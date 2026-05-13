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Law Prof: Trying to Spin the Russia Probe Into a Grand Conspiracy Is Itself the Conspiracy

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 13, 2026
Twitchy

NBC News reports that FBI agents are interviewing former CIA director John Brennan, focusing mostly on his statements to Congress.

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Dan De Luce and Ryan J. Reilly report:

The FBI is conducting interviews with current and former CIA officers as part of an investigation into ex-CIA Director John Brennan’s role in an intelligence assessment that found Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, according to a person with knowledge of the investigation.

FBI agents began questioning employees last week at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, the person said.

The interviews appeared to focus solely on Brennan and his statements to Congress, and the decision to include an unverified dossier about President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia in a 2017 intelligence assessment about Moscow’s election meddling, the person said.

"Unverified" dossier is a nice way of saying "completely made up by the opposing campaign."

Law professors are some of the worst people on social media, and Michigan Law School professor Barbara McQuade is still falling back on the "17 U.S. intelligence agencies" talking point. 

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Hopefully, the guilty will pay …they've gotten away with it so far. And by "the guilty," we mean going all the way back to Barack Obama.

***

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

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CIA FBI RUSSIA RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

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