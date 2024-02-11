Headline: 'Biden's Climate Agenda Will Cost Taxpayers Nearly $800 Billion'
President Biden, Defender of Snack Foods. Biden Goes All In on 'Shrinkflation' Campaign
TMI: People React to Man Posting Creepy Statistics About Being Up at Night
'It's Just a Stutter': Ian McKelvey Posts Brutal, Receipt-Filled Thread Showing Biden's Me...
As Someone With a Life-Long Stutter I Can Tell You Biden SUCKING Has...
GRRL BYE: Liz Cheney Tries Picking Fight With Mike Lee Over Ukraine and...
Lefty's Dig at Trump While Defending Biden for Looking Old BOMBS BIGLY Right...
HACK: John Harwood Reminds Us WHY He's Unemployed Openly Pushing for Journos to...
Have You Met YOU? Conservatives Give Biden BRUTAL History Lesson After He Posts...
Sooo MAD, LOL! Obama Bro Jon Favreau's Conniption Fit Over the Hur Report...
EVIL Woman: Jill Biden DRAGGED For Calling Herself 'Beau's Mom' in Shameless Statement...
Col. Sec. of State Denounces SCOTUS’ Disqualification Oral Argument (and a Deep Dive...
Sidewalk Littered With Corpses of People Killed by Florida DMV
Politico: Dems Want to See Biden Engage in Off-Script, Punchy Exchanges

'You're a Professor ... of LAW,' Leftwing Professor and Disinformation Author Spreads Disinformation

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  5:00 PM on February 11, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

It can be said everything the left claims others are guilty of, they openly do themselves. Yet another highly influential leftwing activist proves the saying right again.

Advertisement

Barb McQuade is a Michigan Law School professor and author of an upcoming book titled, Attack from Within: How Disinformation is Sabotaging America, no really.

Recommended

'It's Just a Stutter': Ian McKelvey Posts Brutal, Receipt-Filled Thread Showing Biden's Mental Decline
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Oh, details.

Nevermind that, Barb has a narrative to preserve! In response to the quote from the report on Biden's willful actions:

So, she's just not going to answer the question, huh.

Advertisement

They'll always find a way to be right. They'll never acknowledge evidence or facts that prove them wrong, and they'll always walk away smugly declaring victory.

Unfortunately, far too many have the power and influence to make this a serious and concerning issue.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DISINFORMATION LAWYER LIES MEDIA BIAS MISINFORMATION MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'It's Just a Stutter': Ian McKelvey Posts Brutal, Receipt-Filled Thread Showing Biden's Mental Decline
Grateful Calvin
President Biden, Defender of Snack Foods. Biden Goes All In on 'Shrinkflation' Campaign
Chad Felix Greene
GRRL BYE: Liz Cheney Tries Picking Fight With Mike Lee Over Ukraine and WOW It Does NOT End Well for her
Sam J.
Col. Sec. of State Denounces SCOTUS’ Disqualification Oral Argument (and a Deep Dive Into the Argument)
Aaron Walker
TMI: People React to Man Posting Creepy Statistics About Being Up at Night
FuzzyChimp
Have You Met YOU? Conservatives Give Biden BRUTAL History Lesson After He Posts About 'Erasing History'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'It's Just a Stutter': Ian McKelvey Posts Brutal, Receipt-Filled Thread Showing Biden's Mental Decline Grateful Calvin
Advertisement