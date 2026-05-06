Kamala Endorses Bass for 'Fixing' Homelessness — Next Day, Homeless Burn Down LA's 110 Freeway (Again)

Another day, another example of failure under Karen Bass in LA.

May 4th: Kamala Harris endorses Karen Bass, claims she's fixing homelessness crisis.



May 5th: Homeless start a fire beneath the 110 freeway, creating the SECOND indefinite closure of a major freeway during Karen Bass’ time as mayor of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/11eECALszg — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 6, 2026

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Kamala thinks Karen is doing a great job as the homeless burn down the city. Sounds about right.

@spencerpratt This was a gift for you. USE IT or lose it https://t.co/wsQ7Z5fNTo — Shelley (@ProudArmymom66) May 6, 2026

It's like Karen Bass gives Pratt a new gift like this daily. That's how bad she is.

When an alcoholic endorses a communist, it all turns to SHxT, I know it and Angelinos know it.

Vote Pratt for LA Mayor!! https://t.co/lPQOPp6WuS — DawnTheColoradan (@Dawn58760230976) May 6, 2026

Contemporary progressivism is trying desperately to intervene when parents want to educate their kids but refusing to intervene when mentally ill adults live on the streets and constitute a risk to themselves and to their communities https://t.co/YMvd4QykOG — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) May 6, 2026

The homeless burning down the freeway is all part of the plan. The more the city is destroyed, the happier Communists are.

"By continuing to tell lies, the Democratic Party keeps enabling fraudulent actions, all so they can ram through votes and hold onto their power."

This is the consistency of the entire Democratic Party. https://t.co/sViz92lZgQ — CALIFORNIASOL🏜️ 🕊️ ✝️TRUMP/FREEDOM OF SPEECH (@desertflower_ps) May 6, 2026

Spencer Pratt should just have John Hicks (HixFam) videos playing on every screen in America to show the state of LA. Anyone who thinks LA is a nice place to live, just watch his latest video and consider that again.https://t.co/MocDZoKYnC — Mantis Toboggan (@DrMToboggin) May 6, 2026

The ads really write themselves.

Could Kamala be that stupid? That is a ridiculous statement. — TruthLover (@TruthLover2000) May 6, 2026

Oh, she absolutely could be that stupid.

And they really thought Kamala would be a competent President. — Deb (@debbie_dc_rtr) May 6, 2026

Democrats knew Kamala Harris would be good at destroying America.

The ‘leader LA needs’ may have held currency before her administration when she was running for the first time. Angelenos have had ample opportunity to assess whether they still need that kind of leadership. — sg (@latteconsrtve) May 6, 2026

Kamala Harris was the border czar that oversaw the biggest illegal invasion in the country’s history… the stupidity runs deep in California.. — ChallengingTimes (@Fit_for_50ish) May 6, 2026

They can elect Spencer Pratt and have a change agent.

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This happened in Atlanta under I-85. It was back up and running very quickly. — 🦚Millicent Peacock (@AuntMillicent) May 6, 2026

Georgia has a Republican Governor. That explains a lot.

I often wonder if the timeline with Kamala as POTUS survived more than 4 weeks. — Travis MacVillan 😈 (@travismacmillan) May 6, 2026

Thank goodness we'll never have to know in this timeline.

The best reason to vote @spencerpratt . The endorsement of Kamala Hamala is a death sentence. — LSCalifornia (@frenchie212121) May 6, 2026

California deserves better.

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