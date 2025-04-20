JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry Trans Is GLORIOUS

We love it when J.K. Rowling defends women from mentally ill men who like to pretend they're women. She's a true warrior.

It all started right here ...

Yes, we’ll #bekind and magnanimous. But the crazy, vicious, exhausting battle which cost women so much is over and - 🥂- we won.

My ⁦@thetimes⁩ column. https://t.co/c9uSLc5hGb — Janice Turner (@VictoriaPeckham) April 18, 2025

Women won.

That's it. That's the post.

Welp, seems some trans activists are sorta fussy about the fact that only women can be women.

Turner doesn’t speak for all women, and certainly not for all feminists.

TERFs seem to think this ruling legislates trans people out of existence. It does not.

Trans people will continue to exist. They will continue to deserve dignity and human rights. How is this ‘over’? https://t.co/jRKPGJ0mT2 — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) April 18, 2025

He mad.

He also made J.K. Rowling's radar.

Janice isn't claiming to speak for all women, @PennyRed, but given that you aren't one ('the category of "woman" does not fully describe my lived experience') it's hard to see why you should be speaking for any women at all.



Literally nobody thinks the Supreme Court ruling… https://t.co/ufLLxtVsBr — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 19, 2025

Post continues:

... 'legislates trans people out of existence.' Trans people have exactly the same rights and protections they had before the ruling, and unless they've mass combusted while I wasn't paying attention, I'm fairly sure they continue to exist. If some trans-identified people in the UK are currently experiencing rage and disappointment because the Supreme Court clarified that they don't have rights they believed they had, the responsibility lies firmly with activist groups and sections of the media who've persistently argued, falsely, that gender transition turned a person into the opposite sex for all practical purposes in the eyes of the law. You can personally take some responsibility for that state of affairs, of course, because you've spent the last few years enthusiastically championing the removal of single-sex spaces for women and girls. Indeed, you went so far as to tell the mother of a fifteen-year-old who asked how her daughter was supposed to feel on discovering a penised stranger in the girls' changing rooms, 'I'd tell her it's rude to stare at other people's genitals.' That anti-woman, anti-safeguarding quip puts you right up there with every male creep who's spent recent years insisting women and girls have no right to privacy, dignity or safety. You'll undoubtedly continue to offer your contributions to the debate, but don't be too surprised if a lot of old-school women (the boring kind who've been deprived of the fascinating experiences that make you non-binary and genderqueer) find it supremely easy to disregard anything you've got to say on the subject.

Penny fired back:

I’ve never claimed to speak for all women.

However, as a feminist, I will never accept that biology is destiny.

And as a Gryffindor, I’ve always tried to stand up for what I believe is right. Even in the face of powerful opposition. — Laurie Penny (@PennyRed) April 19, 2025

It's hilarious watching the literal patriarchy claim they are feminists.

You think a person’s reached peak narcissism and lack of self awareness, then they self identify into a category of people who do what’s right rather than easy, to the person who invented the category. ‘Stand up for what’s right’ doesn’t mean ‘right for my personal brand’. https://t.co/0TwtJE9nGj — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 20, 2025

What she said.

