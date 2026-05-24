Thom Bomb: Bolo-Wearing Tillis Drops ‘Extra Filter’ and Explodes on Trump Senate Pick Ken Paxton

Republican Senator Thom Tillis didn’t run for reelection, which was a major relief for MAGA voters in his native North Carolina and beyond. The frequent clasher with President Donald Trump announced his retirement in 2025. His RINO status was never a huge secret. But any doubts about his real loyalties and priorities were put to rest on Sunday.
Here’s an ‘unfiltered’ Tillis on CNN with Jake Tapper. (WATCH)
Thom Tillis says it's great not having to use the “extra filter” now that he’s not running for re-election.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2026
He then goes after Paxton, and defends Cornyn.
Tapper just eats it up: “YOLO with a BOLO!" pic.twitter.com/o3WdQfJuNW
Thom letting his Uniparty flag fly.— Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) May 24, 2026
TLDR: He despises his voters and hated having to pretend otherwise.— Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) May 24, 2026
No, duh!
Commenters say Tillis no longer has to fake that his constituents come first.
This plays well to about .0001 of the population and is repulsive and embarrassing to the rest of us.— L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) May 24, 2026
Tillis says he’s happy he no longer has to lie to the rubes in his state to get re-elected, is that about right?— Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) May 24, 2026
“I no longer feel the need to hide who I really am” really is one helluva message ain’t it?— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2026
Mask fully off.
The mask slips off and unveils the true nature of these clowns.— Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 24, 2026
Many of these anti-MAGA mask-wearing RINOs suffered primary losses earlier this month.
MAGA voters in North Carolina are ecstatic that Tillis has joined those RINOs, even though it was by his own hand.
As a NC voter, it shows Tillis's true character. He was playing a role throughout his time in the Senate, and now actively fights against us once he was rejected.— Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) May 24, 2026
A horrible and petty man.
Complete disaster and embarrassment to our state.— Vicki Williams (@vywill) May 24, 2026
Never been more solidified in my support of Paxton than right now.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 24, 2026
Ringing endorsement here— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2026
If RINOs like Tillis hate Ken Paxton, he’s surely the best choice.
Posters notice that these failed Republicans instinctively rush to the legacy media to badmouth their voters and Trump.
All of these RINOs, run to CNN, the moment they realize that they do not need Republican voters. It simply proves the conspiracy that they were never Republicans to start with. They were posers.— Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) May 24, 2026
Tapper and the rest of the media minions of the Democrat Party love nothing more than a ‘Republican’ more in love with getting time on camera than their constituents and their country.— Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) May 24, 2026
Tillis and his ilk are swine and I apologize to actual pigs for the reference.
Legacy media is delighting in the GOP senate saying the stuff out loud they’ve always wanted to say— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2026
Democrat ‘journalists’ love hearing Republicans who share their similar goals of destroying both Trump and America. Despite their disguises and titles, they’re on the same side after all. We're now seeing the real Thom Tillis unfiltered in all his anti-MAGA glory.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
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