Hakeem Jeffries Gets Reality Nuked After Being Triggered by Trump's Plan to 'Ruin' a NY Knicks Game

President Trump will be attending game three of the NBA Finals in New York City on Monday night:

President Trump is set to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on June 8. The president, a native New Yorker and self-described Knicks fan, said last week he was invited to attend a Knicks playoff game by the team's owner, James Dolan, who has donated to Mr. Trump's political campaigns. Late Thursday, the White House released an official schedule that confirmed Mr. Trump will go to an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Sources familiar with the plans had previously told CBS News the president would attend.

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Oh, that should be fun!

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries decided to remind everybody that TDS still has a strong grip on him:

Hakeem Jeffries: "Why does Donald Trump always have to ruin a good thing? The Knicks haven't been in the NBA Finals for 27 years, the city is trying to celebrate this, we've embraced this team, and this guy has to inject himself." pic.twitter.com/osMFJAPw1h — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2026

Really dude?

Trump was the face of New York City for decades and Jeffries now wants everybody to think he doesn't belong?

Trump is a lifelong Knicks fan, the owner is a trump fan and invited him.



Enjoy this video of Charles Oakley diving into trump’s arms while trump sat court side in the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/Mt64UyWLD0 — 𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ (@LttleGel) June 5, 2026

This guy has been sitting courtside since Hakeem’s uncle was spewing racist rhetoric at city colleges. pic.twitter.com/orEAlmO6X0 — Greg (@Gregorybx714) June 5, 2026

If it makes Jeffries feel better, Comrade Mamdani will also reportedly be attending the game so at least his leftist ideology will be represented.

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