LA Mayor Karen Bass' 'Showing Up for the City Every Day' Reelection Pitch Isn't Going Over Well

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is running for reelection and faces an uphill battle against a number of other candidates:

Karen Bass made history four years ago, beating real estate developer Rick Caruso by about 10 percentage points and becoming the first woman elected as Los Angeles mayor. This time around, the 72-year-old incumbent is in an even tougher fight, facing a field of 13 challengers, four of whom have emerged as serious rivals in polling and fundraising.

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Bass is pulling out all the stops in her reelection campaign, including the following claim:

I've always seen the world as one united struggle. South LA. East LA. Chinatown. Vietnam. Central America. It was all connected to me.



That's exactly why I show up for this city every single day. All of it. Every neighborhood. Every community. Every Angeleno.



That's been me… pic.twitter.com/ovEPloQpUq — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) April 30, 2026

Well, maybe not every single day...

What about the shit that burned down while you were in Ghana? Do those neighborhoods count? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 1, 2026

The ratio is strong with Bass' post!

*goes to Ghana while the city she shows up for every single day literally burns to the ground* pic.twitter.com/AwZAMRVGMh — 0xFriggin (@0xfriggin) May 1, 2026

Really, Karen? Pacific Palisades property owners DISAGREE. https://t.co/YaMKY1Q4p1 — 🚔 86Criminals (@SherylT73874821) May 1, 2026

Yes they do.

The only Republican candidate, Spencer Pratt, has hit Bass hard with this ad:

They not like us pic.twitter.com/78hducHDUE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 29, 2026

Ouch!

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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