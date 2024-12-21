Report: Boy Rubs Himself With Lotion in Girls' Locker Room to 'Prevent Chafing'

President Joe Biden, or whoever tells him what to say, has been a staunch believer that biological boys who identify as girls should be able not just to play on their sports teams, but to share their locker rooms and showers. This is one of those things we've been told never happens and we shouldn't worry about it.

Parents of girls at a high school in Wisconsin aren't happy that a biological boy is now sharing the girls' locker room, watching them change and rubbing himself with lotion.

The Kenosha County Eye reports:

Several parents of female students have contacted KCE with a very serious concern. According to allegations shared with KCE by multiple sources: A boy has been using the girls’ locker room to change at Westosha Central High School. He stares at the young girls while they change and that makes them feel very uncomfortable. Some of the girls began to use the stalls to change. When they would exit, the boy would be exposing his penis and rubbing himself with lotion. He claimed to the girls that the lotion was to “prevent chafing.” The boy changes in the full nude, often exposing his penis and testicles. Many girls, some or most, freshmen approached the gym teacher, Miranda Hopkins. Hopkins told the girls that the boy “identifies” as a girl, so they have to let him have access…. … There is a family locker room in the school that the girls starting using, but Hopkins told the girls they can’t use it and to stop “stirring up drama.” The girls then stopped changing in the locker room and went to gym class without the proper gym clothes on. The school punished them by marking down their grades and handing out “unexcused absences.”

We're not familiar with the Kenosha County Eye, but we appreciate reporter Kevin Mathewson not using the word "girl" to describe the individual in question.

