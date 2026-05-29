Cough Once and Suddenly You Hate Open-Air Drug Markets: Pratt's Epic New Video Is Political Ad Gold

Spencer Pratt has a brand new epic ad out and it may be the best one yet.

These Spencer Pratt videos by @dsonoiki are better than 99.9% of political consultant ads. He does it again. pic.twitter.com/hemFACa8xZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 29, 2026

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A panicked mom rushes her daughter to the doctor after she starts thinking for herself — and says she's tired of homeless drug addicts, human poop on the sidewalks, and zero consequences for crime. The doctor delivers the grim diagnosis: 'The Pratt.' The only known cure? Binge corporate media immediately. Absolutely hysterical. Must-watch.

He is a genius. First person smart enough to hire @dsonoiki wins! https://t.co/4eaQhkOTjs — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) May 29, 2026

Even Halperin agrees.

"it starts with a mild cough and then, next thing you know, you hate seeing homeless drug addicts inject your kids"



SO good https://t.co/y3HS0PL93q — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 29, 2026

There is a sly self-deprecating satirical feel to these ads which goes unappreciated. They make sophisticated subtle fun of LA's own self-deluding superficiality, including that of Pratt's own milieu. This self-awareness is what makes them such striking popular art -- and… https://t.co/JT6TDuaAWD — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) May 29, 2026

When the daughter on the bed momentarily looks off into space imagining her red-pilling dream lover -- that's my favorite part. https://t.co/JT6TDuaAWD — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) May 29, 2026

It's all brilliant.

Not the main theme of the ad BUT...



Also worth noting that Cedars-Sinai has taken BILLIONS in taxpayer dollars through a program intended to help poor patients and rural health facilities.. (340B)



Despite serving wealthy patients in Beverly Hills. https://t.co/uSvj3H1EMA — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 29, 2026

It's all a farce and a scam.

Remedy for Pratt contagion? Six doses of NPR...(if you don't fall asleep in dose 1 -2) https://t.co/FDfkZ4QE2y — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 29, 2026

AI slop will never make for good political ads and if someone is so lazy they can’t film their own ads I don’t think they would make a good lawmaker https://t.co/fA3iWxdL16 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 29, 2026

Zaid is so mad. He hates when one of his Commie buddies isn't winning.

He is crushing it. Great videos. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 29, 2026

It honestly makes me very sad that 60 years has to go by before a population comes to its senses and a mass delusion is snapped. It seems like such a waste. Such a slow time scale.



In 1985 I lived in Los Angeles and it was already this way. In 1991 “Los Angeles: Capital of the… pic.twitter.com/baIZYzdYCO — Scrub Jay (@DystopiaRedux) May 29, 2026

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There is no evidence the populace has come to its senses yet.

“Its starts with a cough… 6 doses, 6 doses of the LA times” 😂😂



Something tells me this campaign is beta of what we are about to see in 2028.



You think the ai ads will be wild? — Jack Diven (@JackDiven) May 29, 2026

Spot on. The line between medicine and politics has become very blurry. — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MaryBowdenMD) May 29, 2026

Isn't that the truth?

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