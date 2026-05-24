Thom Bomb: Bolo-Wearing Tillis Drops ‘Extra Filter’ and Explodes on Trump Senate Pick Ken Paxton

Republican Senator Thom Tillis didn’t run for reelection, which was a major relief for MAGA voters in his native North Carolina and beyond. The frequent clasher with President Donald Trump announced his retirement in 2025. His RINO status was never a huge secret. But any doubts about his real loyalties and priorities were put to rest on Sunday.

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Here’s an ‘unfiltered’ Tillis on CNN with Jake Tapper. (WATCH)

Thom Tillis says it's great not having to use the “extra filter” now that he’s not running for re-election.



He then goes after Paxton, and defends Cornyn.



Tapper just eats it up: “YOLO with a BOLO!" pic.twitter.com/o3WdQfJuNW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2026

Thom letting his Uniparty flag fly. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) May 24, 2026

TLDR: He despises his voters and hated having to pretend otherwise. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) May 24, 2026

No, duh!

Commenters say Tillis no longer has to fake that his constituents come first.

This plays well to about .0001 of the population and is repulsive and embarrassing to the rest of us. — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) May 24, 2026

Tillis says he’s happy he no longer has to lie to the rubes in his state to get re-elected, is that about right? — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) May 24, 2026

“I no longer feel the need to hide who I really am” really is one helluva message ain’t it?



Mask fully off. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2026

The mask slips off and unveils the true nature of these clowns. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) May 24, 2026

Many of these anti-MAGA mask-wearing RINOs suffered primary losses earlier this month.

MAGA voters in North Carolina are ecstatic that Tillis has joined those RINOs, even though it was by his own hand.

As a NC voter, it shows Tillis's true character. He was playing a role throughout his time in the Senate, and now actively fights against us once he was rejected.



A horrible and petty man. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) May 24, 2026

Complete disaster and embarrassment to our state. — Vicki Williams (@vywill) May 24, 2026

Never been more solidified in my support of Paxton than right now. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 24, 2026

Ringing endorsement here — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2026

If RINOs like Tillis hate Ken Paxton, he’s surely the best choice.

Posters notice that these failed Republicans instinctively rush to the legacy media to badmouth their voters and Trump.

All of these RINOs, run to CNN, the moment they realize that they do not need Republican voters. It simply proves the conspiracy that they were never Republicans to start with. They were posers. — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) May 24, 2026

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Tapper and the rest of the media minions of the Democrat Party love nothing more than a ‘Republican’ more in love with getting time on camera than their constituents and their country.

Tillis and his ilk are swine and I apologize to actual pigs for the reference. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) May 24, 2026

Legacy media is delighting in the GOP senate saying the stuff out loud they’ve always wanted to say — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 24, 2026

Democrat ‘journalists’ love hearing Republicans who share their similar goals of destroying both Trump and America. Despite their disguises and titles, they’re on the same side after all. We're now seeing the real Thom Tillis unfiltered in all his anti-MAGA glory.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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