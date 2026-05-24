LA Mayoral Candidate Raman Looks Like a Wet Noodle After CNN Journo Pushes Back on Pratt A.I. Ad Claims

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt continues to confound his two opponents - Mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman. He’s simply a better campaigner. Democratic Socialist Raman went after him recently on CNN and was called out by interviewer Elex Michaelson. She complained that the A.I. video ads Pratt’s been pushing were hurting creators in Hollywood. She says they’re ‘insulting.’

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Of course, Raman wasn’t using her noodle. (WATCH)

Raman: Pratt using AI videos is “deeply insulting” to entertainment industry workers in LA.



Michaelson: He would say he's just sharing other people’s AI videos, that’s not what he puts out.



Raman: Well, you know, sure, but...*changes subject*



Talking point nuked. Hysterical. pic.twitter.com/oeKAdDFh6N — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2026

They obviously feel threatened by Spencer. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 24, 2026

Because he has hordes of creative, fed-up voters supporting him, they have nothing to counter him with except lies.

Posters say Pratt is benefiting from A.I. creators who aren’t costing his campaign a cent.

They can't stand the fact that Pratt's videos are effective mainly because every time they've tried to do the same it's a miserable failure, the left can't meme! — Da Phuc (@RealDaPhuc) May 24, 2026

Has Pratt spent a single dollar on AI videos or paying people to make AI videos? — Vincent (@vtlynch1) May 24, 2026

His campaign ads are great, but they aren’t making the AI vids. Did she even know that? lol — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2026

I think that what @WesternLensman is saying she's crying about the movie industry when it was grassroots creators and not Pratt himself, Joe off the street isn't a threat to Hollywood. — Da Phuc (@RealDaPhuc) May 24, 2026

Exactly. Knowing the political affiliation of many in Hollywood, many wouldn’t help him even if he was paying. No one in Hollywood is suffering financially because of Pratt.

It’s doubtful Hollywood could make anything as funny, memorable, and effective as these free pro-Pratt A.I. campaign ads anyway. (WATCH ALL - LANGUAGE WARNING)

This Spencer Pratt LEGO ad is giving major 2000s nostalgia and I freaking love it! ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/pYTtgBE0uF — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 15, 2026

These Spencer Pratt videos keep getting better and better pic.twitter.com/21h3As31mh — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) May 20, 2026

Spencer Pratt dropped his funniest AI commercial yet. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1zMy306mSo — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 17, 2026

Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down pic.twitter.com/Zes4VRdZxX — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 18, 2026

LMFAO 🤣 Another EPIC Spencer Pratt Video pic.twitter.com/WfioYn3MYY — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 11, 2026

Man, those are great!

Commenters notice that leftist politicians like Raman are faker than anything A.I.-generated. Their ‘programming’ can’t handle any pushback.

I've noticed how Dem politicians struggle to speak because they think in talking points in so far as they think. — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) May 24, 2026

It has more to do with they are almost never met with unfriendly media asking tough pointed questions so they never have to think quick on their feet. When they do they provide this word salad and plentiful amounts of "umm" and "uhh" — David (@zebraonice) May 24, 2026

And they are so rarely fact checked. — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) May 24, 2026

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You can see ‘does not compute’ on their startled faces when they are challenged.

Seeing she was in trouble, Raman pivoted to another lame line of attack. The Hollywood-hurting campaign ads strategy died, so she decided to go after Pratt’s words instead. (WATCH)

Nithya Raman: Spencer Pratt is using incendiary language, and that’s dangerous.



Nithya Raman, two weeks ago: Attacks Pratt with “fascism!" pic.twitter.com/o0JnGAQi5B — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 23, 2026

A shame Karen Bass didn't use the word incendiary. That would have been a goldmine of opportunity for Pratt. — Joshua Engelmann (@JoshuaEngelman3) May 23, 2026

Excellent point, lmao — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 23, 2026

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass better watch her words before she gets burned any further by Pratt’s volunteer video-makers.

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