Cato Stooge: ‘So You Can’t Sit on a Sidewalk Anymore?’ Not After Curfew in Newark

As Twitchy reported earlier, the New Jersey State Police have finally been sent in to get control of the rioting around ICE detention center Delaney Hall, and Newark's mayor has imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. We showed you what it looked like when the clock struck 9 on Sunday night — police were able to clear out the rioters pretty quickly with their riot shields.

Advertisement

We've also written a bit about David J. Bier, the director of immigration studies for the Cato Institute, whose job is to make illegal immigration sound great. He's testified that immigrants reduce crime rates, so you're less likely to be a crime victim, and that mass deportation is insane because in Fairfax County, and many other places, one in five residents is or lives with someone who could be deported.

DHS sent out a video telling people not to be the guy who ignores the curfew around Delaney Hall.

So... you can't sit on a sidewalk anymore? https://t.co/xQXMDYEsyh — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) June 1, 2026

No. Not there, and not after 9 p.m. And the guy was fully aware of that fact.

Put on your riot gear David and just go sit on the sidewalk with the domestic terrorists. Don’t just talk about it, be about it. pic.twitter.com/7e5BAgvX5q — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) June 1, 2026

Not worth even dragging out the “pretending not to understand” meme. But great job — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) June 1, 2026

I watched the live feed on @amuse he taunted the police for almost two hours after curfew. What part don’t you get about a curfew? — DittoHead1 (@RealPhillyGirl) June 1, 2026

Nope, you can go home, or you can go to jail. Those are the options — Kriminal (@NeverWrong_Ever) June 1, 2026

There you go pretending to not get it. You’re doing the meme. — The Paul Leslie Hour (@thepaulleslie) June 1, 2026

Nope. Hopefully he gets 10 years in prison for it too.



Fuck all of you. I hope you all get put in jail for what you did to this country. You’re all complicit in this deception. — The Kyle Lasco Show (@KyleLascoShow) June 1, 2026

They explained the curfew, sent out alerts to everyone's phones. No one forced him to be there, that was a choice. — Jimiman (@Jimimanpop) June 1, 2026

Umm, there was a curfew and he was not in compliance with said curfew. Hopefully this helps with your confusion. — James BROWN (@BrownJebpab) June 1, 2026

No, you can’t be performative for self-serving egotistical reasons



That’s a majority of the protesting — John Smith (@SchizoScribblez) June 1, 2026

Good to see you’re still being willingly dense. — Yesmire (@GOODBUDDYBRADLY) June 1, 2026

bUt AlL hE dId WaS sIt On ThE sIdEwAlK pic.twitter.com/WSC5j05N6w — Ben has opinions. (@RealAndersonBen) June 1, 2026

Not when an unlawful assembly has been declared — Robert Schlue (@RobSchlue) June 1, 2026

See the entire video. He showed his ass. — R Beans (@RBeansTx) June 1, 2026

Advertisement

You forgot to include the footage of ICE ripping him out of his house where he was minding his own business, and dragging him down there so they could arrest him. — RICHARD YUNKER 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@RICHARDYUNKER6) June 1, 2026

If you've been assaulting and taunting law enforcement for several hours, no, you don't get to then sit down and expect them to not take you into custody.



Pretty much everyone with a functioning brain already knows that, you fucking dipshit — Robert Novak (@rnovak1988) June 1, 2026

The only possible way you can debase far enough to simp for this dude is if you work at the Cato Institute, which is nothing more than a fake think tank looking to displace all natural born Americans. — Barry Saintsing (@Saintsing79) June 1, 2026

It's literally Bier's job to jump in on topics like this and act obtuse, and he does it well.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.