Sweet Vindication! Chris Rufo Provides Update on Hero Whistleblowers of Illegal Trans Surgeries in Texas



In 2024, the trans death cult was still lying to Americans about what they were doing to children, and they had a willing ally in the corrupt Biden administration.

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Even in states like Texas, which had banned 'gender-affirming' mutilations on minors, doctors and hospitals were still trying to get away with it. The money was just too good, we suppose.

Back then, before he became Gavin Newsom's nemesis, Christopher Rufo was diligently reporting about these illegal practices, with the help of two whistleblowers: Dr. Eitan Haim and a nurse at Texas Children's Hospital, Vanessa Sivadge.

For his courage, Haim was charged by Biden's DOJ and threatened with up to 10 years in prison. As for Sivadge, as soon as she exposed the illegal abominations taking place at Texas Children's, she received a visit from Merrick Garland and Chris Wray's FBI.

Today, Rufo was able to provide an amazing update on Texas Children's Hospital, thanks to the courageous work of Haim and Sivadge.

In 2023, Dr. Eitan Haim and nurse Vanessa Sivadge worked with me to blow the whistle on the child sex-change program at Texas Children's Hospital. The Biden Administration tried to imprison them. Now, Texas has fired the gender doctors and is building a detransition clinic. pic.twitter.com/cE4WdJgzl7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) May 15, 2026

Haim and Sivadge are no longer being targeted by a corrupt Justice Department, thankfully, but Texas Children's is facing some serious consequences.

Not only does the settlement include a $10 million fine (which, granted, is not nearly as much as it should be), but the hospital will open a detransition clinic to help children who were lied to and indoctrinated into destroying their lives.

Most importantly, the hospital has fired at least five doctors who were committing these atrocities. (The names have not been released yet.)

This is happening because of the courage of @EithanDHaimMD and @V_Sivadge, who risked it all to stop the mutilation of children in Texas. And it is great to see Ken Paxton and the State of Texas leading the way on establishing what I believe is the first-ever detransition clinic. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) May 15, 2026

Still, we're calling this vindication for Haim and Sivadge, but we're not calling it justice. Not yet.

Justice would be those doctors facing criminal charges, jail time, and permanent revocation of their medical licenses. Time will tell if any of those consequences are to come.

The money is the least important part of the agreement. TCH has shuttered its gender-medicine program, fired the doctors who performed the surgeries, and established the first-ever detransition clinic in America. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) May 15, 2026

If they could salt the earth above that shuttered gender clinic, that would be even better.

A great ending

At great personal cost, @eithandhaimmd and @V_Sivadge set the standard for doing what was right — Gerald Posner (@geraldposner) May 15, 2026

We know not all heroes wear capes, but we'd like to buy them each one anyway.

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It is to the Biden administration's eternal shame that they tried to charge the two of them with crimes.

Of course, we know they don't feel shame. Maybe someday soon, they'll face charges of their own. Or at least a massive civil lawsuit.

This is a huge victory that should remind everyone tempted to blackpill that the right can win—and win big—but it takes guts and hard work and risks from people like Eithan Haim and Vanessa Sivadge. Notably, if Trump hadn't won the 2024 election, Haim would still be facing DOJ… https://t.co/wqaD74qiea — Joshua Monnington (@JTMonnington) May 15, 2026

... prosecution for trying to protect children.

It's easy to say 'nothing ever happens.'

But it's not true. Even if the villains at the highest levels do tend to get away with it more often than not.

This is also why the left can never again be allowed to control the government.

There need to be a movie about these events, especially about Dr. Haim and Nurse Sivadge. https://t.co/EE4dVCTXCY — BabyStarship (@BabyStarE8) May 15, 2026

Hollywood, where too many parents like to 'trans' their kids, would never touch it or allow it. Not in a million years.

But maybe a studio like The Daily Wire or Angel Studios will make the movie.

(We'd recommend Adrien Brody as Haim and Sydney Sweeney as Sivadge.)

Reason and sanity win out, how nice would it be if it was always this way. https://t.co/OToaXMNBqK — IsCongressTheProblem (@4TheSimulation) May 15, 2026

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It can be this way with strong leaders like Ken Paxton, brave, honest reporters like Rufo, and fearless whistleblowers like Haim and Sivadge.

We hope they all enjoy the vindication from this settlement, along with the knowledge that Texas Children's Hospital will no longer be destroying children.

And maybe it won't be long before justice accompanies that vindication.





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