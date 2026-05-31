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Pray for Krystal Ball: Her Husband, Kyle Kulinski, Says ALL Republicans = Pedophiles, Rapists & Murderers

justmindy
justmindy | 4:05 PM on May 31, 2026
Twitchy Meme

Kyle Kulinski is a podcast host married to Krystal Ball. While the name Krystal Ball sounds like the name of a Hooters waitress or a midnight ballerina, she was formerly on MSNBC as a host. His marriage is Kyle's claim to fame. It's really the only reason people pay attention to his rantings.

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Pray for Krystal Ball. First, she has to live life with that terrible name and she is married to this maniac.

Kyle doesn't want to hear any more rumors about Graham Platner because he claims ALL Republicans are pedophiles, rapists and child murderers. Wow. That's quite a claim. 

Not sure if Kyle STILL thinks all Republicans are also Nazi or if he's decided that's acceptable now that the Democrats hate all Jews and Israel.

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Not just pedophiles and rapists, but also murderers.

Kyle is very clearly mentally ill. Hopefully, he is not left alone with his kids for long stretches.

Fingers crossed Krystal protects little Basket, Base, and Debutante from their stepfather's rantings. 

Krystal has to be so humiliated when she reads his stuff. 

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So relieved. 

We already knew. Hopefully, Krystal has good insurance and can get her man some help.

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MENTAL HEALTH MSNBC REPUBLICAN PARTY

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