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DSA Members Propose Replacing the President With 'The Head Honcho of Whatever'

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on August 05, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Last month, DSA Chair Megan Romer appeared on Fox News, where she spelled out the Democratic Socialists of America's platform: abolishing prisons, abolishing borders, abolishing ICE, abolishing the Senate, and abolishing the presidency. Who would run things, then? Would we have a leader, or would we revert to a pure democracy where everything is put to a vote? These young DSA members got together online to talk about how it's a requirement now for candidates to support the DSA platform. It may seem radical to get rid of the president, but as one young woman explains, he could be replaced with "the head honcho or whatever." They've really planned this out long-term.

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Because the Democrats are a big tent, and players like Gov. Gavin Newsom are welcoming them in.

They've told us what they want to dismantle. After that's accomplished, they'll figure something out.

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They also want to abolish the Electoral College. Do we all (including illegal aliens) get to vote on who becomes head honcho of whatever, or will the DSA leadership select him or her for us?

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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