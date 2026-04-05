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Jake Tapper 'Tattles' on Trump's BRUTAL Truth Social WARNING to Iran and It Does NOT Go As He Planned

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on April 05, 2026
Twitchy

Jake Tapper spent Easter Sunday doing what he does best: clutching his pearls while breathlessly amplifying a fiery message from Trump to Iran's mullahs about the Strait of Hormuz, complete with a screenshot that had the blue-check outrage machine in full meltdown mode. 

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OH NO! TRUMP WAS MEAN TO PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN CHANTING DEATH TO AMERICA FOR DECADES! WHATEVER WILL WE DO?!

While much of the left wept over the blunt language and timing, the post was vintage Trump—raw, unapologetic, and laser-focused on forcing Tehran to back down before things get expensive for them in power plants and bridges. Tapper clearly thought he was dropping a bombshell; MAGA just saw a president finally speaking to America's enemies in a language they understand.

Seriously.

He is not. Heh.

Of course.

For years, Iran has harassed shipping lanes, funded proxies attacking U.S. interests, and built nuclear capabilities while the world looked away. Not tp mention that whole, 'death to America' thing.

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Weak-kneed diplomacy only invited more aggression. Trump's approach? Different ballgame. It's the same no-BS style that had him brokering Abraham Accords, taking out Soleimani, and staring down every bad actor from Beijing to Pyongyang. The mullahs know the difference between empty threats and a guy who means business.

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