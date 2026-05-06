Kamala Endorses Bass for 'Fixing' Homelessness — Next Day, Homeless Burn Down LA's 110 Freeway (Again)

Another day, another example of failure under Karen Bass in LA.
May 4th: Kamala Harris endorses Karen Bass, claims she's fixing homelessness crisis.— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 6, 2026
May 5th: Homeless start a fire beneath the 110 freeway, creating the SECOND indefinite closure of a major freeway during Karen Bass’ time as mayor of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/11eECALszg
Kamala thinks Karen is doing a great job as the homeless burn down the city. Sounds about right.
@spencerpratt This was a gift for you. USE IT or lose it https://t.co/wsQ7Z5fNTo— Shelley (@ProudArmymom66) May 6, 2026
It's like Karen Bass gives Pratt a new gift like this daily. That's how bad she is.
When an alcoholic endorses a communist, it all turns to SHxT, I know it and Angelinos know it.— DawnTheColoradan (@Dawn58760230976) May 6, 2026
Vote Pratt for LA Mayor!! https://t.co/lPQOPp6WuS
Contemporary progressivism is trying desperately to intervene when parents want to educate their kids but refusing to intervene when mentally ill adults live on the streets and constitute a risk to themselves and to their communities https://t.co/YMvd4QykOG— Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) May 6, 2026
The homeless burning down the freeway is all part of the plan. The more the city is destroyed, the happier Communists are.
"By continuing to tell lies, the Democratic Party keeps enabling fraudulent actions, all so they can ram through votes and hold onto their power."— CALIFORNIASOL🏜️ 🕊️ ✝️TRUMP/FREEDOM OF SPEECH (@desertflower_ps) May 6, 2026
This is the consistency of the entire Democratic Party. https://t.co/sViz92lZgQ
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Spencer Pratt should just have John Hicks (HixFam) videos playing on every screen in America to show the state of LA. Anyone who thinks LA is a nice place to live, just watch his latest video and consider that again.https://t.co/MocDZoKYnC— Mantis Toboggan (@DrMToboggin) May 6, 2026
The ads really write themselves.
Could Kamala be that stupid? That is a ridiculous statement.— TruthLover (@TruthLover2000) May 6, 2026
Oh, she absolutely could be that stupid.
And they really thought Kamala would be a competent President.— Deb (@debbie_dc_rtr) May 6, 2026
Democrats knew Kamala Harris would be good at destroying America.
The ‘leader LA needs’ may have held currency before her administration when she was running for the first time. Angelenos have had ample opportunity to assess whether they still need that kind of leadership.— sg (@latteconsrtve) May 6, 2026
Kamala Harris was the border czar that oversaw the biggest illegal invasion in the country’s history… the stupidity runs deep in California..— ChallengingTimes (@Fit_for_50ish) May 6, 2026
They can elect Spencer Pratt and have a change agent.
This happened in Atlanta under I-85. It was back up and running very quickly.— 🦚Millicent Peacock (@AuntMillicent) May 6, 2026
Georgia has a Republican Governor. That explains a lot.
I often wonder if the timeline with Kamala as POTUS survived more than 4 weeks.— Travis MacVillan 😈 (@travismacmillan) May 6, 2026
Thank goodness we'll never have to know in this timeline.
The best reason to vote @spencerpratt . The endorsement of Kamala Hamala is a death sentence.— LSCalifornia (@frenchie212121) May 6, 2026
California deserves better.
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