SHOUT IT! Gene Simmons Taking on HORDE of Angry, Mouth-Breathing, Anti-American Trolls Is GLORIOUS

Gene Simmons does not suffer fools.

Especially on X ...

Anyone else seeing Gene Simmons absolutely roasting people on X right now? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8a7xnPlbU9 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 5, 2026

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It's rare that we have an opportunity to write about a member of KISS taking mouthy, antisemitic, angry, thin-skinned, frothy-mouthed trolls apart on X, so you KNOW we can't pass this up.

Bro was just DESTOYING people overnight while ironically giving them good advice.

His timeline is filled with posts like this:

Timmy, i’ve paid more than $100 million in taxes. I’ve created thousands of jobs, which enabled thousands of people to feed their families. I’ve contributed millions to wounded warriors, pediatric aids and support 1400 African children. And what have you accomplished in life? https://t.co/baXBjG9MhC — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 5, 2026

Timmy is whining on X.

That's about all he's accomplished.

Well…I started working at 12 years of age working for a butcher, grinding the fat from the butcher’s block. I delivered newspapers. I was the assistant to the director of the Puerto Rican interagency council. I was the assistant of the editor of Vogue magazine. And I was a 6th… https://t.co/7QLNgs2aNj — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 5, 2026

Post continues:

And I was a 6th grade teacher. And what have you done with your life, Chad?

Heh.

We forgot that Simmons was also a schoolteacher.

Yes. But respectfully, the legal term is “trademark”. https://t.co/j7WAhG422e — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 5, 2026

And if anyone knows about a trademark, it's Simmons.

How about this. Stop looking at my plate and mind your own business. What makes me happy, is to never stop, and continue to add value to my family, their future generations, to charity, and to these blessed United States of America. Sending good wishes to you. https://t.co/dyacuyxOre — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 5, 2026

See? Killing them with kindness.

No. Be like me. I came to America as a legal immigrant. My mother and I had nothing. In America, bless her, gave me to the opportunity to work as hard as I wanted to. And I am living proof, that the American dream is not only alive, but alive and well. You can sit on your thumb,… https://t.co/LFd6x5JjyH — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 5, 2026

Post continues:

You can sit on your thumb, if you want to. Personally, I never want to stop.

Definitely be like Gene.

JH, you’re a jealous loser. You don’t understand, sadly. That was this do some research and find out why the richest and most powerful people on the planet, continue to work hard to try to make more, so they can give more and create more. https://t.co/do4onDkRh2 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 5, 2026

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This. ^

Because by earning more, you create more jobs, by spending more money, which provides other people with being able to support their families. Without earning more, you can’t even give to charity, much less support your family. https://t.co/slOLdDF4Y0 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 5, 2026

BUT RICH PEOPLE ARE EVIL AND STUFF.

A simple question has a very simple answer. Men (the old-fashioned kind, with penises) can’t give birth, despite you may have heard. But what we can do, is produce, work, provide and protect. Without the above, you have no purpose in life, think like a winner, not a loser. https://t.co/7c8XXaEYAg — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 5, 2026

The old-fashioned kind, with penises ... HA HA HA HA HA

Also, major kudos to Simmons for his use of commas.

Coming from a guy who has two followers. https://t.co/Y7IFQIpdox — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 4, 2026

Ouch.

Young lady, go educate yourself. “Goy” literal translation means “people” or “nation”. Think before you speak. You will come off smarter. https://t.co/efZEvf7Fow — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 4, 2026

Will she, though?

This is a loser’s question. Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk all get up every day and try to make more. No matter how much they’ve got. Get out of your losers’s mentality, and try to win in life, every day. https://t.co/jk2QLcFjzG — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) April 4, 2026

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The God of Thunder just gets it.

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