From Our Singed, Smoked Hands! Nithya Raman Wants to Ban Backyard BBQs in Los Angeles



As we wrote recently, we don't know if the incredible campaign Spencer Pratt is running will enable him to beat the stacked odds to win the Los Angeles mayoral election, but we do know one thing: Karen Bass and Nithya Raman are doing their level best to lose it.

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On the heels of Mayor Bass announcing that she wants to give free new teeth to homeless meth addicts, Raman must have felt like she needed to announce a policy that would be even MORE unpopular than that insanity.

The Democratic Socialist, who recent polls show is quickly becoming an afterthought in the election, gained some rare attention this week when she proposed banning families from using their backyard barbecue grills during parts of the year.

Yeah, that ought to sell well.

LA mayoral hopeful Nithya Raman proposes backyard BBQ ban https://t.co/Dp0y4E5pye pic.twitter.com/D5bT6b5UTg — California Post (@californiapost) May 14, 2026

AYFKM?

The California Post offered more details about Raman's proposal and how it was successfully blocked:

Raman introduced a motion Wednesday directing city officials to examine emergency restrictions on grilling during Red Flag Warning days ... The proposal specifically asks officials to consider possible limits on backyard barbecues, fire pits and other open flames in residential neighborhoods during those high-risk weather events.



Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who represents much of the San Fernando Valley, stepped in and successfully blocked the proposal by introducing a separate motion that stripped Raman’s barbecue ban.



The last thing Angelenos need is a ban on hosting a carne asada in their own backyard,' Rodriguez told The California Post.

As if Democrats weren't already hemorrhaging support in the Latino community.

It should be mentioned that backyard grilling is about as responsible for wildfires in LA as 'climate change' is. Which is to say, not at all. Maybe Raman should try banning the homeless vagrants and violent leftist activists who start the majority of the city's fires.

Oh, that’ll win her tons of votes 🙄 — 🥃 Duchess of Bourbon 🥃 (@AnnaDsays) May 15, 2026

Maybe she's banking on the PETA vote to put her over the top.

Spencer Pratt: “We need to clean up homeless camps, get rid of the drug addicted everywhere, prepare for fires better, and lower taxes.”



Nithya Raman: “We need to ban the normals from cooking hamburgers.”



The right vs. left paradigm perfectly illustrated. https://t.co/MyroYSR76X — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 15, 2026

Pratt himself offered a response to Raman's proposed ban that would have made Charlton Heston himself proud.

BOOM.

Molon Labe our grills, lefties!

This authoritarian mandate should go over well with the common folks, especially right before America's 250th birthday! — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 15, 2026

Well, it makes sense. The left hates America. The last thing they want to see is Americans celebrating our 250th birthday with hot dogs and burgers.

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The self-destruction gets more and more impressive every day. https://t.co/IS38pdflFr — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) May 15, 2026

The next thing we know, Bass or Raman will try to ban going to the beach in Southern California.

Oh, wait. Gavin Newsom already tried that.

It’s not the Spencer Pratt is some incredible executive or politician. It’s that the people he is running against are either insane or incompetent. https://t.co/XfxW5ul2Nj — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 15, 2026

Once again, we embrace the power of 'AND.'

Pratt's campaign of 'just be sane and normal' is sending the perfect message.

“I want to make your life as miserable as possible” https://t.co/WG7MyQmmHT — Josh Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) May 15, 2026

It's just what Marxists do. It's what Marxists have always done.

The perfect encapsulation of California. Most devastating fires are caused by leftist arsonists and homeless encampments, but the solution is to ban bbqs. https://t.co/6J6bvkdFO4 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) May 15, 2026

The cruelty to normal residents IS the point.

In socialist Nithya Raman’s Los Angeles, you will not be permitted to have a barbecue in your backyard, but homeless people will be allowed to have stoves and open fires in encampments in public parks and on sidewalks, which the police will not be allowed to clear. https://t.co/Njvf9UbEF6 — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) May 15, 2026

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Fortunately, if recent polling is accurate, it will never be Raman's Los Angeles. Though, unfortunately, it still might continue to be Bass's.

this is not going to go over well with the haitians https://t.co/rvW1VKvRbE — doomer (@uncledoomer) May 15, 2026

HAAAAAAHAHAHA.

She almost makes Kamala look competent https://t.co/G6EcDmjrfj — aka (@akafaceUS) May 15, 2026

Ouch!

Tough, but fair.

Good luck explaining the ban to this guy pic.twitter.com/RR5m6U6WBR — Rob Witwer (@robwitwer) May 15, 2026

LOL. Those raw burgers look like they could contain the hantavirus.

Maybe the reason Raman wants to ban fun family gatherings in LA is that every time a Democrat steps in front of a grill -- from Chuck Schumer to Terry McAuliffe to Kathy Hochul -- they end up faceplanting because of how staged and inauthentic they are.

This is the way. The American way.

For his part, Pratt doesn't even seem to be campaigning against Raman anymore, given how she is cratering in the polls. He's just directing more incredible AI videos at Karen Bass and her destruction of the City of Angels. Here is the latest, 'Everything Is Awful':

This

is

AMAZING pic.twitter.com/f5Gj1TAgP8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 15, 2026

Simply amazing.

If Pratt can manage to win this thing, defying all expectations, we can't wait for his victory celebration, complete with grills, smokers, and all sorts of barbecued deliciousness.





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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Nithya Raman.

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