Hands Off, Bros: Muslim Grad’s Handshake Ban Goes Viral, Proving Tolerance is One-Way

Major controversy has broken out since a young Muslim student refused to shake hands with her male Administrators upon receiving her diploma.

This Muslim girl goes viral for respectfully refusing to shake hands with men after she collected her prize 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3uOM18Xunc — Firdausee Yahaya (@honeeybuch) June 27, 2026

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Obviously, it's important to respect religious beliefs, but should people assimilate to their host country on some level?

This is so socially regressive https://t.co/bZJmzwTHMK — definitely not mostazezo (@themostazezo) June 27, 2026

For example, if these young women go into the work force, will they be able to go through their day-to-day life and never shake a hand with a man?

If your religion forbids you to even just shake hands with a man, please take some time to reflect if this religion is good for you. https://t.co/VqIKSzHDZZ — کوروش (@quinntheghoul) June 27, 2026

If she follows her religion, she shouldn't be going to college in the first place. https://t.co/NJTKHLa7pb — Desi king (@DesiKing_) June 29, 2026

This appears to be middle or high school.

In 200level, I tried to shake hands with a guy in my class(I didn't know you can't shake hands with members of the opposite sex as a Muslim) and he said it was haram to shake my hand. I asked why and he got visibly angry so I dropped it.

That same afternoon, we were supposed to… https://t.co/RqoV6bZbA6 — co-creator with God. 🥼🩺 (@MaryRoseMalomo) June 28, 2026

Islam is the most performative religion out there. Theres no deep meaning behind any of what they do, it’s just a childish excuse to be obtuse towards society. https://t.co/PF66AXzHV0 — SW (@SnowMed34) June 28, 2026

Even education can't cure this brainwashed mindset https://t.co/R7ixHXeYSe — Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) June 28, 2026

Not in the least.

Muslim women have higher rates of medical misdiagnosis and die more often, partly because of this social pressure to avoid being touched by any man other than their husband.



They will sometimes refuse medical exams to avoid physical contact. https://t.co/1fX7BVCtiU — Shattubatu (@Shattubatu) June 28, 2026

That seems like a poor decision.

this behavior is obviously cringe and regressive but i would love to see her try to interact with different kinds of trans people https://t.co/sIDQDNPNAa — Futarch ⚢☭ (@futarch) June 27, 2026

That would be fascinating.

Yall are annoying asf but if you must know, ill shake hands with a trans woman if they introduce themselves as a women and id put my hand over my heart over a transman. If they are non binary and dont lean towards a specific gender id do the same. Happy? — bee (@promiseamaranth) June 29, 2026

What if you just can't tell? What a world.

Happy is the wrong word. Let's go with "amused". — Futarch ⚢☭ (@futarch) June 29, 2026

Idk but if your religion makes it so you can't do the most basic social perfunctory of the society you're living in it's maybe time to be like the Amish and just find a town in Pennsylvania filled with fellow oddballs https://t.co/nThMF9xVt9 — AmusedToDeath (@AmusedToDeath1) June 28, 2026

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That's a fair point.

I don’t get why people are so angry about this.



Why on Earth would anyone be complaining about women choosing not to shake hands with random men?



It’s weird — they are literally shaming women for refusing to touch the opposite sex. https://t.co/ZutA0pdAPB — samirah (@SameeraKhan) June 28, 2026

These are not strange, random men. These are Administrators at their school who have helped students progress through their educational program. Get a grip.

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