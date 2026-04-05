TMZ Chases Ghost: Trump's 'Health Crisis' Was Just Golf, Duty, and Leftist Wishcasting
NPR’s Outrageous Choice: Sympathy for Attacker’s Lebanese Town, Silence for Michigan Synag...
Where’s Navy? Bidens Push ‘Normal Family’ Easter Photo — But Still Erasing Hunter’s...
VIP
Florida's Republican Boom: Insurance Wins, Blue-State Warnings, and Why Dems Can't Compete
Theo Von’s Barron Trump Take Exposes Why We Should Ignore Entertainers on Politics
NBC's Kristen Welker Flat-Out Denies DHS Has a Head: Two Weeks After Mullin...
T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot...
VIP
'You Are Special': Astronaut Victor Glover Delivers an Outstanding Easter Message From Art...
Tim Kaine's Plea to the 'Humanitarian' Iranian Military Ages Like a Jug Of...
WHOA. This Explains SO Much: Check Out Who Eric Swalwell Has Been PAYING...
Jesus-Sized FACEPALM --> Obama's Predictably Tone-Deaf, Insulting Easter Post Is Missing T...
Jake Tapper 'Tattles' on Trump's BRUTAL Truth Social WARNING to Iran and It...
Straight-FIRE, Son! InfantryDort BODIES Every Leftist and Woke Right Podcastard Rooting Ag...
As America Cheers the Daring Rescue of Downed WSO, The Daily Mail Covers...
VIP
VA Democrats Are Getting Nervous AND Desperate About Their Gerrymander and This Obnoxious...

SHOUT IT! Gene Simmons Taking on HORDE of Angry, Mouth-Breathing, Anti-American Trolls Is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on April 05, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Gene Simmons does not suffer fools.

Especially on X ...

Advertisement

It's rare that we have an opportunity to write about a member of KISS taking mouthy, antisemitic, angry, thin-skinned, frothy-mouthed trolls apart on X, so you KNOW we can't pass this up.

Bro was just DESTOYING people overnight while ironically giving them good advice.

His timeline is filled with posts like this:

Timmy is whining on X.

That's about all he's accomplished.

Post continues:

And I was a 6th grade teacher. And what have you done with your life, Chad?

Heh.

We forgot that Simmons was also a schoolteacher.

Recommended

T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot in Iran
justmindy
Advertisement

And if anyone knows about a trademark, it's Simmons.

See? Killing them with kindness. 

Post continues:

You can sit on your thumb, if you want to. Personally, I never want to stop.

Definitely be like Gene.

Advertisement

This. ^

BUT RICH PEOPLE ARE EVIL AND STUFF.

The old-fashioned kind, with penises ... HA HA HA HA HA

Also, major kudos to Simmons for his use of commas.

Ouch.

Will she, though?

Advertisement

The God of Thunder just gets it.

============================================================

Related:

CAIR Screeching at Democrat Sen. Elissa Slotkin Because She 'Embraced' EVIL Bill Maher Is SO DELISH LOL

Sounds FAMILIAR: Scott Jennings Has Entirely TOO MUCH FUN Owning Eric Swalwell for Hiding Fang-Fang Files

Jonah Goldberg Officially Needs a New Schtick

BIG MAD Rashida Tlaib SHREDDED for Accusing Israel of APARTHEID Over New Law Punishing TERRORISTS

RUH-ROH: New FBI Update on Eric Swalwell's FANG BANG FILES Should Scare the Flatulence Right Out of Him

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (looking at you, Gov. Newsom). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM BILL MAHER ELON MUSK ENTERTAINMENT X AMERICA 250

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot in Iran
justmindy
TMZ Chases Ghost: Trump's 'Health Crisis' Was Just Golf, Duty, and Leftist Wishcasting
justmindy
Tim Kaine's Plea to the 'Humanitarian' Iranian Military Ages Like a Jug Of Milk Left In the Sun
Grateful Calvin
Where’s Navy? Bidens Push ‘Normal Family’ Easter Photo — But Still Erasing Hunter’s Daughter
justmindy
Theo Von’s Barron Trump Take Exposes Why We Should Ignore Entertainers on Politics
justmindy
NPR’s Outrageous Choice: Sympathy for Attacker’s Lebanese Town, Silence for Michigan Synagogue Victims
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot in Iran justmindy
Advertisement