Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False Narrative Instead

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:20 AM on April 27, 2025
AngieArtist

We're starting to wonder if perhaps Fox News chose Jessica Tarlov to be their 'Leftist' because they knew she'd consistently pick the wrong thing to say about every issue, giving us all something to point and laugh at.

Because she just keeps walking into the snarking buzzsaw.

Case in point:

YES, TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE ALL MEAN AND HATE CHILDREN.

She might as well have accused us all of kicking puppies and starving old people. 

Imagine if she actually did some research instead of just going along with the chosen narrative on the Left. Check this out:

Oh.

So there weren't a bunch of evil MAGA people throwing children over the wall to their illegal parents? NO WAY.

We're shocked.

The illegal mom demanded her kids come with her.

Duh.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Because that's all the Left has left.

============================================================

Tags: DEPORTATION ILLEGALS

