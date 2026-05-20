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MAGA Vs. Massie: Scott Jennings Delivers Kentucky Republican Incumbent’s Primary Post-Mortem on CNN

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:13 AM on May 20, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

On Tuesday night, Republican Representative Thomas Massie suffered a humiliating defeat to Republican challenger Ed Gallrein in the Kentucky US House 4 Primary. It appears the incumbent Massie will lose by almost 10 points. On CNN, Republican commentator Scott Jennings weighed in on the trouncing. Jennings says Massie wasn’t MAGA, and voters resented him fighting against President Donald Trump’s America-first agenda.

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Here’s Jennings with his Massie primary post-mortem. (WATCH)

Trump voters are simply tired of anti-MAGA RINOs who work hand-in-hand with Democrats.

Later on CNN NewsNight, Jennings reiterated some of his assessment for Massie’s loss while highlighting his sore loser jab at Ed Gallrein. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY doesn’t hold back on Thomas Massie’s way out the door: “Despicable, anti-Semitic, nasty, gutter politics… it needs to be condemned.”

President Trump didn’t just beat Thomas Massie.

He made an example out of him.

Then Massie ends his career with this line about Ed Gallrein: “I had to find him in Tel Aviv.”

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

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Massie indeed had a lot of support, but it was mostly from the Democrats.

Posters cheekily admit that’s a clear sign that Massie’s reelection hopes deserved to go down in flames.

Massie might as well have had a ‘D’ after his name.

Oh, there’s more.

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He had both Joys backing him? Oh, man.

Well, Massie will have plenty of time on his hands to get acquainted with some of his biggest Democrat supporters… on cable TV.

Undoubtedly, he’ll probably soon be rubbing shoulders on cable ‘news’ programs with fellow pre-Trump ‘Republican’ luminaries like Ana Navarro, Michael Steele, and Joe Scarborough.

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2026 ELECTIONS CNN DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY MSNBC REPUBLICAN PARTY

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