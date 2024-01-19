Awww, Somebody's NERVOUS: Merrick Garland Does JUST What You'd Expect After Trump's Iowa...
HA! Look on Dick Durbin's Face As Ted Cruz RIPS Him a New 1 for Calling Him a Bigot is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Awww, would you look at that? Lil Dickie Durbin wrote a check his butt can't cash to Ted Cruz ... and Cruz is bound and determined to collect either way.

Painful but highly entertaining, unless of course, you're Durbin.

Just. Watch. This.

As our sister site said, this did NOT go well for Durbin.

At all.

We could watch this over and over and over again. Not entirely sure what Durbin was thinking here, he had to know Cruz would eat him alive.

He is fire.

Heh.

To be fair, Durbin would be outclassed by an old, moldy, bologna sandwich but we digress.

Sam J.
We see what she did there.

