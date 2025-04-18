And BOOMITY! JD Vance DESTROYS the Left's 'Due Process' Narrative As Only HE Can and It's PERFECT

Conjugal Visit? BAHAHA! Cocktail Pic of Sen. Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on April 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We've never seen so many Democrats and Lefties care about due process before. For years, we've been pushing back on issues like Red Flag Laws and the importance of due process, but gosh, golly, gee, they just weren't interested in it much ... until now.

And just like that, since Trump deported an illegal domestic-abusing, sex-trafficking gang member, they're screeching about HIS due process.

Bizarre, yes?

JD Vance summed up the reality of this so-called 'Maryland Dad,' perfectly:

Might as well call us crazy as well because ... yeah. All of this. ^

So that makes him crazy as well, yeah?

How many court appearances does one illegal immigrant need? 

There's a reason he was set for deportation.

And sometimes that due process is no. Get out. Go to jail. Do not pass go, do not collect $200.

