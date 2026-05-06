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Kamala Endorses Bass for 'Fixing' Homelessness — Next Day, Homeless Burn Down LA's 110 Freeway (Again)

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 AM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Another day, another example of failure under Karen Bass in LA. 

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Kamala thinks Karen is doing a great job as the homeless burn down the city. Sounds about right.

It's like Karen Bass gives Pratt a new gift like this daily. That's how bad she is.

The homeless burning down the freeway is all part of the plan. The more the city is destroyed, the happier Communists are.

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The ads really write themselves.

Oh, she absolutely could be that stupid.

Democrats knew Kamala Harris would be good at destroying America.

They can elect Spencer Pratt and have a change agent.

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Georgia has a Republican Governor. That explains a lot.

Thank goodness we'll never have to know in this timeline.

California deserves better.

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HOMELESSNESS KAMALA HARRIS KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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