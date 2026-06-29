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Hands Off, Bros: Muslim Grad’s Handshake Ban Goes Viral, Proving Tolerance is One-Way

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Major controversy has broken out since a young Muslim student refused to shake hands with her male Administrators upon receiving her diploma.

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Obviously, it's important to respect religious beliefs, but should people assimilate to their host country on some level?

For example, if these young women go into the work force, will they be able to go through their day-to-day life and never shake a hand with a man? 

This appears to be middle or high school.

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Not in the least.

That seems like a poor decision. 

That would be fascinating. 

What if you just can't tell? What a world.

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That's a fair point. 

These are not strange, random men. These are Administrators at their school who have helped students progress through their educational program. Get a grip. 

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