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Impeachment-Happy Rep. Shri Thanedar Crushed in Primary (Yay!) by DSA Member (Boo!)

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on August 05, 2026
Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File

OK, perhaps "crushed" is overstating it a bit, but we're a bit giddy. Rep. Shri Thanedar, whose multiple articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in his second term (along with former Attorney General Pam Bondi) accused him of "acts of tyranny" were deemed "idiotic" by no less than Rep. Jerry Nadler.

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Thanedar, also known for his Sharpie eyebrows and wigs, was sent packing in Tuesday night's primary in Michigan, although he did receive a respectable 48 percent of the vote. 

We need Doug Powers to explain what's going on in Michigan.

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These eyebrows?

The post continues:

… mammal that lives atop his head, Thanedar now joins Jasmine Crockett, Eric Swalwell, Al Green, Dan Goldman, and others in the unemployment line. Denaturalize and deport this loser now.

The same voters who decided they wanted Thanedar to represent them in Congress have now picked a Democratic Socialist instead. And he'll get elected; and we'll have just one more Democratic Socialist in Congress.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY MICHIGAN

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