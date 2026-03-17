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Cato Director: Immigrants Reduce Crime Rates, So You’re Less Likely to Be a Crime Victim

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 17, 2026
AngieArtist

We see David J. Bier pop up a lot in our X feed. He's the Director of Immigration Studies at the Cato Institute, so he has a lot of illegal aliens to defend. Bier testified last week before the Senate Budget Committee, where he found the ethnic cleansing fantasies of Republicans like Sen. John Kennedy unfortunate. The Cato Institute pulled this quote from the hearing, so you know they thought it sounded good.

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They've moved on from the "you're more likely to be murdered by a U.S. citizen than by an illegal alien" talking point to claiming that immigrants reduce crime rates, and that mass deportation — not immigration — is a threat to cities dealing with crime.

That caught the attention of Twitchy favorite and "nativist" (we assume that's an insult) Oilfield Rando:

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So you're safer in New York City because there are more people who aren't murderers than there are people in St. Louis who are murderers.

So that's why President Joe Biden kept the border open for four years … to reduce crime rates.

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"It’s unfortunate that senators find learning about this administration’s ethnic cleansing fantasies more revolting than the existence of those fantasies,” Bier argued before the Senate Budget Committee.

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And that's what they want. Open borders. Otherwise, you're a nativist ethnic cleanser.

***

 

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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Tags:

CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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