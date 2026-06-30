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Barb McQuade Loses It on MS NOW As SCOTUS Torches Dem Dream of an Untouchable Fourth Branch of Government

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:22 AM on June 30, 2026
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Democrats who favor an unaccountable administrative state are screaming over the latest U.S. Supreme Court ruling. What could be upsetting them so much? SCOTUS ruled that the President of the United States, as the head of the executive branch of the U.S. government, can fire government officials who serve below him or her. Democrats are calling this common-sense decision utter lunacy. MS NOW legal analyst Barb McQuade melted down over the ruling on Monday.

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She wants incredible power vested in unelected, unfirable officials (aka the Deep State). (WATCH)

We can’t have unelected bureaucrats answering to an executive officer elected by the people of the United States. It would be madness!

McQuade’s fear of accountability for an unelected ruling class is palpable. Posters correctly see what she is truly advocating.

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McQuade wants Democrats who make up the vast majority of the federal bureaucracy to maintain power and exert control even when their party loses elections.

Sane people side with an elected President severely limiting the deep state’s power. That’s ultimately accomplished by firing them.

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This idea of an untouchable, entrenched bureaucracy means the President cannot exercise the will of the people who put him or her in office.

That's why 'democracy-loving' Democrats are losing their minds.

Again? Not really. It’s just the end of the Democrat Party’s hold on power in Washington, D.C. Not sorry, Babs. Not sorry at all.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT WHITE HOUSE

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