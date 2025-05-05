President Trump Signs Executive Order Defunding Gain-of-Function Research
Congrats? If This Secular Talk Moron Was Trying to Post the Dumbest Tweet...

Karmelo Anthony’s Spokesman Digs His Hole Even Deeper

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 05, 2025
Meme

It was at the beginning of April when 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the heart and killed him at a high school track meet in Texas. Metcalf had reportedly told Anthony he was in the wrong seat. Metcalf died almost instantly in the arms of his twin brother.

Sadly but predictably, the Anthony family, who is black, quickly raised over $400,000 in a GiveSendGo campaign. The person who set up the fundraiser said the funds would be used not only for Anthony's legal defense but "will also support a range of urgent and necessary needs that have emerged as a result of this situation, including — but not limited to — the safe relocation of the Anthony family due to escalating threats to their safety and well-being, as well as basic living costs, transportation, counseling, and other security measures."

The Anthony family moved into a gated community. Meanwhile, the family of Metcalf, who was white, had their home swatted.

On April 17, the Anthony family held a press conference represented by Dominique Alexander. The father of Austin Metcalf, who had previously told a local news outlet that he'd already forgiven Anthony, showed up at the press conference, was promptly asked to leave, and was led out by security. "It is disrespectful of him coming here,” explained the family spokesman. More disrespectful than stabbing his son in the heart over nothing?

Weeks later, Alexander is still running his mouth and explained that they didn't know if Metcalf was going to put out a gun.

… media member told Alexander that was Metcalf's dad "I said...like what? He can't be here. So what we initiated is making sure we secured the facility...We didn't know if he was going to pull out a [gun]. We didn't know what we didn't know."

Unreal. You didn't know if he was going to pull out a knife and stab someone, either.

He felt he could just stand there, like Karmelo Anthony thought he could just sit in the wrong tent.

The tone-deafness is really remarkable. The father of the teen who was killed and had to bury his son "felt like he could just stand there."

Unbelievable.

***

