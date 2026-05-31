Pray for Krystal Ball: Her Husband, Kyle Kulinski, Says ALL Republicans = Pedophiles, Rapists & Murderers

Kyle Kulinski is a podcast host married to Krystal Ball. While the name Krystal Ball sounds like the name of a Hooters waitress or a midnight ballerina, she was formerly on MSNBC as a host. His marriage is Kyle's claim to fame. It's really the only reason people pay attention to his rantings.

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Pray for Krystal Ball. First, she has to live life with that terrible name and she is married to this maniac.

Sorry, we’re not doing this when every Republican is a pedophile a rapist and a child murderer. It could be 300 women. Don’t care. https://t.co/HHCrq9tYcN — Secular Talk ([email protected]) (@KyleKulinski) May 30, 2026

Kyle doesn't want to hear any more rumors about Graham Platner because he claims ALL Republicans are pedophiles, rapists and child murderers. Wow. That's quite a claim.

Wait wait wait.



So every republican is a Nazi and deserving of terrible things happening to them.



But an ACTUAL Nazi runs for office and your response is “blue no matter who”? https://t.co/Iyq844WcyT — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) May 30, 2026

Noticed you didn't call them Nazis this time. Betting it stings to lose that one. https://t.co/B6ytXCsnGZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2026

Not sure if Kyle STILL thinks all Republicans are also Nazi or if he's decided that's acceptable now that the Democrats hate all Jews and Israel.

We are now at the “all Republicans are pedophiles” part of this guy’s meltdown.



And it’s only downhill from here. https://t.co/tzkmTeJFpS — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 31, 2026

Not just pedophiles and rapists, but also murderers.

First, it was “everyone I don’t like is a Nazi”



Now, it’s “everyone I don’t like is a pedophile, a rapist, and a child murderer”



How can we share a civilized society with these people? It not only incites leftist violence, it also trivializes the worst crimes imaginable. https://t.co/phHmm367ss — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) May 31, 2026

Kyle is very clearly mentally ill. Hopefully, he is not left alone with his kids for long stretches.

Fingers crossed Krystal protects little Basket, Base, and Debutante from their stepfather's rantings.

There’s something seriously wrong with this maniac… https://t.co/ysJVzFi6R0 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 31, 2026

Krystal has to be so humiliated when she reads his stuff.

Do you think it’s possible that your conception of the world could be a bit off? — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 30, 2026

Thank God you arent given to hysterical emoting and ridiculous hyperbole...otherwise, you would risk seeming unserious and unhinged 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 31, 2026

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So relieved.

A broad generalization used as a license to abandon all moral standards. Leftists will be using this tactic until the sun burns out. — That Guy Trey 🇺🇸 (@PowerOwn45) May 31, 2026

Kyle you just had to say that you love Nazis. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 30, 2026

We already knew. Hopefully, Krystal has good insurance and can get her man some help.

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