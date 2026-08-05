Impeachment-Happy Rep. Shri Thanedar Crushed in Primary (Yay!) by DSA Member (Boo!)

OK, perhaps "crushed" is overstating it a bit, but we're a bit giddy. Rep. Shri Thanedar, whose multiple articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in his second term (along with former Attorney General Pam Bondi) accused him of "acts of tyranny" were deemed "idiotic" by no less than Rep. Jerry Nadler.

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Thanedar, also known for his Sharpie eyebrows and wigs, was sent packing in Tuesday night's primary in Michigan, although he did receive a respectable 48 percent of the vote.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL: Dem. Rep. Shri Thanedar, who can barely speak English, has CONCEDED his primary, losing his seat in Congress



Apparently his constituents weren’t impressed by a toupee-wearing foreigner filing to impeach Trump over and over again.



Good riddance, loser pic.twitter.com/hADQRLqyWX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2026

The guy from India who can barely speak English, abandoned dogs to die, is obsessed with impeaching Trump and the entire cabinet, microblades his eyebrows, and wears wigs and makeup, was voted OUT pic.twitter.com/B9AzvkoaCp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 5, 2026

I just don't understand how anyone could have voted for him in the first place. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) August 5, 2026

Yes but he was defeated by a DSA member who will probably be worse: Donavan McKinney pic.twitter.com/MTs0fWgp1X — Swan Creek (@Swan_Creek1) August 5, 2026

He lost to a commie. Its like replacing a gnat with a cockroach. — Ellen/SeaSandII (@EllenMomGUM) August 5, 2026

This is a frying pan to fire situation. The guy who beat him is just as insane as Shri. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) August 5, 2026

We need Doug Powers to explain what's going on in Michigan.

Shri Thanedar after losing his seat in congress 😭 pic.twitter.com/yGoUJmWA1T — Gizmo Memes (@GizmoMemes) August 5, 2026

Does this mean that @ShriThanedar has to give @RepMaxineWaters her wigs back? — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) August 5, 2026

I will miss his eyebrows. He was always like an old SNL skit. — AirGeeb (@AirGeeb) August 5, 2026

These eyebrows?

JUST IN: Indian animal abuser Shri Thanedar, who defrauded investors and drove his first wife to suicide after using her for a green card, has been crushed in his primary.



Best known for repeatedly filing frivolous impeachment articles against President Trump and for the small… pic.twitter.com/cgF4jcpZDv — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) August 5, 2026

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… mammal that lives atop his head, Thanedar now joins Jasmine Crockett, Eric Swalwell, Al Green, Dan Goldman, and others in the unemployment line. Denaturalize and deport this loser now.

How this loon ever won and made it to the halls of Congress will remain one of the great mysteries our time. — Out of the Closet Conservative (@No_Closets_Here) August 5, 2026

The same voters who decided they wanted Thanedar to represent them in Congress have now picked a Democratic Socialist instead. And he'll get elected; and we'll have just one more Democratic Socialist in Congress.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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