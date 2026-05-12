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The Cotton-Pickin' Left Tries to Force Jen Kiggans to Resign ... Over a Comment She DIDN'T MAKE

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:30 PM on May 12, 2026
Meme


The left is still lashing out over the Virginia Supreme Court trashing their illegal gerrymander and, like any animal that's backed into a corner, they are just thrashing wildly with tooth and claw at any possible target. 

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The latest Republican the left is trying to cancel is Virginia Representative Jen Kiggans (VA-02) after she appeared on a radio program yesterday and agreed with the host that Hakeem Jeffries should keep his nose -- and his miniature baseball bat -- out of Virginia politics. 

What makes this attempt to shame a conservative even more hilarious than most is that they are trying to force Kiggans to resign over a comment she didn't even make. 

Here is the clip that spawned the latest outrage:

Oh no! Radio host Rich Herrera said the words 'cotton-pickin''! And Kiggans laughed and agreed that Jeffries should only meddle in Virginia if he's interested in moving here. 

Clearly, she's a 'white supremacist' and has to resign immediately!

HAHAHAHAHA. 

Yeah, no. Not gonna' happen. 

Least of all when the demand to resign comes from Katherine Clark, the Democratic Whip from gerrymandered Massachusetts who doesn't seem to understand that Virginia and Florida have entirely different laws and state constitutions.

Clark wasn't alone, though. Many other usual suspects tried to capitalize on the hysteria. 

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Someone probably needs to break the bad news to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that Kiggans actually did not utter any racist comments.

'Dog whistle. Sure. 

This wouldn't have anything to do with the fact that Luria is a FORMER Representative and wants Kiggans' seat, would it? 

Naturally, the leftist media tried to get in on it as well. (Dare we say that they 'pounced'?)

Uh-oh. She's 'shrugging off pressure.' 

Maybe that's because the 'pressure' is coming from absolutely dishonest actors who don't really care about the blatant racism from their team; they only try to invent racism out of whole cloth and use it as a weapon against Republicans

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Say, is that the same Joe Biden who once complained about integrated schools being a 'racial jungle'? The same Biden who called Barack Obama a 'clean and articulate' black man? 

Yep. And we're pretty sure it's the same Biden whom Democrats and these same media lackeys all voted for in 2020. 

Oops. 

Why didn't the left demand that Ralph Northam and his KKK robes resign? 

Former Lieutenant Governor candidate John Reid summed up the ridiculousness of the latest leftist manufactured conniption. 

... fall for it and actively participate in the stupidity.

Try again Dems… maybe after you finally deal with blackface Governor Northam, and trashing and voting against the first black woman ever running for Governor, slandering and essentially lynching your own black Lt Gov seven years ago, and now your black AG threatening to murder his opponents and their children.

Dems are such hypocrites it would be amusing to watch….  if this nasty fake hysteria wasn’t so harmful to innocent people of all races.

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Ka ... BOOM! 

Virginia really should have elected that man last fall. 

And we appreciate Reid prefacing the freak out with the word 'SUPPOSEDLY.' Because the left has played this game for far too long for anyone to think that their outrage is genuine. 

It is not. It's 'nasty fake hysteria,' as Reid so accurately stated. 

For her part, Kiggans clarified today that she has no intention of stepping down and no amount of gaslighting from the left will change her mind. 

... -and did not - condone it. It was obvious to anyone listening that I was agreeing Hakeem Jefferies should stay out of Virginia.

Democrats are trying to destroy Virginia’s court because they disagree with it. THAT is the real danger to our country.

Well said. Though we don't even think she should have even bothered with the concession that she doesn't condone the phrase.

It is a perfectly innocent colloquialism that has been used in the South for generations. Even Bugs Bunny used to say it, for crying out loud.  And it is one of countless expressions that the left has tried to weaponize in recent decades. 

But if the left thinks that this latest ginned-up controversy is going to force Kiggans out or sway ANY public opinion against her, we've got another long-standing Southern colloquialism they should become familiar with: 

'Bless your heart.'

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============================================

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