DSA Members Propose Replacing the President With 'The Head Honcho of Whatever'

Last month, DSA Chair Megan Romer appeared on Fox News, where she spelled out the Democratic Socialists of America's platform: abolishing prisons, abolishing borders, abolishing ICE, abolishing the Senate, and abolishing the presidency. Who would run things, then? Would we have a leader, or would we revert to a pure democracy where everything is put to a vote? These young DSA members got together online to talk about how it's a requirement now for candidates to support the DSA platform. It may seem radical to get rid of the president, but as one young woman explains, he could be replaced with "the head honcho or whatever." They've really planned this out long-term.

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DSA says“It’s a requirement now” for their candidates to support dismantling the US Government pic.twitter.com/R3A0c8TbCI — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) August 5, 2026

I feel like I'm watching young women being indoctrinated into the Manson Family. https://t.co/qkA4yM71qH — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) August 5, 2026

Communist 1: "I don't know what we would call the President in the future."

Communist 2: "How about Best Friend to Children?"

Communist 1: "Yes! We can all experience the warmth of collectivism!" pic.twitter.com/FrzmmZl53s — Charter 24 (@Charter24USA) August 5, 2026

There are so many things I used to wonder how in the world did this ever happen. The last six years have explained everything. A lot of people are vacuums. — KaSondra Moore (@kasondramoore) August 5, 2026

Exactly.



On the one hand, we have the genius of Jefferson, Madison, Hamilton, George Mason.



On the other hand, we have these vapid girls concocting a plan of Governance that includes "a Head Honcho or whatever". — Ben Aksar (My Pronouns? I Trust You) (@BenAksar) August 5, 2026

Jefferson was 100% spot on about the despotism of laws, constitutions and debts that are not ratified every generation. Long and short of it, the Republic was a corpse no later than 1937. — Dark Side of the Meow (@bigsexylicious) August 5, 2026

Why are these ppl allowed to run as Democrats? — Dave (@Dodecahedratron) August 5, 2026

Because the Democrats are a big tent, and players like Gov. Gavin Newsom are welcoming them in.

That people listen to this and think there is some intelligence to what she said is the scary part. This is exactly why they stopped teaching critical thinking skills. — Conservative Pressure (@Conserv00391847) August 5, 2026

All of these women are seeking validation, and they are finding it through the DSA. Somewhere there have to be psychologists who know how to break this cycle. — Bayside65 (@Bayside4218) August 5, 2026

“It sounds confusing… but it’s not”. I have yet to hear any of the DSA crazies explain how in the world they think this will work. — Heidi Kyle (@HeidihkKyle) August 5, 2026

They've told us what they want to dismantle. After that's accomplished, they'll figure something out.

How can you run for a government office to destroy the government you are running to be a part of?? — Wayne Borkes (@WayneBorkes) August 5, 2026

How do you swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States if you also support dismantling it? — Duc Truong (@DucMTruong) August 5, 2026

If you have voted Democrat in the last two decades, you supported this. Even if you didn't realize it. — Hurricane Valley Holdings LLC (@Hurricane1V) August 5, 2026

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This is the result of Marxism infiltrating all aspects of society over the past several decades, and most people choosing to look the other way, too afraid to speak up, or not even realizing the problem that it was going to be. Not okay. — Cyn (@Cyns_Corner) August 5, 2026

Complete brainwashing. From outside of the cult, it is mind blowing 🤯 — E (@E0793291931741) August 5, 2026

They also want to abolish the Electoral College. Do we all (including illegal aliens) get to vote on who becomes head honcho of whatever, or will the DSA leadership select him or her for us?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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