The tunnel on the side of the wall is a Protected Space. That’s almost certainly where they’re going.



If the other sites don’t have protected spaces they’re not safe for gathering because bombs & shrapnel don’t care what religion you are



Stop willfully inciting ppl against 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/CclFwEEyID — Dan Levy ✡ דניאל אליהו בן מאניש דוד (@TheDanLevy) April 6, 2026

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This. ^

Please stop willfully inciting ppl against Israel.

That's not too much to ask, Jim.

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