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LA Mayor Karen Bass' 'Showing Up for the City Every Day' Reelection Pitch Isn't Going Over Well

Doug P. | 9:15 AM on May 01, 2026
Meme screenshot

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is running for reelection and faces an uphill battle against a number of other candidates:

Karen Bass made history four years ago, beating real estate developer Rick Caruso by about 10 percentage points and becoming the first woman elected as Los Angeles mayor. 

This time around, the 72-year-old incumbent is in an even tougher fight, facing a field of 13 challengers, four of whom have emerged as serious rivals in polling and fundraising.

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Bass is pulling out all the stops in her reelection campaign, including the following claim: 

Well, maybe not every single day...

The ratio is strong with Bass' post!

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Yes they do.

The only Republican candidate, Spencer Pratt, has hit Bass hard with this ad:

Ouch!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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