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LA Mayoral Candidate Raman Looks Like a Wet Noodle After CNN Journo Pushes Back on Pratt A.I. Ad Claims

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on May 24, 2026
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt continues to confound his two opponents - Mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman. He’s simply a better campaigner. Democratic Socialist Raman went after him recently on CNN and was called out by interviewer Elex Michaelson. She complained that the A.I. video ads Pratt’s been pushing were hurting creators in Hollywood. She says they’re ‘insulting.’

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Of course, Raman wasn’t using her noodle. (WATCH)

Because he has hordes of creative, fed-up voters supporting him, they have nothing to counter him with except lies.

Posters say Pratt is benefiting from A.I. creators who aren’t costing his campaign a cent.

Exactly. Knowing the political affiliation of many in Hollywood, many wouldn’t help him even if he was paying. No one in Hollywood is suffering financially because of Pratt.

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It’s doubtful Hollywood could make anything as funny, memorable, and effective as these free pro-Pratt A.I. campaign ads anyway. (WATCH ALL - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Man, those are great!

Commenters notice that leftist politicians like Raman are faker than anything A.I.-generated. Their ‘programming’ can’t handle any pushback.

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You can see ‘does not compute’ on their startled faces when they are challenged.

Seeing she was in trouble, Raman pivoted to another lame line of attack. The Hollywood-hurting campaign ads strategy died, so she decided to go after Pratt’s words instead. (WATCH)

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass better watch her words before she gets burned any further by Pratt’s volunteer video-makers. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CALIFORNIA ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD LOS ANGELES

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