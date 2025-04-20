Send Them BACK! Here's a TERRIFYING List of What the MONSTERS Dems Are...
ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't...
Chuck Todd Pretends He Didn’t Take Part in Trying to Deplatform and Destroy...
VIP
Lights Are on but Nobody’s Home! Aging Empty-Headed Protesters Chant Outside JD Vance’s...
Derp Vs Twerp: James Carville and David Hogg are Catfighting Over the Future...
Promised Persecution: Jamie Raskin Says Retribution is Coming for Those Who've Opposed His...
Robots Run Beijing's First Half Marathon and Tweeps Worry About the Upcoming Robot...
Voted for It! Dem CNN Panelists Shocked Americans Approve Trump’s Handling of the...
VIP
President Trump Accused of Photoshopping Gang Tattoos Onto Kilmar Abrego Garcia
The Farce Awakens: Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Returns to X to Let...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Us She's a Serious Lawmaker and a Black Woman...
Babylon Bee Roasts Gretchen Whitmer’s Next White House Disguise with Brutal (and Hilarious...
Man in Scotland Says He’ll Scream ‘Rape’ If Attempted to Be Removed From...
Betrayal at the Top: Coachella's Shocking Support for Terrorists After Nova Music Festival...

JK Rowling Going Straight-FIRE Defending Women In Heated Back and Forth With Angry Trans Is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on April 20, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We love it when J.K. Rowling defends women from mentally ill men who like to pretend they're women. She's a true warrior.

It all started right here ... 

Advertisement

Women won.

That's it. That's the post.

Welp, seems some trans activists are sorta fussy about the fact that only women can be women.

He mad.

He also made J.K. Rowling's radar.

Post continues:

... 'legislates trans people out of existence.' Trans people have exactly the same rights and protections they had before the ruling, and unless they've mass combusted while I wasn't paying attention, I'm fairly sure they continue to exist. 

If some trans-identified people in the UK are currently experiencing rage and disappointment because the Supreme Court clarified that they don't have rights they believed they had, the responsibility lies firmly with activist groups and sections of the media who've persistently argued, falsely, that gender transition turned a person into the opposite sex for all practical purposes in the eyes of the law. 

You can personally take some responsibility for that state of affairs, of course, because you've spent the last few years enthusiastically championing the removal of single-sex spaces for women and girls. Indeed, you went so far as to tell the mother of a fifteen-year-old who asked how her daughter was supposed to feel on discovering a penised stranger in the girls' changing rooms, 'I'd tell her it's rude to stare at other people's genitals.' That anti-woman, anti-safeguarding quip puts you right up there with every male creep who's spent recent years insisting women and girls have no right to privacy, dignity or safety. 

You'll undoubtedly continue to offer your contributions to the debate, but don't be too surprised if a lot of old-school women (the boring kind who've been deprived of the fascinating experiences that make you non-binary and genderqueer) find it supremely easy to disregard anything you've got to say on the subject.

Recommended

ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't Read the Room (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Penny fired back:

It's hilarious watching the literal patriarchy claim they are feminists.

What she said.

============================================================

Related:

SEND THEM BACK! Meet the Sick MONSTERS Democrats Are Fighting to PROTECT and Keep In Our Country

ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't Read the Room (Watch)

Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for Renaming DEI Program Is PERFECT

Conjugal Visit? BAHAHA! Cocktail Pic of Sen. Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego Garcia Is Comedy GOLD

And BOOMITY! JD Vance DESTROYS the Left's 'Due Process' Narrative As Only HE Can and It's PERFECT

============================================================

Tags: J.K. ROWLING TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't Read the Room (Watch)
Sam J.
Chuck Todd Pretends He Didn’t Take Part in Trying to Deplatform and Destroy President Trump
Warren Squire
Send Them BACK! Here's a TERRIFYING List of What the MONSTERS Dems Are Defending Have Done to Americans
Sam J.
Promised Persecution: Jamie Raskin Says Retribution is Coming for Those Who've Opposed His Dem Party
Warren Squire
Babylon Bee Roasts Gretchen Whitmer’s Next White House Disguise with Brutal (and Hilarious) Satire
justmindy
Derp Vs Twerp: James Carville and David Hogg are Catfighting Over the Future of the Democrat Party
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
ANOTHER Major L --> What Cory Booker JUST Posted Proves Democrats STILL Haven't Read the Room (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement