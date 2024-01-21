Deep Dive Into Community Notes Member 'Enterprising Desert Raven' Reveals DAMNING Abuse of...
Aww THANK YOU! Jonathan Chait TRIES Insulting Twitchy By Calling Us a 'Conservative Rage Curator' and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on January 21, 2024
Meme

It's not every day a fairly well-known Leftist makes a dig at us but when they do ... it's glorious. Oh sure, we had a lot of fun at Ron Perlman's expense when he accused us of being Russian assets and we cackled with glee with Alyssa Milano blocked us, but when they get personal and we can tell we've really gotten under their skin? 

Oh, HAPPY DAY.

That means we're doing our job.

Case in point:

From John Fugelsang calling us an 'amoral attack site,' to now this from Jonathan Chait - it warms our dead, cold, evil, Right-leaning hearts. Not to mention how hard we laughed at Chait calling Taibbi 'right-wing' but that's another story. Dude, just because someone disagrees with you or reports on things you don't like, that doesn't make them 'right-wing'. Honestly, the way Chait and the mainstream media cover the news we're pretty sure disagreeing with them just makes others HONEST.

Ahem.

He also has a very bizarre definition of 'right-wing journalist'.

Ok ok ok, we don't usually use our tweets in our pieces but this was just too damn funny. And seriously, we should have t-shirts made and give one away every week in a drawing for our VIP Members or something (would be ANOTHER reason to sign up for VIP but don't worry, we're not pushing you in this piece ... ok, maybe a little but only because we'd love to sign people up because Chait accidentally complimented us). Just thinking out loud.

Loving this.

Most definitely.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

