HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)

Awww, would you look at that? Lil Dickie Durbin wrote a check his butt can't cash to Ted Cruz ... and Cruz is bound and determined to collect either way.

Painful but highly entertaining, unless of course, you're Durbin.

Just. Watch. This.

Senator @DickDurbin accused Senator @tedcruz of assuming a Biden nominee is a terrorist because he's Muslim, citing the ADL.



It did NOT go well for him. pic.twitter.com/UhuUwZyhJr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 18, 2024

As our sister site said, this did NOT go well for Durbin.

At all.

We could watch this over and over and over again. Not entirely sure what Durbin was thinking here, he had to know Cruz would eat him alive.

Time for @tedcruz to dust off good ole Rule XIX and bring some censure motions on the floor! — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) January 18, 2024

Dick Durbin is a liar, and can kiss my fuzzy kitty ass! — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) January 18, 2024

Cruz is a brilliant. I’m so sick of the democrats lies. — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) January 19, 2024

He is fire.

Heh.

Durbin is totally outclassed, here, by Cruz. And Durbin playing the same tired Liberal game of calling their opponents racists. Durbin can't do it directly, has to use the ADL as cover. And the ADL was _not_ voted into office to represent all Americans. — segmentum (@segmentum1) January 18, 2024

To be fair, Durbin would be outclassed by an old, moldy, bologna sandwich but we digress.

So durbin is there with Biden cognitively….Ted Cruz is probably the best orator I have ever heard! He’s so good! — gladys kravitz. (@gladysk06040782) January 19, 2024

The Dick in his name is NOT short for Richard. — 🇺🇸😎 Mandrex (@RotheHertel) January 18, 2024

We see what she did there.

