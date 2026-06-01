Nation Columnist Says the ‘Messier’ Platner Turns Out to Be, the More He...
Bernie Sanders’ Bill Would Have Government Take Half of AI Companies’ Stock
‘Murder,’ He Smote!: Raging Scott Pelley Goes Off on Bari Weiss and New...
Twin Cities Anti-ICE Protesters Awarded the JFK Profile in Courage Award
Free Press: Graham Platner’s ‘Troubles’ Strike Many as Relatable, Like Their Drunk Right-W...
New Jersey State Troopers Step Up, Rush Anti-ICE Rioters at 9 PM Curfew;...
Federal Appeals Court Finds Trump’s Transgender Military Ban Unconstitutional, Based Upon...
Bulwark Founder FANGIRLS Over 'Brand New to Politics' Graham Platner Who She Claims...
VIP
Jon Ossoff Just Admitted How OBSESSED He Is With Trump (and That He...
Turns Out Robo-Talarico's 'Bot Problem Goes WAY Deeper Than Just 2 Clips' (Is...
BRUTAL Post Sums Up Graham Platner Campaign's Three-Act Farce: Threaten, Lie, Then Lie...
Standing by Maine KAMPF! Jessica Tarlov's BUT TRUMP Defense of Graham Platner Goes...
REVOLTING: Megyn Kelly Didn't Just Let Her Mask Slip on Israel; She Pulled...
VIP
SF Chronicle Gets Community Note Nuked Over 'Open Hostility to Gay Rights' in...

Cato Stooge: ‘So You Can’t Sit on a Sidewalk Anymore?’ Not After Curfew in Newark

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 01, 2026

As Twitchy reported earlier, the New Jersey State Police have finally been sent in to get control of the rioting around ICE detention center Delaney Hall, and Newark's mayor has imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. We showed you what it looked like when the clock struck 9 on Sunday night — police were able to clear out the rioters pretty quickly with their riot shields.

Advertisement

We've also written a bit about David J. Bier, the director of immigration studies for the Cato Institute, whose job is to make illegal immigration sound great. He's testified that immigrants reduce crime rates, so you're less likely to be a crime victim, and that mass deportation is insane because in Fairfax County, and many other places, one in five residents is or lives with someone who could be deported.

DHS sent out a video telling people not to be the guy who ignores the curfew around Delaney Hall. 

No. Not there, and not after 9 p.m. And the guy was fully aware of that fact.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement
Advertisement

It's literally Bier's job to jump in on topics like this and act obtuse, and he does it well.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEWARK RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
New Jersey State Troopers Step Up, Rush Anti-ICE Rioters at 9 PM Curfew; Look What They Left Behind
Brett T.
‘Murder,’ He Smote!: Raging Scott Pelley Goes Off on Bari Weiss and New '60 Minutes' Executive Producer
Warren Squire
Nation Columnist Says the ‘Messier’ Platner Turns Out to Be, the More He Hopes He Wins
Brett T.
Bernie Sanders’ Bill Would Have Government Take Half of AI Companies’ Stock
Brett T.
Standing by Maine KAMPF! Jessica Tarlov's BUT TRUMP Defense of Graham Platner Goes REALLY WRONG (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement