And BOOMITY! JD Vance DESTROYS the Left's 'Due Process' Narrative As Only HE Can and It's PERFECT

We've never seen so many Democrats and Lefties care about due process before. For years, we've been pushing back on issues like Red Flag Laws and the importance of due process, but gosh, golly, gee, they just weren't interested in it much ... until now.

Advertisement

And just like that, since Trump deported an illegal domestic-abusing, sex-trafficking gang member, they're screeching about HIS due process.

Bizarre, yes?

JD Vance summed up the reality of this so-called 'Maryland Dad,' perfectly:

Call me crazy but if you got two hearings and a valid deportation order then you shouldn’t be in the United States. — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 18, 2025

Might as well call us crazy as well because ... yeah. All of this. ^

Sounds like due process to me. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 18, 2025

So that makes him crazy as well, yeah?

You're not crazy, you're just right! — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 18, 2025

How many court appearances does one illegal immigrant need?

Call me crazy, but I don’t want gang bangers & wife beaters part of my community regardless of their immigration status.



Thank you all for Making America Safe Again. — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) April 18, 2025

There's a reason he was set for deportation.

Sounds like someone who got the process due to them… — Andrew Moser (@Andrew_Moser_) Apr 17, 2025

And sometimes that due process is no. Get out. Go to jail. Do not pass go, do not collect $200.

============================================================

Related:

OWNED! Katie Pavlich Takes Chris Van Hollen's and Kilmar Abrego Garcia BROMANCE Apart with Just 1 Word

TICK TOCK, TISH! AG Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Claims are BASELESS, There's Just 1 Big Problem

Thread Drops MAJOR Receipts Showing How Judges and Media Got DUPED About Kilmar Abrego Garcia and MS-13

Sucks to Be WU: TX Republicans Can't Help but LAUGH as Dem Gene Wu Melts DOWN Over School Choice (Watch)

Linda McMahon Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining 'Basic Biology' to CNN's Kasie Hunt (Watch)

============================================================