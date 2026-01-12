Donald Trump Jr. Noticed What Open Border, Anti-ICE Hypocrite Celebs Did NOT Say...
Paid Agitator Storms Into MN Newscast and WATCH What She Does After Finding Out the Journo Is With CNN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on January 12, 2026
Meme

We're not sure if we should laugh, cry, or throw up a whole lot after watching this from Robby Starbuck. One must ask oneself why a paid protester (aka agitator) would behave this way when they find out the journalist they're trying to interrupt (agitate?) is actually from CNN.

Ok, so we asked ourselves, and we know damn well why this protester acted this way with CNN, but watch for yourselves:

You can almost hear someone saying, 'FRIENDLY FIRE! FRIENDLY FIRE!'

Such a grift.

Honestly, it would have gotten really ugly first, with the agitator screaming about how they're Brown Shirts working for Nazy Germany, blah blah blah, and then to finish up, they'd set an American flag on fire and recite some angry, hate-filled haiku their 'partner' wrote for indigenous peoples.

We're only sort of kidding.

*cough cough*

Two sides of the same annoying coin.

Basically.

There ya' go!

Exactamundo!

