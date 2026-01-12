Paid Agitator Storms Into MN Newscast and WATCH What She Does After Finding Out the Journo Is With CNN

We're not sure if we should laugh, cry, or throw up a whole lot after watching this from Robby Starbuck. One must ask oneself why a paid protester (aka agitator) would behave this way when they find out the journalist they're trying to interrupt (agitate?) is actually from CNN.

Advertisement

Ok, so we asked ourselves, and we know damn well why this protester acted this way with CNN, but watch for yourselves:

This is pure dark comedy. Leftist agitator jumps in the middle of a newscast to disrupt it and demands to know what outlet it is.



Finds out it’s CNN and leaves them alone.



Sort of says everything about legacy media acting as the left’s propaganda agency. pic.twitter.com/qyxGhM2gZz — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 12, 2026

You can almost hear someone saying, 'FRIENDLY FIRE! FRIENDLY FIRE!'

Such a grift.

If she said Fox, that newscast would have ended. — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 12, 2026

Honestly, it would have gotten really ugly first, with the agitator screaming about how they're Brown Shirts working for Nazy Germany, blah blah blah, and then to finish up, they'd set an American flag on fire and recite some angry, hate-filled haiku their 'partner' wrote for indigenous peoples.

We're only sort of kidding.

*cough cough*

Legacy media and the leftist mob work together…. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) January 12, 2026

Two sides of the same annoying coin.

Brown Shirt: Hey who are you!?



Reporter: It's okay we're with the SS



Brown Shirt: Oh ok *retreats* — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) January 12, 2026

Basically.

Maybe @nicksortor should just tell them he works for CNN 🤣 — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) January 12, 2026

There ya' go!

That's how you know you aren't news — Phil (@MrWonderPhiI) January 12, 2026

Exactamundo!

============================================================

Related:

WATCH What Lefty Nutball Protester Does When She's Asked a Simple Question About Women

'Don't BUY Her BS'! Jewish Columbia Student DRAGS AOC for Pretending to SUDDENLY Care About Antisemitism

Lefty Whining About Our 'Lack of Empathy' Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Hate-Filled Charlie Kirk Posts

Never-Trumper Cathy Young Exploiting Charlie Kirk Murder to Shame the Right Over Renee Good Goes SO Wrong

Adam Kinzinger WRECKED (Pun Intended!) By ShipWreckedCrew for Claiming ICE Has No Power to Enforce Laws

============================================================

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!