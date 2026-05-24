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Thom Bomb: Bolo-Wearing Tillis Drops ‘Extra Filter’ and Explodes on Trump Senate Pick Ken Paxton

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on May 24, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Republican Senator Thom Tillis didn’t run for reelection, which was a major relief for MAGA voters in his native North Carolina and beyond. The frequent clasher with President Donald Trump announced his retirement in 2025. His RINO status was never a huge secret. But any doubts about his real loyalties and priorities were put to rest on Sunday.

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Here’s an ‘unfiltered’ Tillis on CNN with Jake Tapper. (WATCH)

No, duh!

Commenters say Tillis no longer has to fake that his constituents come first.

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Many of these anti-MAGA mask-wearing RINOs suffered primary losses earlier this month.

MAGA voters in North Carolina are ecstatic that Tillis has joined those RINOs, even though it was by his own hand.

If RINOs like Tillis hate Ken Paxton, he’s surely the best choice.

Posters notice that these failed Republicans instinctively rush to the legacy media to badmouth their voters and Trump.

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Democrat ‘journalists’ love hearing Republicans who share their similar goals of destroying both Trump and America. Despite their disguises and titles, they’re on the same side after all. We're now seeing the real Thom Tillis unfiltered in all his anti-MAGA glory. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CNN DONALD TRUMP JAKE TAPPER KEN PAXTON NORTH CAROLINA

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