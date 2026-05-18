Krystal Ball Vapidly Announces That Americans Have Been the REAL Terrorists All Along



It has come to our attention that leftists don't like it very much when they are called anti-American.

We feel pretty bad about that, but someone should probably tell them that conservatives wouldn't say that so often if the left didn't remind everyone every single day how much they absolutely hate America.

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Over the weekend, Rep. Nancy Mace posted about new legislation she has introduced aimed at keeping Hamas sympathizers (from the fictional country known as 'Palestine') out of America.

We won’t sit back while Jewish Americans are getting attacked in our own country and wait for the next tragedy.



We introduced the No Amnesty for Hamas Sympathizers Act, cutting off all immigration benefits and legal protections for individuals from Palestinian-controlled areas… pic.twitter.com/y9LnjtUpcm — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 16, 2026

... or those holding Palestinian Authority travel documents.



This should never happen in America. This bill slams the door shut and keeps terrorist sympathizers and antisemitic extremists out.

While Mace's proposed legislation can be debated, that's not what happened on X. Naturally, Mace was bombarded with replies from antisemites who claimed she was just 'Netanyahu's puppet' ... or something.

In other words, they kind of proved her point.

Maybe the most unhinged reply, however, came not from small, anonymous accounts that hate Jewish people, but from former MSNBC and Huffington Post mainstay Krystal Ball -- who, conveniently, also hates Jewish people.

Apparently, however, Ball doesn't hate Jews nearly as much as she hates America. This was her reaction yesterday:

We spend billions bombing innocents and then have the nerve to call THEM terrorists. Disgusting. https://t.co/yuCR3xgfMW — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) May 17, 2026

Wait ... WHAT?

'Bombing innocents'? Has no one informed her that Barack Obama, who enjoyed droning weddings, is no longer president?

There was only one disgusting person in this exchange, and Ball really needs a mirror.

Feel free to run on “We Americans are the REAL terrorists.” https://t.co/VLrtaHxBx3 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 17, 2026

It might win an election in Ilhan Omar's district, or Rashida Tlaib's, but we don't think it would go over very well nationally.

Clearly, she has identified the core demographic for her podcast.

'Supercilious Vacuity' should actually be the name of Ball's show. She rivals Jessica Tarlov in her arrogant ignorance.

Unsurprisingly, Ball also missed a glaring admission she made in her attempt to denounce the United States.

So you agree all palestinians are Hamas https://t.co/9mv2Dh10lr pic.twitter.com/FgGOrZqEpa — tikkunist 🔺 (@tikkunist) May 17, 2026

Oops.

Palestinians overwhelmingly support Hamas, even after October 7, and a quick look around any Ivy League campus will show that there are far too many Hamas supporters right here in America.

These innocents? The ones taking grandma & grandpa hostage? pic.twitter.com/4VbvbaBWII — Amelia Adams (@neuroticjewgay) May 17, 2026

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She will never do it voluntarily, but Ball should be forced -- A Clockwork Orange style -- to read the recent Daily Mail article about the barbaric atrocities Hamas committed on October 7.

The terrorists shot their eyes, their faces and their breasts, and even targeted their most intimate parts, to destroy their beauty and rob their loved ones of a final goodbye. Women were stripped, bound, stabbed, shot and burned. They were executed both during and after rape amid an orgy of violence in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage. Heads were decapitated. Pelvic bones shattered. Even after death, sexual assault continued. A grotesque, medieval obsession with sexual organs pervaded the crime scenes at the Nova Festival and in the Kibbutzim near Gaza.

As difficult as it is to stomach, it actually gets a LOT worse from there.

But sure. Americans are the terrorists, not Hamas or their Palestinian supporters or Iranian enablers.

Uh-huh.

Kidnapping civilians, torturing families, murdering children, and weaponizing rape are not “resistance.” Those are war crimes and acts of terror. Celebrating atrocities against Jewish people while pretending it’s activism is moral bankruptcy, not justice. — Holly Bennet 🎗️ (@MsHollyBennet) May 17, 2026

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We already knew that Ball was morally bankrupt, but it's nice of her to keep reminding everyone.

Krystal is Pro-Hamas which explains a lot. — Brian Hegseth (@brianhegseth) May 17, 2026

The fact that she's married to Kyle Kulinski explains a lot as well.

How can someone this dumb have so many followers? https://t.co/L88ZTGnYLP — Stephen Michael Feinstein (@Ptr_StephenFein) May 17, 2026

You can get a lot of clicks these days by hating Jews, supporting Islamic terrorists, and despising America.

Which kind of explains why Rep. Mace introduced her bill in the first place.

And here is Krystal saying that Hamas are not terrorists... the U.S. is... 😂😂 I love the left, you folks are so degenerate it's amusing. Oh and I'm sure October 7th is legitimate resistance and the U.S. deserved 9/11. — Dan (@DannyPsmith) May 17, 2026

She definitely believes both of those things.

Are you calling Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGCC innocent? You're anti-American a** probably is... — ColonizerJakRandom (Slava Ukraini) (@ColonizerJak) May 17, 2026

There's no 'probably' about it. She's very clearly saying that.

So the left argument is they have a right to hate America and also to live in America. I picture the two button meme. pic.twitter.com/G23bN8szwD — Latino Privilege (@JuNic7586) May 17, 2026

We know Krystal Ball will never go and live among those 'innocents' for whom she has such empathy.

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She will safely stay in 'terrorist' America and continue to denounce the only country in the world that would have allowed such a vapid imbecile to have her degree of success.

And she'll never see or admit the irony of it all.





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