Law Prof: Trying to Spin the Russia Probe Into a Grand Conspiracy Is Itself the Conspiracy

NBC News reports that FBI agents are interviewing former CIA director John Brennan, focusing mostly on his statements to Congress.

FBI interviewing CIA officers in Brennan investigationhttps://t.co/Tavj1elu2H — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 12, 2026

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Dan De Luce and Ryan J. Reilly report:

The FBI is conducting interviews with current and former CIA officers as part of an investigation into ex-CIA Director John Brennan’s role in an intelligence assessment that found Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, according to a person with knowledge of the investigation. FBI agents began questioning employees last week at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, the person said. The interviews appeared to focus solely on Brennan and his statements to Congress, and the decision to include an unverified dossier about President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia in a 2017 intelligence assessment about Moscow’s election meddling, the person said.

"Unverified" dossier is a nice way of saying "completely made up by the opposing campaign."

Law professors are some of the worst people on social media, and Michigan Law School professor Barbara McQuade is still falling back on the "17 U.S. intelligence agencies" talking point.

17 US intelligence agencies found that Russia interfered with the 2016 presidential election. The US government had a duty to investigate it. Trying to spin the probe as a grand conspiracy is itself the grand conspiracy. https://t.co/AqiAaF6ZWm — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) May 13, 2026

What you and your cohorts did with your Russia collusion lies was so horrific and so evil, and I think deep down you know it. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 13, 2026

You should be in prison. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 13, 2026

One of those candidates had dealings with Russia, and it wasn't Trump. The Steele dossier was a hoax paid for by the DNC and Hillary campaign. Exculpatory evidence was suppressed. FISA court was lied to. It was a years-long psy op against the American people. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) May 13, 2026

This has been proven to be a lie.



You should face disbarment for your willful false narratives. — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) May 13, 2026

Babs, not even John Brennan believes that lie anymore. Please give it up. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 13, 2026

Even the NYTimes corrected this lie. Maybe catch up? pic.twitter.com/vw5WcPNl9S — ᗷOOᗰEᖇ ᑕᗩᖇOᒪYᑎ (@thurmanlady1) May 13, 2026

Hey @Grok, explain to Barb that 17 U.S. intel agencies did not find Russia interfered with the U.S. election, and tell her which famous Democrat popularized the misconception. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) May 13, 2026

Oh, don’t you worry: Russiagate is definitely being investigated. 😎



Just not the way it was “investigated” after it was made up from whole cloth.



I hope your heroes end up being tried for treason.



A kid can dream. 🎉 — Not a lying MSM “journalist” (@hoosierdoggie) May 13, 2026

You lie all the time! Have you ever told the truth? You are part of the Russia hoax…remember 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/SFhqblk2vx — Eagles (@Ed53861632) May 13, 2026

Anybody still peddling this lie is complicit and should be moved up the priority list of being investigated. — Red Chem (@red_chem_lite) May 13, 2026

Fact check please.



The other 13+ agencies were not directly involved in drafting or analyzing the specific intelligence for this assessment. They did not dissent, and the IC as a whole stood behind the conclusions, but the “17 agencies” phrasing overstates direct participation.… — Jason Metcalfe (@jason_metcalfe) May 13, 2026

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Imagine posting this in this day and age. My god. It's like finding an uncontacted tribe in the Amazon. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine) May 13, 2026

“17 intelligence agencies”



“51 intelligence ‘experts’”



Barb is still on the side of evil. pic.twitter.com/ezBHUtAJrr — Silence Dogood (@Venturin62) May 13, 2026

Your need to hold on to proven fraud and lies says a lot about not only you but the rot that has become the entire legal profession. A total disgrace — The Mel K Show (@MelKShow) May 13, 2026

I guess Rip Van Winkle just woke up from a long nap. Did you miss the past decade Barb? — DOCOSU63 (@OSUDOC63) May 13, 2026

17 US intelligence agencies were used to weaponize knowingly false information. The truth is coming out, and the guilty will pay. — (((JimfromIowa))) (@The_Pendulum) May 13, 2026

Hopefully, the guilty will pay …they've gotten away with it so far. And by "the guilty," we mean going all the way back to Barack Obama.

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Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

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