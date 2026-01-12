Open Border Celebs Want 'ICE OUT' but Try Sneaking Into Their Awards Show...
Lefty Whining About Our 'Lack of Empathy' Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Hate-Filled Charlie Kirk Posts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on January 12, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

Oh man. Whoa. Our country is just so like, lacking in empathy.

Yeah, man.

We are pretty sure this Lefty nobody who goes by 'Tired Peasant' was whining because people aren't condemning the RACIST, BIGOTED, VIOLENT ICE agent to HELL for MURDERING RENEE GOOD, who was just dropping her kid off at school and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Ouch, ok, full disclosure. That much snark actually hurt this editor a little bit ...

But basically, it seems this person is concerned America isn't empathetic enough.

Of course, there's this post from her (there's ALWAYS a post, you guys):

Seems she didn't like going viral for being a giant hypocrite ...

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, but someone close to her should really explain (using small words, of course) why people are pissed at her. You can't whine about how there's a lack of empathy in this country while you yourself lack empathy. She only cares about Renee Good's death because of her political ideals.

If she were truly worried about empathy, she would have had the same reaction to mouth-breathing haters like her making fun of and even cheering Charlie Kirk's assassination.

But she's not.

Yeah, miss.

Her timeline is a mess of hate and, of course, a lack of empathy.

You're whocked, we know.

Yup, that's her.

That's the main issue with our pals on the left. Their empathy, their defense, their care, and their fight only go in one direction to support one narrative and one agenda.

Clearly.

But EMPATHY!

Editor's Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

