MAGA Vs. Massie: Scott Jennings Delivers Kentucky Republican Incumbent’s Primary Post-Mortem on CNN

On Tuesday night, Republican Representative Thomas Massie suffered a humiliating defeat to Republican challenger Ed Gallrein in the Kentucky US House 4 Primary. It appears the incumbent Massie will lose by almost 10 points. On CNN, Republican commentator Scott Jennings weighed in on the trouncing. Jennings says Massie wasn’t MAGA, and voters resented him fighting against President Donald Trump’s America-first agenda.

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Here’s Jennings with his Massie primary post-mortem. (WATCH)

You don’t tug on Superman’s cape, spit into the wind, pull the mask off the ole’ Lone Ranger, or mess around with … Trump! My KY-04 analysis for CNN tonight. pic.twitter.com/YgZCdhBSXA — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 20, 2026

Trump voters are simply tired of anti-MAGA RINOs who work hand-in-hand with Democrats.

Later on CNN NewsNight, Jennings reiterated some of his assessment for Massie’s loss while highlighting his sore loser jab at Ed Gallrein. (READ)

@ScottJenningsKY doesn’t hold back on Thomas Massie’s way out the door: “Despicable, anti-Semitic, nasty, gutter politics… it needs to be condemned.” President Trump didn’t just beat Thomas Massie. He made an example out of him. Then Massie ends his career with this line about Ed Gallrein: “I had to find him in Tel Aviv.”

Here’s Jennings. (WATCH)

.@ScottJenningsKY doesn’t hold back on Thomas Massie’s way out the door: “Despicable, anti-Semitic, nasty, gutter politics… it needs to be condemned.”



President Trump didn’t just beat Thomas Massie.



He made an example out of him.



Then Massie ends his career with this line… pic.twitter.com/lNmUo4tZAN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 20, 2026

Massie campaign was getting funded by big shot democrat party donors for crying out loud — Willowdog (@JoeC75111983) May 20, 2026

Massie indeed had a lot of support, but it was mostly from the Democrats.

Posters cheekily admit that’s a clear sign that Massie’s reelection hopes deserved to go down in flames.

Can’t believe getting endorsed by Ro Khanna, Cenk Uygur, and the New York Times didn’t clinch the Republican primary victory for Massie. I just don’t know what to believe anymore — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 20, 2026

Ro Khanna, Cenk Uygur, the NYT… I haven’t seen so much political firepower collected in one place since Brat Summer™️ — American Foxhound (@FoxhoundUSA) May 20, 2026

Endorsed by a Krassendouche didn't help either... 😆 pic.twitter.com/mdshpEYDnP — Enemy of the Statists 🇺🇲 (@AaronBob06) May 20, 2026

Massie might as well have had a ‘D’ after his name.

Oh, there’s more.

Dont forget Code Pink... — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 20, 2026

And Medhi Hassan — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) May 20, 2026

AND JOY BEHAR. HE HAD ALL THE JOY. HE WAS PRACTICALLY THE HARRIS 2024 CAMPAIGN. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) May 20, 2026

HE HAD JOY REID, COUCY! — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) May 20, 2026

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He had both Joys backing him? Oh, man.

Well, Massie will have plenty of time on his hands to get acquainted with some of his biggest Democrat supporters… on cable TV.

The man is a weirdo. He’ll have a show on CNN soon enough. — Justalurker (@Justalurke35517) May 20, 2026

Sadly, this is only partially correct. Thomas Massie will be offered a lucrative position as a contributor on a far left outlet like CNN or MSNBC. There’s nothing the legacy media loves more than giving a Republican airtime to bash fellow Republicans. — Daniel Cohen (@DanielCohenTV) May 20, 2026

Undoubtedly, he’ll probably soon be rubbing shoulders on cable ‘news’ programs with fellow pre-Trump ‘Republican’ luminaries like Ana Navarro, Michael Steele, and Joe Scarborough.

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