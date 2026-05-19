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Reporter Complains That Employees Working in the Pentagon's Food Court Can Walk Unescorted

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 19, 2026
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The media had a fit when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued new rules that required reporters to have an escort while walking around the Pentagon. The Washington Post reported on Monday that The New York Times has filed a second lawsuit against the Pentagon, saying the policy is unconstitutional.

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Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell responded:

The post continues:

… escort - a privilege that they do not have in any other federal building. 

The Department's policy is completely lawful and narrowly designed to protect national security information from unlawful criminal disclosure.

Konstantin Toropin, a Pentagon reporter with the Associated Press, noted that employees working in the Pentagon food court are allowed to walk the building unescorted.

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We trust workers in the food court not to walk into the offices of military officials who are happy to leak information to the press. We don't trust reporters.

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Look at the crazed Luigi Mangione superfans who were granted credentialed press passes to his trial. A press pass should not allow you to walk freely around the government's central military installation. The mainstream press are such gatekeepers anyway … look at how they whined when the White House started allowing "not real journalists" into the briefing room.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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