Jonathan Chait Argues That Abolishing the Senate May Be the DSA’s Best Idea

On Fox News Sunday, Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Megan Romer clarified that, yes, the ultimate goal of the DSA is to abolish prisons and borders, defund the Pentagon, give mass amnesty to illegal aliens, and abolish the Senate, the presidency, and the Supreme Court. Who is supposed to grant amnesty to all the illegals if the government's been abolished?

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Jonathan Chait, who deemed Twitchy a "conservative rage curator," has a piece in The Atlantic in which he argues that abolishing the Senate is perhaps the DSA's best idea.

The DSA is right: abolish the Senate https://t.co/GZZiMFU0kf — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 22, 2026

Chait writes:

… although the DSA’s platform is indeed chock-full of maniacal proposals, on this particular idea, the maniacs have a point. The Senate is a vestigial deformity upon the Constitution whose elimination, unlikely though it might be, would rank among the great democratic advances in American history.

"A vestigial deformity upon the Constitution." No, it is the Constitution, moron.

As this requires the dissolution of the United States of America, this is quite literally a call for insurrection. — Sydney Carton, Esq. (@pmags30) July 27, 2026

You're calling for the overthrowing of our Republic. On the internet. Under your real name. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 27, 2026

So you're in the un-American, burn-it-all-down camp now, eh? — Mr. Dantastic (@DanaldTrump) July 22, 2026

"Not leftist" in byline.



No, you're actually a filthy Communist if you support this shit.



Absolute 🤡 take. — B. E. Ware (@Jcrow27105) July 27, 2026

"The Imperial Senate will no longer be of any concern to us. I've just received word that the Emperor has dissolved the council permanently. The last remnants of the Old Republic have been swept away." pic.twitter.com/SMu941ABrL — Paul E. Peptide 🇺🇸🌵 (@Bourgeois_Norm) July 27, 2026

Pass me that bong and just say - let’s let the little states do what we say, man — Mitchell Wexler (@MitchWex) July 22, 2026

Sure.



Destroying one of the checks and balances against tyranny will make it easier for the DSA Politboro to impose the will of The Working Class on everyone. — Ben Aksar (My Pronouns? I Trust You) (@BenAksar) July 27, 2026

Spectacular.



You absolutely never fail to be completely wrong. — Random Person (@RandomP97494379) July 23, 2026

Openly calling for the overthrow of the Constitution is definitely a bold choice — TheRenegadeMarine (@AngryRenUSMC) July 27, 2026

Are you guys good with Trump doing it today? — josh (@joshuagreenman) July 27, 2026

Abolish the DSA instead. — Meryl Yourish (@MerylYourish) July 27, 2026

The DSA are temporary idiots we allow to exist in our country to teach morons like you a lesson. They’ll be given just so much rope, then us patriots will pull it back with a firm and crisp snap…and the DSA will no longer exist. — JScottC (@JSCMAGA) July 27, 2026

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So you’re calling for the overthrow of the US Constitution. Cool. Just so we’re clear on the rules of engagement you’ve set here, you’re ceding any right to question the constitutionality of anything Trump – or any other future GOP leader – does or proposes to do going forward. — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) July 27, 2026

Abolish The Atlantic, for the good of America — Robby Kelly (@rebbie_mcreb) July 27, 2026

The DSA just might decide that too if it ever accrues enough power, which it won't. You don't just get to pick and choose what you like from the DSA's published platform.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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