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Monday Morning Meme Madness

Krystal Ball Vapidly Announces That Americans Have Been the REAL Terrorists All Along

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on May 18, 2026
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It has come to our attention that leftists don't like it very much when they are called anti-American. 

We feel pretty bad about that, but someone should probably tell them that conservatives wouldn't say that so often if the left didn't remind everyone every single day how much they absolutely hate America. 

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Over the weekend, Rep. Nancy Mace posted about new legislation she has introduced aimed at keeping Hamas sympathizers (from the fictional country known as 'Palestine') out of America. 

... or those holding Palestinian Authority travel documents. 

This should never happen in America. This bill slams the door shut and keeps terrorist sympathizers and antisemitic extremists out.

While Mace's proposed legislation can be debated, that's not what happened on X. Naturally, Mace was bombarded with replies from antisemites who claimed she was just 'Netanyahu's puppet' ... or something. 

In other words, they kind of proved her point. 

Maybe the most unhinged reply, however, came not from small, anonymous accounts that hate Jewish people, but from former MSNBC and Huffington Post mainstay Krystal Ball -- who, conveniently, also hates Jewish people. 

Apparently, however, Ball doesn't hate Jews nearly as much as she hates America. This was her reaction yesterday: 

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Wait ... WHAT? 

'Bombing innocents'? Has no one informed her that Barack Obama, who enjoyed droning weddings, is no longer president? 

There was only one disgusting person in this exchange, and Ball really needs a mirror. 

It might win an election in Ilhan Omar's district, or Rashida Tlaib's, but we don't think it would go over very well nationally. 

Clearly, she has identified the core demographic for her podcast. 

'Supercilious Vacuity' should actually be the name of Ball's show. She rivals Jessica Tarlov in her arrogant ignorance. 

Unsurprisingly, Ball also missed a glaring admission she made in her attempt to denounce the United States. 

Oops. 

Palestinians overwhelmingly support Hamas, even after October 7, and a quick look around any Ivy League campus will show that there are far too many Hamas supporters right here in America. 

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She will never do it voluntarily, but Ball should be forced -- A Clockwork Orange style -- to read the recent Daily Mail article about the barbaric atrocities Hamas committed on October 7.

The terrorists shot their eyes, their faces and their breasts, and even targeted their most intimate parts, to destroy their beauty and rob their loved ones of a final goodbye.

Women were stripped, bound, stabbed, shot and burned. They were executed both during and after rape amid an orgy of violence in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage.

Heads were decapitated. Pelvic bones shattered. Even after death, sexual assault continued.

A grotesque, medieval obsession with sexual organs pervaded the crime scenes at the Nova Festival and in the Kibbutzim near Gaza.

As difficult as it is to stomach, it actually gets a LOT worse from there. 

But sure. Americans are the terrorists, not Hamas or their Palestinian supporters or Iranian enablers

Uh-huh. 

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We already knew that Ball was morally bankrupt, but it's nice of her to keep reminding everyone. 

The fact that she's married to Kyle Kulinski explains a lot as well. 

You can get a lot of clicks these days by hating Jews, supporting Islamic terrorists, and despising America. 

Which kind of explains why Rep. Mace introduced her bill in the first place. 

She definitely believes both of those things. 

There's no 'probably' about it. She's very clearly saying that. 

We know Krystal Ball will never go and live among those 'innocents' for whom she has such empathy. 

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She will safely stay in 'terrorist' America and continue to denounce the only country in the world that would have allowed such a vapid imbecile to have her degree of success. 

And she'll never see or admit the irony of it all.

============================================

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISLAMIC TERRORISM LIBERAL MEDIA NANCY MACE PALESTINIANS

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