'You're a Professor ... of LAW,' Leftwing Professor and Disinformation Author Spreads Disinformation

It can be said everything the left claims others are guilty of, they openly do themselves. Yet another highly influential leftwing activist proves the saying right again.

Careless handling of classified documents by Biden, Pence, and Hillary Clinton are troubling because we should expect better from our leaders. But only Trump crossed the criminal line of “willful.” He obstructed, concealed, and refused to return documents in defiance of the law. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) February 11, 2024

Barb McQuade is a Michigan Law School professor and author of an upcoming book titled, Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America, no really.

“Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.” https://t.co/quwu525jTr — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 11, 2024

MSNBC legal partisan says only Trump was “willful,” as she purposefully ignores the Robert Hur findings that Biden “willfully” held on and shared classified documents. Barb McQuade is a liar. https://t.co/8nUJMcq1X6 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 11, 2024

Biden wasn't the President.



Pence wasn't the President.



Hillary wasn't the President.



This has already been decided in court in a case against Bill Clinton.



This stuff is so easy that even a lawyer can understand it. https://t.co/RvJHfBZy1X — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 11, 2024

Only Trump was the actual President. The rest should be in jail. https://t.co/IXO64lfGFV — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) February 11, 2024

Oh, details.

Amazing that a lawyer would be so ignorant of the Presidential Records Act and the powers of a president under it.



Biden and Hillary were never president. Trump will be exonerated and if justice is served, Biden and Hillary will be punished. https://t.co/T1e5uQlm4k — Howell W. Woltz (@WoltzHowell) February 11, 2024

Nevermind that, Barb has a narrative to preserve! In response to the quote from the report on Biden's willful actions:

And then concluded that this evidence was insufficient to support criminal charges. Read the report. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) February 11, 2024

Report concluded due his mental health he would not be prosecuted. Plenty of evidence of criminality. — Dargo Smith (@SmithDargo) February 11, 2024

Read the report. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) February 11, 2024

So, she's just not going to answer the question, huh.

You *know* your tweet is a lie. How shameless must you be to knowingly post this? — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 11, 2024

This is why I despise leftists. They will say anything to see their political enemies jailed, while ignoring fellow travelers. Ends justify the means. There's not a shred of intellectual honesty or integrity in academia. That's why I fled it. Complete hacks and losers. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 11, 2024

They'll always find a way to be right. They'll never acknowledge evidence or facts that prove them wrong, and they'll always walk away smugly declaring victory.

Unfortunately, far too many have the power and influence to make this a serious and concerning issue.

***

