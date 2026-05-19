Reporter Complains That Employees Working in the Pentagon's Food Court Can Walk Unescorted

The media had a fit when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued new rules that required reporters to have an escort while walking around the Pentagon. The Washington Post reported on Monday that The New York Times has filed a second lawsuit against the Pentagon, saying the policy is unconstitutional.

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The New York Times filed a second lawsuit against the Defense Department, arguing that an interim press policy mandating that reporters be escorted at all times while on Pentagon grounds is unconstitutional. https://t.co/bgvfqiGQEE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 18, 2026

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell responded:

The latest filing by the New York Times, while dressed up to look like a constitutional challenge, is nothing more than an attempt to remove the barriers to them getting their hands on classified information.



They want to roam the halls of the Pentagon freely and without an… https://t.co/OaUAQJpSKE — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) May 18, 2026

The post continues:

… escort - a privilege that they do not have in any other federal building. The Department's policy is completely lawful and narrowly designed to protect national security information from unlawful criminal disclosure.

Konstantin Toropin, a Pentagon reporter with the Associated Press, noted that employees working in the Pentagon food court are allowed to walk the building unescorted.

Employees working in the Pentagon food court are able to walk the building unescorted.



Also, while reporters have walked the building unescorted for decades, this administration has never offered any examples of this resulting in leaked classified info to justify this policy. https://t.co/F9ZfKmyoz4 — Konstantin Toropin (@KToropin) May 18, 2026

We trust workers in the food court not to walk into the offices of military officials who are happy to leak information to the press. We don't trust reporters.

You know how we know the policy is working? There were no leaks from the Maduro raid nor from Operation Midnight Hammer. — Salty Sea 🇺🇸🖤🪸 (@SaltySeaFl) May 19, 2026

Do workers in the Pentagon's food court have background checks and access badges? — Rob Jackson (@rcjackson) May 18, 2026

They're more trustworthy. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) May 19, 2026

Sounds like an opportunity to go undercover. Real secret agent stuff. pic.twitter.com/iBQ9ZxOOBX — 𝓛𝓮𝓸𝓷 (@LeonGoudikian) May 19, 2026

We'll all head to the NY Times building and attempt to walk in. Think we'll be challenged? — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) May 19, 2026

I trust the food court people more than any so called journalist. — Bravo Charlie Mike (@brent_maz) May 19, 2026

Reporters aren’t employees.



Hope that helps, dork. — Cleetus Olney (@CleetusOlney) May 19, 2026

Those food court employees sign forms stating they will not discuss things they hear at work. — Bacon (@Baconxw7c) May 19, 2026

So...the people who swore an oath and/or signed nondisclosures and/or passed security clearances have freedom of movement while reporters who have done none of these and subsist on leaks & rumors do not?



It's so unfair! — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) May 19, 2026

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Dude, are you actually this thick or just a click bait whore? Go to any military base in the country with your press credentials and try to walk on without an appointment and an escort. Let me know how that works out. The Pentagon is secured as a military installation should be. — Jerod Husvar (@HusvarJerod) May 19, 2026

Food court employees aren’t enemies of the people — Johannes Erwin (@greatwar_JJP) May 19, 2026

Yeah it’s insane reporters think they should have this privilege. — LBS (@NY_LBSS) May 18, 2026

Look at the crazed Luigi Mangione superfans who were granted credentialed press passes to his trial. A press pass should not allow you to walk freely around the government's central military installation. The mainstream press are such gatekeepers anyway … look at how they whined when the White House started allowing "not real journalists" into the briefing room.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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