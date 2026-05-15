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From Our Singed, Smoked Hands! Nithya Raman Wants to Ban Backyard BBQs in Los Angeles

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on May 15, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin


As we wrote recently, we don't know if the incredible campaign Spencer Pratt is running will enable him to beat the stacked odds to win the Los Angeles mayoral election, but we do know one thing: Karen Bass and Nithya Raman are doing their level best to lose it. 

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On the heels of Mayor Bass announcing that she wants to give free new teeth to homeless meth addicts, Raman must have felt like she needed to announce a policy that would be even MORE unpopular than that insanity. 

The Democratic Socialist, who recent polls show is quickly becoming an afterthought in the election, gained some rare attention this week when she proposed banning families from using their backyard barbecue grills during parts of the year. 

Yeah, that ought to sell well. 

AYFKM?

The California Post offered more details about Raman's proposal and how it was successfully blocked:

Raman introduced a motion Wednesday directing city officials to examine emergency restrictions on grilling during Red Flag Warning days ... The proposal specifically asks officials to consider possible limits on backyard barbecues, fire pits and other open flames in residential neighborhoods during those high-risk weather events.

Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who represents much of the San Fernando Valley, stepped in and successfully blocked the proposal by introducing a separate motion that stripped Raman’s barbecue ban.

The last thing Angelenos need is a ban on hosting a carne asada in their own backyard,' Rodriguez told The California Post.

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As if Democrats weren't already hemorrhaging support in the Latino community. 

It should be mentioned that backyard grilling is about as responsible for wildfires in LA as 'climate change' is. Which is to say, not at all. Maybe Raman should try banning the homeless vagrants and violent leftist activists who start the majority of the city's fires

Maybe she's banking on the PETA vote to put her over the top. 

Pratt himself offered a response to Raman's proposed ban that would have made Charlton Heston himself proud. 

BOOM. 

Molon Labe our grills, lefties! 

Well, it makes sense. The left hates America. The last thing they want to see is Americans celebrating our 250th birthday with hot dogs and burgers. 

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The next thing we know, Bass or Raman will try to ban going to the beach in Southern California.

Oh, wait. Gavin Newsom already tried that. 

Once again, we embrace the power of 'AND.' 

Pratt's campaign of 'just be sane and normal' is sending the perfect message. 

It's just what Marxists do. It's what Marxists have always done. 

The cruelty to normal residents IS the point. 

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Fortunately, if recent polling is accurate, it will never be Raman's Los Angeles. Though, unfortunately, it still might continue to be Bass's. 

HAAAAAAHAHAHA. 

Ouch! 

Tough, but fair. 

LOL. Those raw burgers look like they could contain the hantavirus. 

Maybe the reason Raman wants to ban fun family gatherings in LA is that every time a Democrat steps in front of a grill -- from Chuck Schumer to Terry McAuliffe to Kathy Hochul -- they end up faceplanting because of how staged and inauthentic they are.

This is the way. The American way. 

For his part, Pratt doesn't even seem to be campaigning against Raman anymore, given how she is cratering in the polls. He's just directing more incredible AI videos at Karen Bass and her destruction of the City of Angels. Here is the latest, 'Everything Is Awful':

Simply amazing. 

If Pratt can manage to win this thing, defying all expectations, we can't wait for his victory celebration, complete with grills, smokers, and all sorts of barbecued deliciousness. 

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Related:

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Nithya Raman. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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