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Hakeem Jeffries Gets Reality Nuked After Being Triggered by Trump's Plan to 'Ruin' a NY Knicks Game

Doug P. | 12:42 PM on June 05, 2026
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

President Trump will be attending game three of the NBA Finals in New York City on Monday night:

President Trump is set to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals in New York City between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on June 8. 

The president, a native New Yorker and self-described Knicks fan, said last week he was invited to attend a Knicks playoff game by the team's owner, James Dolan, who has donated to Mr. Trump's political campaigns.

Late Thursday, the White House released an official schedule that confirmed Mr. Trump will go to an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden on Monday. Sources familiar with the plans had previously told CBS News the president would attend.

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Oh, that should be fun!

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries decided to remind everybody that TDS still has a strong grip on him:

Really dude?

Trump was the face of New York City for decades and Jeffries now wants everybody to think he doesn't belong? 

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If it makes Jeffries feel better, Comrade Mamdani will also reportedly be attending the game so at least his leftist ideology will be represented. 

*****

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