'The Only Good Cracker Is a Dead Cracker': This Karmelo Anthony Supporter Seems a Tad Racist

This editor admits he was wrong … a little bit wrong … when he predicted in April of 2025 that this stabbing case wouldn't receive 24/7, wall-to-wall media coverage. And it didn't. But it didn't go away, either. And now that the opening arguments in the murder case have kicked off, the independent media and a few local news affiliates are covering the trial.

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In short, to catch you up on the story: On April 2, 2025, Karmelo Anthony, who is black, stabbed Anthony Metcalf, who is white, and died almost immediately in the arms of his brother at a high school track meet in Texas. The story was that Metcalf told Anthony he was in the wrong tent and had to move. Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

In June, Anthony was indicted on charges of first-degree murder. Even before then, a GiveSendGo account had been set up for Anthony and raked in half a million dollars from people who considered Anthony the next Rosa Parks for refusing to give up his seat. Anthony and his family moved into a home in a gated neighborhood and bought a new SUV. After the indictment, though, Anthony submitted an Indigent Packet to the Collin County Court, requesting court-appointed legal representation as a financially destitute defendant. Anthony was placed on house arrest, from where he took criminal justice classes.

Savanah Hernandez, the Turning Point USA correspondent who was assaulted outside an ICE detention facility in Minneapolis in April by a man going by the handle "Minnesota Angry Dad," is in Texas covering the Anthony trial. She notes that The Daily Mail has described him as "baby-faced," and the paper has also noted that the jury is all white.

Baby-faced Karmelo Anthony heads to court to stand trial for murder of star athlete Austin Metcalf, 17, in case that shocked America - follow live https://t.co/jp7sxOLdNy 🔗 pic.twitter.com/HCqD2XHUPn — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 4, 2026

Karmelo Anthony murder trial will have NO black jurors after pool of 500 was whittled down to 12 as they prepares to hear about killing of Austin Metcalf: Live updates https://t.co/cc6vbhYIDN — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 4, 2026

Prospective jurors in Karmelo Anthony’s trial reportedly said they could not see themselves sentencing him to life in prison, with one saying they did not want to “put a brother in jail,” despite the severity of the murder charge against him.



One potential juror told… pic.twitter.com/FLBUsNkSUi — AF Post (@AFpost) June 4, 2026

The post continues:

… prosecutors, “I don’t think I can make a decision about somebody so young,” while others said Anthony “looks like a child.”

Supporters of Anthony have gathered outside the courthouse, and this one man in particular seems a bit violent.

This morning I tried to interview Karmelo Anthony supporters and they immediately got aggressive.



Their “security” then told me that he would be my “worst nightmare” if I didn’t leave.



A look into some of the people here in support of Karmelo Anthony. pic.twitter.com/Jc9TgurQOw — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) June 3, 2026

Karmelo Anthony supporters are currently screaming racial profanities at two white men who have shown up in support of Austin Metcalf.



One black man stated, “Imma push you if I get close enough…push you right into that grave….f*ck you cracker” pic.twitter.com/Grr3HA5WpK — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) June 4, 2026

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WATCH: Karmelo Anthony supporter threatens my life at the trial.



“We kill crackas!”



“I like the smell of burning flesh!”



“We’re gonna do some Nat Turner shit on you” pic.twitter.com/uu9hyOzZB2 — Abe (@AbeTheShinzo) June 4, 2026

Carmelo Anthony’s black supporter shouts, “The only good cracker is a dead cracker,” at the white counter-protesters. pic.twitter.com/WDGwGrAo6O — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 4, 2026

This is a threat of violence and he should be arrested — Gabriel Hudelson (@GabrielHudelson) June 4, 2026

And if that was the opposite, people would go crazy. — Elizabeth Bramon (@ElizBramon50) June 4, 2026

You could say it's a little racially charged outside the courtroom.

Here's an update on the trial from Sarah Fields:

Karmelo Anthony Trial Update: For the past year, Karmelo Anthony supporters have claimed that Frisco ISD security footage shows Karmelo being “attacked by four boys” and proves he was acting in self-defense.



That video has now been played in open court.



And many of those… — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 4, 2026

The post continues:

… supporters are about to get a harsh reality check. The footage barely shows anything. It does not show Karmelo being attacked. It does not clearly depict the events that so many people have confidently claimed it does. For an entire year, supporters repeated a narrative based largely on descriptions provided by the family’s advocate, Tiffney Billions. Now the jury and the public have seen the actual footage for themselves. According to Mary Ann from the Daily Mail, the video was heavily zoomed in, making it extremely grainy. The faces of the individuals involved are not visible. At most, the footage appears to show one person pushing another person under the tent. The video also shows that Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf were under the tent together for approximately four minutes before the stabbing occurred. In short, the security footage does not provide the clear visual proof of self-defense that Karmelo supporters have been claiming existed for the past year.

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We'll keep you updated as the trial progresses, as well as cover any mostly peaceful protests when Anthony is found guilty.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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