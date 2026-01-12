Lefty Whining About Our 'Lack of Empathy' Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Hate-Filled Charlie Kirk Posts

Oh man. Whoa. Our country is just so like, lacking in empathy.

Yeah, man.

We are pretty sure this Lefty nobody who goes by 'Tired Peasant' was whining because people aren't condemning the RACIST, BIGOTED, VIOLENT ICE agent to HELL for MURDERING RENEE GOOD, who was just dropping her kid off at school and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Ouch, ok, full disclosure. That much snark actually hurt this editor a little bit ...

But basically, it seems this person is concerned America isn't empathetic enough.

The lack of empathy in this country is depressing — Tired Peasant (@HorrorGorl) January 10, 2026

Of course, there's this post from her (there's ALWAYS a post, you guys):

Seems she didn't like going viral for being a giant hypocrite ...

Even if I never said anything about Charlie

You guys support a literal pedophile

You support children in cages

You support state sanctioned murders

You guys are horrible people

I’m not the only leftist I said stuff about Charlie

I’m not the last — Tired Peasant (@HorrorGorl) January 11, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, but someone close to her should really explain (using small words, of course) why people are pissed at her. You can't whine about how there's a lack of empathy in this country while you yourself lack empathy. She only cares about Renee Good's death because of her political ideals.

If she were truly worried about empathy, she would have had the same reaction to mouth-breathing haters like her making fun of and even cheering Charlie Kirk's assassination.

But she's not.

Simmer down, Miss.

You helped write these rules. pic.twitter.com/Bm6V3pGX5v — Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) January 12, 2026

Yeah, miss.

You’re a garbage can full of trash. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/4NJQ3IjRsX — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) January 11, 2026

Her timeline is a mess of hate and, of course, a lack of empathy.

You're whocked, we know.

The desire for no personal accountability being disguised as a complaint about empathy in this country, especially by white women, is depressing. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) January 11, 2026

I'm sorry, what?



No one is celebrating her death, we are pointing out that ramming your car into a law enforcement officer can result in that agent/officer defending themselveshttps://t.co/aOWJRiU7Zn — beccasu 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@CocoaMonoi) January 12, 2026

Yup, that's her.

That's the main issue with our pals on the left. Their empathy, their defense, their care, and their fight only go in one direction to support one narrative and one agenda.

Clearly.

But EMPATHY!

============================================================

============================================================

