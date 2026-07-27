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Jonathan Chait Argues That Abolishing the Senate May Be the DSA’s Best Idea

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 27, 2026
Meme

On Fox News Sunday, Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Megan Romer clarified that, yes, the ultimate goal of the DSA is to abolish prisons and borders, defund the Pentagon, give mass amnesty to illegal aliens, and abolish the Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court. Who is supposed to grant amnesty to all the illegals if the government's been abolished?

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Jonathan Chait, who deemed Twitchy a "conservative rage curator," has a piece in The Atlantic in which he argues that abolishing the Senate is perhaps the DSA's best idea.

Chait writes:

… although the DSA’s platform is indeed chock-full of maniacal proposals, on this particular idea, the maniacs have a point. The Senate is a vestigial deformity upon the Constitution whose elimination, unlikely though it might be, would rank among the great democratic advances in American history.

"A vestigial deformity upon the Constitution." No, it is the Constitution, moron.

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The DSA just might decide that too if it ever accrues enough power, which it won't. You don't just get to pick and choose what you like from the DSA's published platform.

***

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