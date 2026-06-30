Barb McQuade Loses It on MS NOW As SCOTUS Torches Dem Dream of an Untouchable Fourth Branch of Government

Democrats who favor an unaccountable administrative state are screaming over the latest U.S. Supreme Court ruling. What could be upsetting them so much? SCOTUS ruled that the President of the United States, as the head of the executive branch of the U.S. government, can fire government officials who serve below him or her. Democrats are calling this common-sense decision utter lunacy. MS NOW legal analyst Barb McQuade melted down over the ruling on Monday.

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She wants incredible power vested in unelected, unfirable officials (aka the Deep State). (WATCH)

As part of the MSNOW meltdown over SCOTUS ruling that presidents can fire executive branch agency officials, Barb McQuade calls it:



“Sky is falling moment!"



The media hysteria over the idea of reining in the permanent unelected bureaucracy is telling. pic.twitter.com/yCai4TSjHv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2026

Imagine someone thinking you could fire your employees, just because you’re in charge of them. — Jim O'Kane (@TVDadsdotcom) June 29, 2026

We can’t have unelected bureaucrats answering to an executive officer elected by the people of the United States. It would be madness!

McQuade’s fear of accountability for an unelected ruling class is palpable. Posters correctly see what she is truly advocating.

The Slaughter case, overturning precedent, returns us to a spoils system where a president can “clean house” every four years, destroying our professional, independent civil service. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 29, 2026

So you admit a fourth, unelected branch of government exists? — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 29, 2026

Oh, she'll never admit that. She's a liar.



She just wants her side to run things no matter what the voters decide. She hasn't got the guts to admit that. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) June 29, 2026

A permanent unelected bureaucracy is not part of our representative republic. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 29, 2026

Especially when every single bureaucrat in said bureaucracy is a unionized Democrat — LabsandPlanes (@LabsandPlanes) June 29, 2026

McQuade wants Democrats who make up the vast majority of the federal bureaucracy to maintain power and exert control even when their party loses elections.

Sane people side with an elected President severely limiting the deep state’s power. That’s ultimately accomplished by firing them.

Chief executive officer can fire lesser executives is a shocking development for america - said no one ever. — C~ (@OnHole91794) June 29, 2026

“Executive Branch agency leaders should be handed a lifetime position immune from the will of the Chief Executive and the people that elected him into office."



Again, what? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2026

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This idea of an untouchable, entrenched bureaucracy means the President cannot exercise the will of the people who put him or her in office.

That's why 'democracy-loving' Democrats are losing their minds.

They are upset their evil little bureaucratic placements are being rooted out. — The Bad Lieutenant (@badlieutenant24) June 29, 2026

It's the END of DEMOCRACY 😬 — 6strings 🇺🇲 AMERICA FIRST 🇺🇸 (@6string36) June 29, 2026

Again? Not really. It’s just the end of the Democrat Party’s hold on power in Washington, D.C. Not sorry, Babs. Not sorry at all.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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