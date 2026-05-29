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Cough Once and Suddenly You Hate Open-Air Drug Markets: Pratt's Epic New Video Is Political Ad Gold

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on May 29, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

Spencer Pratt has a brand new epic ad out and it may be the best one yet.

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A panicked mom rushes her daughter to the doctor after she starts thinking for herself — and says she's tired of homeless drug addicts, human poop on the sidewalks, and zero consequences for crime. The doctor delivers the grim diagnosis: 'The Pratt.' The only known cure? Binge corporate media immediately. Absolutely hysterical. Must-watch.

Even Halperin agrees.

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It's all brilliant. 

It's all a farce and a scam. 

Zaid is so mad. He hates when one of his Commie buddies isn't winning. 

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There is no evidence the populace has come to its senses yet. 

Isn't that the truth?

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2026 ELECTIONS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE HOMELESSNESS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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