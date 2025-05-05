Karmelo Anthony’s Spokesman Digs His Hole Even Deeper

It was at the beginning of April when 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony allegedly stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf in the heart and killed him at a high school track meet in Texas. Metcalf had reportedly told Anthony he was in the wrong seat. Metcalf died almost instantly in the arms of his twin brother.

Sadly but predictably, the Anthony family, who is black, quickly raised over $400,000 in a GiveSendGo campaign. The person who set up the fundraiser said the funds would be used not only for Anthony's legal defense but "will also support a range of urgent and necessary needs that have emerged as a result of this situation, including — but not limited to — the safe relocation of the Anthony family due to escalating threats to their safety and well-being, as well as basic living costs, transportation, counseling, and other security measures."

The Anthony family moved into a gated community. Meanwhile, the family of Metcalf, who was white, had their home swatted.

On April 17, the Anthony family held a press conference represented by Dominique Alexander. The father of Austin Metcalf, who had previously told a local news outlet that he'd already forgiven Anthony, showed up at the press conference, was promptly asked to leave, and was led out by security. "It is disrespectful of him coming here,” explained the family spokesman. More disrespectful than stabbing his son in the heart over nothing?

Weeks later, Alexander is still running his mouth and explained that they didn't know if Metcalf was going to put out a gun.

Dominique Alexander says he and Karmelo Anthony's family didn't know Austin Metcalf's dad was at their press conference until "one of our security people asked him to move back. [The dad] looked back at him like he was entitled or like he didn't have to move."



When a media… pic.twitter.com/1tyjes6cvt — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 5, 2025

… media member told Alexander that was Metcalf's dad "I said...like what? He can't be here. So what we initiated is making sure we secured the facility...We didn't know if he was going to pull out a [gun]. We didn't know what we didn't know."

Unreal. You didn't know if he was going to pull out a knife and stab someone, either.

Dominique Alexander gets really upset recounting how Austin Metcalf's dad wouldn't move when he was asked to move: "We were asking him repeatedly to leave. He wouldn't even talk. He wouldn't even say anything. He felt like he could just stand there. That's not right." pic.twitter.com/Ihm4XvM0Gm — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 5, 2025

He felt he could just stand there, like Karmelo Anthony thought he could just sit in the wrong tent.

Remind me, how many people did Metcalf’s dad stab in the chest when he was told “he can’t be here”?



I’ll wait. — The Pryority (@thepryority) May 5, 2025

When asked to leave did the dad stab anybody? — Anal Thunder (@AnalThunder01) May 5, 2025

this dude is such a bad representative for that family — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 5, 2025

He said we didn’t know if he was going to pull out a gun referring to Austin metcalfs dad.



Really ironic statement to make after Melo pulled a knife on Austin Metcalf and brutally murdered him in front of his family and friends… — ⚔️ (@FaulMc3) May 5, 2025

FYI



The same guy who is representing Karmelo Anthony is also guilty of these things: pic.twitter.com/TEOBR0c70d — Bear Armstead (@BearArmstead) May 5, 2025

Metcalf’s dad already went on TV with a message of forgiveness.



Maybe the murders family should extend an olive branch, an apology. Anything that would show remorse.



Instead they’re busy raising money to buy a house in a gated community 🫤 — 🇺🇸𝕄𝔸𝔾𝔸 𝑵𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒚 ن ♱ (@45LVNancy) May 5, 2025

The irony here is amazing — Ryan (@ryanidkio) May 5, 2025

Dominique Alexander needs to keep talking. He sounds very smart. — JimColeIsℍ𝕖𝕣𝕖 (@JimColeIsHere) May 5, 2025

You know who else was "entitled" and didn't want to move? The kid he's defending who stabbed someone. — Scratch Point (@Scratch_Point_Z) May 5, 2025

The tone-deafness is really remarkable. The father of the teen who was killed and had to bury his son "felt like he could just stand there."

Unbelievable.

