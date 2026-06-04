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'The Only Good Cracker Is a Dead Cracker': This Karmelo Anthony Supporter Seems a Tad Racist

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 04, 2026
Frisco Police Department

This editor admits he was wrong … a little bit wrong … when he predicted in April of 2025 that this stabbing case wouldn't receive 24/7, wall-to-wall media coverage. And it didn't. But it didn't go away, either. And now that the opening arguments in the murder case have kicked off, the independent media and a few local news affiliates are covering the trial.

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In short, to catch you up on the story: On April 2, 2025, Karmelo Anthony, who is black, stabbed Anthony Metcalf, who is white, and died almost immediately in the arms of his brother at a high school track meet in Texas. The story was that Metcalf told Anthony he was in the wrong tent and had to move. Anthony pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the chest.

In June, Anthony was indicted on charges of first-degree murder. Even before then, a GiveSendGo account had been set up for Anthony and raked in half a million dollars from people who considered Anthony the next Rosa Parks for refusing to give up his seat. Anthony and his family moved into a home in a gated neighborhood and bought a new SUV. After the indictment, though, Anthony submitted an Indigent Packet to the Collin County Court, requesting court-appointed legal representation as a financially destitute defendant. Anthony was placed on house arrest, from where he took criminal justice classes.

Savanah Hernandez, the Turning Point USA correspondent who was assaulted outside an ICE detention facility in Minneapolis in April by a man going by the handle "Minnesota Angry Dad," is in Texas covering the Anthony trial. She notes that The Daily Mail has described him as "baby-faced," and the paper has also noted that the jury is all white.

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The post continues:

… prosecutors, “I don’t think I can make a decision about somebody so young,” while others said Anthony “looks like a child.”

Supporters of Anthony have gathered outside the courthouse, and this one man in particular seems a bit violent.

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You could say it's a little racially charged outside the courtroom.

Here's an update on the trial from Sarah Fields:

The post continues:

… supporters are about to get a harsh reality check.

The footage barely shows anything. It does not show Karmelo being attacked. It does not clearly depict the events that so many people have confidently claimed it does.

For an entire year, supporters repeated a narrative based largely on descriptions provided by the family’s advocate, Tiffney Billions.

Now the jury and the public have seen the actual footage for themselves.

According to Mary Ann from the Daily Mail, the video was heavily zoomed in, making it extremely grainy. The faces of the individuals involved are not visible. At most, the footage appears to show one person pushing another person under the tent.

The video also shows that Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf were under the tent together for approximately four minutes before the stabbing occurred.

In short, the security footage does not provide the clear visual proof of self-defense that Karmelo supporters have been claiming existed for the past year.

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We'll keep you updated as the trial progresses, as well as cover any mostly peaceful protests when Anthony is found guilty.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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