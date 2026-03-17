Cato Director: Immigrants Reduce Crime Rates, So You’re Less Likely to Be a Crime Victim

We see David J. Bier pop up a lot in our X feed. He's the Director of Immigration Studies at the Cato Institute, so he has a lot of illegal aliens to defend. Bier testified last week before the Senate Budget Committee, where he found the ethnic cleansing fantasies of Republicans like Sen. John Kennedy unfortunate. The Cato Institute pulled this quote from the hearing, so you know they thought it sounded good.

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“Immigrants—even illegal immigrants—are half as likely to be incarcerated for crimes. According to DHS, only about 3% of illegal immigrants have any criminal convictions,” said Cato’s @David_J_Bier in testimony before the Senate Budget Committee.



Read full remarks:… pic.twitter.com/tdFpmQ1Cc1 — Cato Institute (@CatoInstitute) March 16, 2026

They've moved on from the "you're more likely to be murdered by a U.S. citizen than by an illegal alien" talking point to claiming that immigrants reduce crime rates, and that mass deportation — not immigration — is a threat to cities dealing with crime.

“Immigrants—even illegal immigrants—are half as likely to be incarcerated for crimes. According to DHS, only about 3% of illegal immigrants have any criminal convictions,” said Cato’s @David_J_Bier in testimony before the Senate Budget Committee.



Read full remarks:… pic.twitter.com/tdFpmQ1Cc1 — Cato Institute (@CatoInstitute) March 16, 2026

That caught the attention of Twitchy favorite and "nativist" (we assume that's an insult) Oilfield Rando:

“I’m sorry your daughter was brutally r*ped and m*rdered by an illegal immigrant, but statistically, your daughter was much more likely to be r*ped and m*rdered by a native born US citizen”



There is not a circle of Hell hot enough for people like @David_J_Bier. https://t.co/udHEuZrfSz — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 16, 2026

If the crime rate is lower, your daughter is less likely to be harmed by anyone. Like most nativists, Oilfield Rando can't figure out the difference between a rate and level. (You're MUCH safer in NYC w/ more murders than St. Louis with fewer) https://t.co/qH9REuZH5g — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) March 16, 2026

So you're safer in New York City because there are more people who aren't murderers than there are people in St. Louis who are murderers.

David’s argument is that bringing foreigners here (some of whom commit crimes) will make it less likely for American criminals to commit crimes.



Foreigners can only supplement US crime. Not reduce it.



David is a shameless, despicable ideological prostitute. https://t.co/w4jh9soD4W — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 17, 2026

Honestly impressive statistical illiteracy on display here. No, I'm not saying that immigrants cause Americans to commit fewer crimes. Immigrants lower the crime rate by increasing the population of noncriminals more than the population of criminals. https://t.co/Egy3mItAmd — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) March 17, 2026

So that's why President Joe Biden kept the border open for four years … to reduce crime rates.

“I’m sorry your daughter was murdered by an illegal immigrant, she might still be alive if we had just let more illegal immigrants in”



Go to Hell, David. Go straight to Hell. You disgusting little puppet. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 17, 2026

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Facts > anger. Your daughter would be less likely to be murdered in a country with a lower murder rate, which is the whole point. Saying you shouldn't care about the *rate* of crime is not how real people make decisions about their lives. https://t.co/rA5QegvAWo — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) March 17, 2026

"It’s unfortunate that senators find learning about this administration’s ethnic cleansing fantasies more revolting than the existence of those fantasies,” Bier argued before the Senate Budget Committee.

Cato Institute actually advocates for ethnic cleansing as an economic good.



They think White Americans with a strong sense of community are an economic detriment.



You need to understand that these are very evil people and that this is pure projection. https://t.co/mTZkKbo9PH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 16, 2026

The more people who understand, the safer we will be. The formula is always the same with them. They always play the victim. Once you understand, you will always recognize DARVO.



Deny Attack Reverse Victim Offender — Hope (@hopeXmeta) March 17, 2026

There are people with greater malice and people with greater stupidity but none who have such malice and stupidity as a CATO fellow does. — La Jolla Populist (@liberscravola) March 17, 2026

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Outfits like the CATO Institute are why I rejected political libertarianism years ago.

I support individual liberties for US citizens, but fuck open borders. — StillLivinginthewoods (@Stillnthewoods) March 17, 2026

And that's what they want. Open borders. Otherwise, you're a nativist ethnic cleanser.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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