Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False Narrative Instead

We're starting to wonder if perhaps Fox News chose Jessica Tarlov to be their 'Leftist' because they knew she'd consistently pick the wrong thing to say about every issue, giving us all something to point and laugh at.

Because she just keeps walking into the snarking buzzsaw.

Case in point:

I’ll save you the trouble of replying this is what you voted for because I know that’s true for some Trump supporters. But it’s deeply messed up. Deeply. https://t.co/TL84lVHgka — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 26, 2025

YES, TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE ALL MEAN AND HATE CHILDREN.

She might as well have accused us all of kicking puppies and starving old people.

Imagine if she actually did some research instead of just going along with the chosen narrative on the Left. Check this out:

Sadly, Jessica appears to have forgotten to read stories before posting them.



No worries, I'll help everyone out here.



THE MOM DEMANDED THE KIDS COME WITH HER WHICH IS WHY THEY WERE ALL DEPORTED TOGETHER.



All the media do is lie to you. pic.twitter.com/xvAPlM3068 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 27, 2025

Oh.

So there weren't a bunch of evil MAGA people throwing children over the wall to their illegal parents? NO WAY.

We're shocked.

The illegal mom demanded her kids come with her.

Duh.

I've seen it put another way. The kids weren't deported: they were provided with free transportation so that they could stay with their parent. — Daniel Pendergast (@tenndergast) April 27, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Not sadly. She is lying to forward a narrative. — Obiewan Gandalf (@GandalfObiewan) April 27, 2025

Because that's all the Left has left.

